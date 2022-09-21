Read full article on original website
An Ultra-Rare, Air-Cooled ’95 Porsche 911 Carrera RS Just Went up for Sale
There are Porsche 911s and then there are air-cooled 911s. And an exceedingly rare example of the latter just went up for sale. A 1995 911 Carrera RS was recently listed for sale by Graham Rahal Performance in Brownsburg, Indiana. Just over 1,000 examples of the model were ever built, none of which were directly exported to the US. Every 911 that rolled off the line from its introduction in 1964 until 1998 was equipped with an air-cooled engine. Since then, the iconic sports car has been powered by water-cooled mills that are cleaner and more fuel efficient. While these are both...
Prior Design's McLaren 720S Is An Aerodynamic Masterpiece
The golden rule of supercar ownership is that once you own one, you leave it the hell alone. Ferrari even prohibits people from modifying their cars in an unfitting fashion after ownership lest they lose out on special edition models further down the line. But that hasn't stopped rich folks and celebrities. Even sought-after cars such as McLarens and up are being modified with garish body kits and engine upgrade kits. Personal taste does come into it, but Prior Design's latest effort - the vivid lime green McLaren 720S before your eyes - is a stylish take on the British supercar, despite not being as wild as some of the tuner's previous efforts.
The Pagani Utopia Could Have Had a 1,000-HP Powertrain From the GT 63 e-Performance
Pagani unveiled its long-awaited Huayra successor, the Utopia, on September 12th, and while it is more potent than its predecessor, it is also a stunner. However, Paganis are not only praised for how they look and more for how they drive. The massive 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 has been the talking point of the whole Utopia because of its massive 852-horsepower output. These figures could have touched the 1,000-horsepower mark, though, if Pagani employed the hybrid powertrain from the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 e-Performance. But why did Horacio Pagani not want such advancement for the Utopia? A report from TopGear confirms everything you need to know.
Car of the Week: This Extremely Rare 1962 Aston Martin DB4 Convertible Could Fetch up to $1.4 Million at Auction
I recall having a conversation decades ago with an accomplished Aston Martin restorer—the best in the US, to be sure. At the time, he regaled me with tales of DB5s coming into his shop, more than a few of which had Goldfinger soundtracks stuffed into their aftermarket cassette players. Their prototypical owners all imagined themselves to be Agent 007 and desired a restoration in Silver Birch with black leather interior to match the cinematic example. A classic Aston Martin will do that. It’s probably because they are so good looking, a trait inherited since the first 1958 DB4. But if there’s...
First Look: 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is a Road-Legal Speedster
Sure, it’s road legal, but the Porsche 911 GT3 RS barely looks it. And why should it hide its true identity? This is a race car for track days. Every design flourish and mechanical detail is about ripping faster and faster lap times. When we hopped on stage after Porsche unveiled the new Porsche 911 […]
Ducati and Lamborghini Launch a Streetfighter V4 Superbike
Taking inspiration from the design of the iconic Lamborghini Huracán STO, Ducati and Lamborghini introduce the all-new “Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini.” Built on the basis of the Panigale V4 ‘23 sport bike, the joint offering is the most exclusive Ducati Streetfighter ever produced. Exteriors are coated...
Lotus Completes Fundraising Round Valuing Technology Arm At $4.5 Billion
Lotus Technology has just completed a round of fundraising that values the technology arm of the sports car manufacturer at almost $4.5 billion. While the company has not revealed just how much money it raised nor has it named the investors that participated, Reuters reported last year that Lotus Technology was aiming to raise between $400 million and $500 million in a move that would have valued it at between $5 billion and $6 billion.
Buick Plans To Dramatically Reduce Dealerships But Aims To Offer A Better Customer Experience
Times are changing for the automotive industry and Buick itself is no different. A new report suggests that the GMC sub-brand is planning to dramatically reduce its dealership network as it ramps up for an all-EV push. The brand’s global vice president, Duncan Aldred, laid out a plan that’s benchmarked against BMW, Lexus, and Mercedes-Benz.
Mercedes-Benz Recalls 161,000 GLE And GLS Models For A Rear Window Fix
A multitude of Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS models have been recalled in the United States because the fastening on the rear door window trim may not meet production specifications. A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall notice reveals that the rear window trim bar might separate from the vehicle...
Jaguar Land Rover Begins Converting Halewood Factory To Build EVs
Jaguar Land Rover has commenced work on converting its Halewood factory in the UK into a site that can build vehicles based on its new electrified modular architecture (EMA). Sources have revealed that the British car manufacturer has started the tendering process to upgrade the factory. Current plans call for an extended shutdown at the plant to begin in 2024 when the actual conversion will begin.
Used Car Prices Are Finally Falling In The United States
There is finally some reprieve in the used car market with prices declining by 4 percent in August and continuing to drop in September. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index which tracks a collection of used vehicle prices has revealed that prices are at their lowest level since September 2021 and roughly 11 percent lower than they were in January 2022. In addition to prices falling by 4 percent in August, they also dropped by 1.4 percent through the first half of September.
Street-Spotted: Volvo 850 Turbo
The Volvo 850 turned 30 last year, but just like many other cars from this Swedish marque, many are still on the road as daily drivers alongside much older Volvos. We can't say that for a number of its contemporaries from the early 1990s. The 850, codenamed Project Galaxy, arrived...
Is the new McLaren Artura a make-or-break car for the company?
It's Woking’s first production hybrid supercar, with a lot riding on its orange shoulders... There have been hybrid McLarens before. The P1, for one, and the Speedtail. But they were limited number, specialist cars. The Artura points the way to the future for the whole brand. It doesn’t shout about its significance. In fact it’s an exercise in familiarity: the nose, flying buttresses, indeed the overall stance, proportions and even the colour. It’s challenging to work out if this is a new car – which must make it a tough sell for existing customers thinking of upgrading.
