Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Coroner identifies 38-year-old victim of suspicious death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified a woman whose death is being considered suspicious. The coroner’s staff was called Wednesday afternoon to the scene in the 1800 block of Castleton Court, a short cul-de-sac off Old Louisville Road in south Augusta. Latoya...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Woman missing from Mount View Dr. in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Thirty-four-year-old Valarie Cyville Forrest was last seen just before 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 leaving her home on the 3600 block of Mount View Dr. Forrest is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall and around 120 lbs....
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Woman found dead in her Augusta home, death considered suspicious

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on the 1800 block of Castleton Court Wednesday. 38-year-old Latoya Denise Coley of Castleton Court, Augusta, was found dead in her residence.  The coroner pronounced her on the scene at 1:05 p.m.   An autopsy is scheduled. Count on NewsChannel 6 […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Remembering the victims: More than 30 slain in CSRA in 5 months

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Since mid-April, there’s been a wave of homicides and other sweeping the CSRA. Although as the largest city, Augusta has been hit especially hard, the crime wave is affecting places large and small. Here’s a look at the toll so far. Homicides, suspicious deaths...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Violent threat at Greenbrier M.S. turns out to be false

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On Friday, September 23rd, a report was made to a teacher that a student threatened violence against Greenbrier Middle School. The school resource officer immediately responded, upon further investigation it was discovered that there was not threat made. Because this rumor has caused concern,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

What are deputies doing about local surge in slayings?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the past several months, we’ve heard from Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree about the outbreak of violence. In August, he told us it’s not something just happening in Augusta but a nationwide trend. In April, Roundtree said we needed more involvement from the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Robber strikes Circle K store on Walton Way in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday in Augusta. The incident occurred at a Circle K at 1739 Walton Way. Authorities also released photos of the suspect. Anyone with information on their identity is urged to contact Investigator Courtland Harris...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Two suspects wanted for murder in Savannah, known to frequent Augusta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects who authorities say are known to frequent the Augusta area are wanted for murder. According to the Savannah Police Department, Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20, and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20, both of Sardis, Georgia, are wanted for murder in the July 25th fatal shooting of Myles Bright., 28 According to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Optimism grows around Laney High’s homecoming security changes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Laney High School will have to wait until October to finish up its battle against Thomson after gunshots sent fans running and players running for cover. The next day, it was Josey High’s homecoming tailgate interrupted by gunfire, injuring two people. Now Laney High School is...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

17-year-old Wilkes County shooting victim dies; 2nd arrest made

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a second suspect in a shooting that killed a Washington teenager. Kiwanis Curry Jr., 17, of Washington, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession...
WILKES COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Robbers strike pair of convenience stores in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Suspects are being sought in connection with two separate armed robberies on convenience stores in Augusta. Authorities released a photo of a suspect wanted in reference to an armed robbery that occurred at a Sprint convenience store at 2480 Crosscreek Road. The suspect is about 5...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta receives bike donation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have good news for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta. Representatives from Plant Vogtle paid a visit to present 10 new bicycles to the club on Friday. “To see these kids be super excited and do something that they’ve never had the opportunity...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Public restrooms set to reopen at Diamond Lakes Regional Park

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s parks chief says a troublesome and smelly problem is coming to an end at Diamond Lakes Regional Park. Interim Central Services Director Ron Lampkin says the restrooms will reopen to the public Friday. He brought the news Tuesday to members of the Augusta Commission.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Double homicide investigation on Cascade drive in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County coroner has confirmed to FOX54 that two bodies have been discovered inside a residence at Cascade Drive near Hawk street. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office confirms the call came in at 5:12 pm. Deputies located two men deceased from gunshot wounds. The incident...
AUGUSTA, GA

