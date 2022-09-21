Read full article on original website
Look: Wrestling World Shocked By Tonight's Paige News
Saraya Knight, aka former WWE star Paige, made a shocking appearance at AEW on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, reports surfaced, suggesting that AEW had reached out to Paige about a potential match, though nothing had been confirmed. "Fightful reported today that AEW reached out to her over the summer....
Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
Randy Orton Recently Texted Top AEW Star To Praise Their Match
Randy Orton may be a WWE Superstar, but it appears that he also has his eyes on AEW. Recently Dax Harwood challenged Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship on Rampage, and even though Dax didn’t win the belt he explained on the MackMania podcast that he received a text from Randy Orton after the match was through.
Bayley Gives Update On Sasha Banks Recent Car Break-In
The rumored returns of Sasha Banks and Naomi have remained a point of major interest for many fans since the pair's walkout last May. With the return of Banks' long-time friend and former tag team partner Bayley at WWE SummerSlam, the speculation has grown more intense as to when the duo might resurface. Still, Bayley remained tight-lipped about Sasha and Naomi's status with the company during a recent interview with In The Kliq.
Jade Cargill Responds to Cardi B as Miami Rap Star Trina Appears on AEW Dynamite
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Trina made an appearance in one of the show’s backstage segments. On this week’s episode of Rampage, which will air this Friday night, she will make her debut as Diamante’s backup in the bout against TBS Champion Jade Cargill.
Spoiler On Longtime Sting Rival Appearing At AEW Rampage Grand Slam
Japanese wrestling legend The Great Muta made a surprise appearance during last night's taping of "AEW Rampage," with fans in attendance taking to Twitter to immediately spread the word. Muta emerged to lend a hand to former rival and tag team partner Sting – along with Sting's current ally Darby Allin — against the House of Black's Brody King and Buddy Matthews.
Sami Zayn Receives Major Promotion On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn was officially welcomed into The Bloodline by "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns on the 9/23 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Salt Lake City, Utah. Following The Bloodline's opening promo segment, Zayn asked to speak on the microphone, which seemed to upset Reigns, and specifically Jey Uso – who has had issues with Zayn parading around as a member of the stable uninvited.
Mandy Rose Comments on WWE Sending Her Back to NXT and Changing Her Character
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rose reflected on being sent from the main roster to NXT in July 2021. “I didn’t even know why I was going...
Ronda Rousey on Shayna Baszler Being One of the Best Workers in WWE
– During a recent gaming livestream on her YouTube channel, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey spoke about wanting to see her friend Shayna Baszler getting a push in WWE. Speaking on Baszler during her livestream, Rousey noted (via WrestlingInc.com), “You’re totally right about Shayna being one of the best people on the show, I need them to get their s*** together and realize it.”
Shawn Michaels Credits WWE Hall Of Famer For Creating DX's Crotch Chop
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has revealed the origins of the D-Generation X "suck it" crotch chop. The famous taunt, which became a trademark of the faction, was performed by all members of the group — including Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, Chyna, and The New Age Outlaws. It is frequently heralded as one of the most famous in the history of pro wrestling.
Listen to Saraya’s (Paige) AEW Theme Song “Zombified” by Falling in Reverse
For those curious, the name of the theme song that Saraya (former WWE star Paige) is using in AEW is “Zombified,” performed by Falling In Reverse. Falling In Reverse is a band that includes her boyfriend Ronnie Radke, as well as Max Georgiev, Christian Thompson, and Tyler Burgess.
Spoilers On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
A new report has some spoilers on the early creative plans for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that tonight’s show is set to have a lot of “action” spots, with another source noting that there were plans to use a fire paper and a table spot on the show. There will also reportedly be a set up for a potential strap match.
Booker T Believes Current WWE SmackDown Star Is Already A Hall Of Famer
Booker T is predicting that "WWE Smackdown" star Sheamus will someday join him as an inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame. Speaking on "The Hall of Fame" podcast, the six-time world champion praised the Irish-born wrestler as someone who "has always been in my fave five," noting how his focus makes him stand out within WWE.
What Happened After AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Went Off-Air, Jon Moxley Cuts Promo
Following Wednesday night’s Dynamite Grand Slam main event, in which Jon Moxley won the vacant title by defeating stablemate Bryan Danielson of the Blackpool Combat Club in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions finals, he addressed the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Moxley posed on...
Tony Khan Clarifies When MJF Can Cash In His Title Shot
Despite boasting that he held up AEW for more money and threatened to walk out, Tony Khan thinks MJF is the best problem the company ever had. "The fans love MJF," Khan explained to "Rasslin'" host Brandon Walker. "Whether they love him, hate him, he has got fans all over the world that wants to see MJF wrestle and whether he loves them or hates them it doesn't matter."
Several Impact Wrestling Stars Could Be Leaving the Company Soon, WWE Speculation
On this week’s episode of his podcast, former referee for WWE and Impact Wrestling Brian Hebner welcomed JBL as a guest. Before continuing his conversation with JBL, Hebner shared his thoughts on some recent developments in the world of wrestling, including the fact that Logan Paul would be Roman Reigns’ opponent at Crown Jewel:
WWE NXT Star Calls Seth Rollins His Father
Seth Rollins has been very successful during his almost 10-year WWE career, winning the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2014, becoming a Grand Slam Champion, winning the Royal Rumble in 2019, and has even helped train a future up and comer down in "NXT." WWE tweeted out a video compilation of moves that Nathan Frazer pulled out in his most recent match on "NXT" against Axiom, such as a Superplex into another Suplex variation and a Phoenix Splash, moves that Rollins does in some matches. Frazer responded to WWE's post by saying: "Like father, like son 👀 @WWERollins."
Blue Meanie Hopes WWE Acknowledges ECW Before WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia
WrestleMania 40 is headed to Philadelphia in 2024, and Blue Meanie hopes WWE acknowledges ECW at the PPV. Meanie spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and discussed how WWE has always acknowledged the history of promotions in the regions they visit for WrestleMania. He said he hopes they do the same for ECW, which was of course a mainstay of the Philly area.
Randy Orton Scheduled To Be Witness In Tattoo Lawsuit Trial
WWE's Randy Orton will be making a court appearance to serve as a witness in a trial where his tattoo artist is attempting to sue WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, 2K Games Inc, 2K Sports Inc, Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yukes Co Ltd, and Yukes LA Inc. The tattoo artist, Catherine Alexander, filed the lawsuit in 2018, but it was postponed multiple times, mainly due to COVID-19. Alexander claims that WWE and 2K have infringed on her trademark by applying Orton's tattoos in WWE video games without permission.
