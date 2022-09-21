Seth Rollins has been very successful during his almost 10-year WWE career, winning the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2014, becoming a Grand Slam Champion, winning the Royal Rumble in 2019, and has even helped train a future up and comer down in "NXT." WWE tweeted out a video compilation of moves that Nathan Frazer pulled out in his most recent match on "NXT" against Axiom, such as a Superplex into another Suplex variation and a Phoenix Splash, moves that Rollins does in some matches. Frazer responded to WWE's post by saying: "Like father, like son 👀 @WWERollins."

