Baltimore, MD

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson

Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s stern Lamar Jackson message will quiet Ravens star’s critics

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick certainly seems to be a fan of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. In the leadup to the 2018 NFL Draft, questions surrounded Jackson on whether or not he’d be strong enough of a passer in the pocket to succeed in the NFL. Ahead of the Patriots’ Week 3 matchup with the Ravens, Belichick believes Jackson has done more than enough to prove he can throw in the pocket.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Are The Ravens Eyeing A Replacement For Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson of the Ravens recently turned down $133 million dollars, and decided to roll the dice instead. However, is Baltimore doing the same thing for another reason?. Could it be possible that the Ravens are not sold on Jackson? Have they instructed their college scouting department to be scouring the country to replace their franchise quarterback (QB)?
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

Bill Parcells has blunt take on NFL owners’ diversity problem

When Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and various teams over discriminatory practices, it reactivated a long-running discussion about the way the league has failed to create an environment that increases the number of Black head coaches despite the Rooney Rule. As of right...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Tony Dungy cites reasons for lack of Black NFL head coaches

The Washington Post‘s blockbuster story, “How the NFL Blocks Black Coaches,” rocked the NFL world Wednesday, detailing factors behind the dearth of Black head coaches in the league. One of the most successful Black coaches of all time, Tony Dungy, gave the Post an interesting analogy. The...
NFL
NBC Sports

Former Pro Bowl DE joining Ravens ahead of Patriots matchup

The New England Patriots' offensive line may have to deal with another talented pass rusher this Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Free-agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul told CBS Sports' Josina Anderson he's signing with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the Patriots. Pierre-Paul and linebacker...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Veteran Free Agent News

The Baltimore Ravens added a veteran free agent with plenty of credentials to their defense on Thursday. Pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul informed CBS Sports' Josina Anderson this afternoon that he will be signing with the Ravens, Pierre-Paul reportedly agreed to a one-year deal. The 33-year-old Pierre-Paul started 12 games at...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vince Wilfork wants to meet with Patriots ahead of Ravens matchup

Former New England Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork is no stranger to the rivalry between the Patriots and Baltimore Ravens. The Patriots played the Ravens 10 times during his 11 seasons with New England, including some heated postseason battles. The rivalry has quieted down a bit since then, as New England and Baltimore have met just three times since 2014. New England defeated Baltimore by a 23-17 margin the last time the two teams met in a torrential downpour of rainy conditions.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Patriots-Ravens injury report: Two Pats players miss Wednesday's practice

The New England Patriots will look to make it two consecutive victories when they host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. They begin the week with two key contributors listed as non-participants in practice. Safety Kyle Dugger and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers missed Wednesday's session due to knee injuries. Both...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

NFL Week 3 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots got into the win column for the first time this season in Week 2, but a much better opponent awaits them in Sunday's home opener at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots host the Baltimore Ravens in one of the most anticipated matchups on the Week 3 NFL schedule. New England's defense has played very well in two games so far. This unit has averaged 13.5 points against, including 13 points allowed to a Miami Dolphins offense that dominated the Ravens for 42 points in a Week 2 win over Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Rashod Bateman (personal) misses Ravens practice, will play

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (personal) did not practice on Friday. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Bateman is dealing with a personal matter, but it will not prevent him from playing on Sunday versus the New England Patriots. Bateman caught 4 passes (7 targets) for 108 yards and a touchdown last week, highlighted by a 75-yard score. He has drawn 12 targets through two contests while emerging as Lamar Jackson's clear second option behind Mark Andrews.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Steelers 2023 HOF Hopeful Hines Ward Labeled as “Dirty Player” by Obnoxious Baltimore Ravens Legend Ed Reed

Pittsburgh Steelers legendary wide receiver, Hines Ward is an enigma. During his playing career, he was beloved by his teammates, broadcasters and most importantly Steeler Nation. He played with a gritty edge and is commonly referred to as the best blocking wide receiver of all-time. Opposing players and fans do not always echo the sentiment and when Ed Reed appeared on The Dan Patrick Show, he had quite a bit to say about the current state of football and the black and gold.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Patriots get non-assuring update on top receiver Jakobi Meyers

The New England Patriots were without one of their top offensive players at practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers didn’t participate due to a knee injury. Instead of practicing, Meyers’ got tests done on his knee, which showed “nothing significant,” per Ian Rapoport and Mike Giardi of NFL Network. While he didn’t participate, Meyers did spend time at the practice field and was present in the Patriots’ locker room following practice.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Wide Receiver Missed Practice With Injury Today

The New England Patriots have struggled to develop an offensive rhythm early this season. Losing their leading receiver wouldn't help matters. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jakobi Meyers missed Wednesday's practice because of a knee injury. Tests revealed no major damage, so the team will determine his Week 3 availability later this week.
NFL
FanSided

Patriots WR coach Ross Douglas believes rookie WR won’t miss a beat

Many New England Patriots fans were heartbroken in the preseason finding out the Pats won’t have rookie WR Tyquan Thornton until midseason. Sadly, Thornton suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. In that game, he recorded three passes for 22 yards and a touchdown, according to ESPN.
NFL

