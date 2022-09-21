ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Opinion: Discovering CT's business turnaround

Last week, we hosted a unique economic development forum at Yale. It included the state’s largest employers, such as Sikorsky, Pratt & Whitney, Xerox, Travelers, Charter Communications and Ethan Allen Designs; thriving new fintech and biotech such as Biohaven, Alexion, Point Pickup and mortgage industry disrupter Tomo; multigenerational enterprises such as Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council, Microboard, United Aluminum, GL Capasso and East River Energy; college presidents of UConn, Quinnipiac and Connecticut College; nonprofits such as Jackson Labs, Save the Children, the Community Foundation, and Havenly Treats, a refugee training enterprise; state legislators across parties; mayors of Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport and Stamford, plus Gov. Ned Lamont.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Power outages climb to more than 1,500 in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As strong winds impact Connecticut, power outages have been fluctuating throughout the state. More than 1,500 Connecticut customers, down from about 2,000 around 2:45 p.m., remain without power as of Friday evening. Nearly 1,000 outages were earlier reported in...
Work begins on East Haddam swing bridge

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — If you use the East Haddam Swing Bridge to get across the Connecticut River, get ready for construction-related delays. Work is getting started on the 110-year-old bridge along Route 82. The construction includes new bridge equipment, structural repairs and a new sidewalk. “Both towns are thrilled with the addition of […]
From a Cigar Lounge to a Boathouse, This $5.75 Million Lakeside Connecticut Compound Is Packed With Amenities

Is there anything this Connecticut compound doesn’t have?  A lakeside lodge, a boathouse, a swimming pool, cigar lounge, a private dock—that’s just the start of this nature retreat. The roughly six-acre spread comes with all the amenities to host your family, friends and even your furry companions too. There’s a cluster of seven structures (yes, you read that right), the likes of a two-story barn, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a heated and air-conditioned doghouse, among other outbuildings. It’ll cost you $5.75 million for the whole lot, which comes fully furnished. Meaning all the property’s ATVs, plus a double-decker pontoon boat, are yours to...
Will the Rhode Island truck tolls decision affect CT? Here's what we know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The interstate transportation industry this week won a major victory in their four-year battle against Rhode Island's toll system, but it remains to be seen whether the federal court ruling immediately shutting down the trucks-only toll gantries in the Ocean State will translate into possibly ending Connecticut's plan to collect highway-user taxes from big rigs starting in January.
New Milford is the Largest Town in Connecticut?

You learn something new every day. I love that about life. Today I learned something that confirmed what I've been feeling lately, which is damn, New Milford is a BIG town. It's not just a big town, it's the largest in all of Connecticut when it comes to square mileage.
I-TEAM: State DOT adds 7 new locations to wrong-way driver program

(WFSB) - Another wrong-way crash in the state has left two people dead. Police say a woman from Massachusetts and her passenger were driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Windsor after midnight before hitting another car. Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink dug into the data behind wrong way...
4 cute towns around Connecticut's 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
Cannabis retailers selected in lottery

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Soon, the state of Connecticut could see over a dozen places selling or growing their own marijuana. Today, the Department of Consumer Protection says several applicants are one step closer to getting their license. State officials told Channel 3 they received over 15,000 applications but only...
5 things to know about Susan Raff, WFSB Chief Political Reporter

On Tuesday, WFSB Chief Political reporter Susan Raff spent the afternoon pursuing a story about political attack ads in Connecticut. After covering four Connecticut gubernatorial terms, Raff is bringing her Channel 3 mic all over the state this fall to report on the upcoming November election — and explain another piece of the state's history to WFSB viewers.
