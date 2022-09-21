Read full article on original website
Related
ctexaminer.com
Park City Wind Asks Connecticut to Adjust Energy Bid ‘to Reflect Current Economic Realities’
Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra said that the company will ask Connecticut for a “modest adjustment” to the state’s contract to buy power from the company’s planned 804 megawatt Park City Wind project south of Martha’s Vineyard, to “reflect the current economic realities.”. In a...
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Discovering CT's business turnaround
Last week, we hosted a unique economic development forum at Yale. It included the state’s largest employers, such as Sikorsky, Pratt & Whitney, Xerox, Travelers, Charter Communications and Ethan Allen Designs; thriving new fintech and biotech such as Biohaven, Alexion, Point Pickup and mortgage industry disrupter Tomo; multigenerational enterprises such as Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council, Microboard, United Aluminum, GL Capasso and East River Energy; college presidents of UConn, Quinnipiac and Connecticut College; nonprofits such as Jackson Labs, Save the Children, the Community Foundation, and Havenly Treats, a refugee training enterprise; state legislators across parties; mayors of Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport and Stamford, plus Gov. Ned Lamont.
trumbulltimes.com
Power outages climb to more than 1,500 in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As strong winds impact Connecticut, power outages have been fluctuating throughout the state. More than 1,500 Connecticut customers, down from about 2,000 around 2:45 p.m., remain without power as of Friday evening. Nearly 1,000 outages were earlier reported in...
Work begins on East Haddam swing bridge
EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — If you use the East Haddam Swing Bridge to get across the Connecticut River, get ready for construction-related delays. Work is getting started on the 110-year-old bridge along Route 82. The construction includes new bridge equipment, structural repairs and a new sidewalk. “Both towns are thrilled with the addition of […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Philadelphia
Wayward Seal ‘Shoebert' Transported to Conn. Aquarium After Escape From Massachusetts Pond
Shoebert, a grey seal that recently captured the hearts of residents of a Massachusetts town, escaped from the pond in which they had been swimming for the past week early Friday morning. The seal first appeared earlier this month in Shoe Pond in the city of Beverly, northeast of Boston....
From a Cigar Lounge to a Boathouse, This $5.75 Million Lakeside Connecticut Compound Is Packed With Amenities
Is there anything this Connecticut compound doesn’t have? A lakeside lodge, a boathouse, a swimming pool, cigar lounge, a private dock—that’s just the start of this nature retreat. The roughly six-acre spread comes with all the amenities to host your family, friends and even your furry companions too. There’s a cluster of seven structures (yes, you read that right), the likes of a two-story barn, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a heated and air-conditioned doghouse, among other outbuildings. It’ll cost you $5.75 million for the whole lot, which comes fully furnished. Meaning all the property’s ATVs, plus a double-decker pontoon boat, are yours to...
ctexaminer.com
Last Year’s Mass Release of Invasive Water Chestnut Bears Fruit on the Lower Connecticut River
A mass release of invasive water chestnut plants last year from a flood control pond in Hartford appears to have caused new infestations of the plant along the Connecticut River this year, according to environmentalists in the region who have been working to remove the plant. Anticipating heavy rain from...
New DOT study looks expanding Shore Line East from Norwich to Rhode Island
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Riding the rails in southeastern Connecticut usually means being on an Amtrak train but there is a study underway that looks at expanding Shore Line East which now goes from New Haven to New London. The state Department of Transportation is looking at extending the passenger rail service north to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsTimes
Will the Rhode Island truck tolls decision affect CT? Here's what we know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The interstate transportation industry this week won a major victory in their four-year battle against Rhode Island's toll system, but it remains to be seen whether the federal court ruling immediately shutting down the trucks-only toll gantries in the Ocean State will translate into possibly ending Connecticut's plan to collect highway-user taxes from big rigs starting in January.
New Milford is the Largest Town in Connecticut?
You learn something new every day. I love that about life. Today I learned something that confirmed what I've been feeling lately, which is damn, New Milford is a BIG town. It's not just a big town, it's the largest in all of Connecticut when it comes to square mileage.
Why Can’t I Find Distilled Water Anywhere in Western Connecticut?
I'm a CPAP user, and I've seen the warning on everything ever printed about how to use one of those life-saving devices - USE DISTILLED WATER ONLY. Never use tap or bottled in your CPAP has been drilled into my fully-masked face. Well, the latest supply issue that I've noticed in Connecticut is distilled water, why is it sold out everywhere?
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: State DOT adds 7 new locations to wrong-way driver program
(WFSB) - Another wrong-way crash in the state has left two people dead. Police say a woman from Massachusetts and her passenger were driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Windsor after midnight before hitting another car. Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink dug into the data behind wrong way...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Eyewitness News
Cannabis retailers selected in lottery
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Soon, the state of Connecticut could see over a dozen places selling or growing their own marijuana. Today, the Department of Consumer Protection says several applicants are one step closer to getting their license. State officials told Channel 3 they received over 15,000 applications but only...
NewsTimes
Connecticut reveals final lottery winners for licenses to grow, sell recreational cannabis
The state announced eight winners Thursday from the second of two lotteries to select some of the first businesses that will be eligible to grow and sell cannabis for adult recreational use in Connecticut. The general lottery winners announced by the Department of Consumer Protection on Thursday included six applicants...
Lucky Connecticut Resident Wins A Cool $2 Million From The Lottery
We don't know their name, but they won a cool 2 million bucks recently from the Connecticut Lottery. It was a resident from Prospect, and in the state of Connecticut, winners cannot remain anonymous. According to The Patch, the resident wishes to keep their identity as anonymous, I guess for...
PAID POST: The changing face of CT’s home heating oil industry
More women are taking over the reins of their family home heating businesses, and are helping to move the industry in a new direction.
milfordmirror.com
5 things to know about Susan Raff, WFSB Chief Political Reporter
On Tuesday, WFSB Chief Political reporter Susan Raff spent the afternoon pursuing a story about political attack ads in Connecticut. After covering four Connecticut gubernatorial terms, Raff is bringing her Channel 3 mic all over the state this fall to report on the upcoming November election — and explain another piece of the state's history to WFSB viewers.
This Is The Most Popular Beer In Connecticut
TopAgency.com shared data on the most popular beer brands in each state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Comments / 0