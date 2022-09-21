Pagani unveiled its long-awaited Huayra successor, the Utopia, on September 12th, and while it is more potent than its predecessor, it is also a stunner. However, Paganis are not only praised for how they look and more for how they drive. The massive 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 has been the talking point of the whole Utopia because of its massive 852-horsepower output. These figures could have touched the 1,000-horsepower mark, though, if Pagani employed the hybrid powertrain from the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 e-Performance. But why did Horacio Pagani not want such advancement for the Utopia? A report from TopGear confirms everything you need to know.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO