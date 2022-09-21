Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Coroner identifies 38-year-old victim of suspicious death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified a woman whose death is being considered suspicious. The coroner’s staff was called Wednesday afternoon to the scene in the 1800 block of Castleton Court, a short cul-de-sac off Old Louisville Road in south Augusta. Latoya...
wfxg.com
Woman missing from Mount View Dr. in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Thirty-four-year-old Valarie Cyville Forrest was last seen just before 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 leaving her home on the 3600 block of Mount View Dr. Forrest is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall and around 120 lbs....
WRDW-TV
Is sheriff’s crackdown making a difference in crime? Here’s what he says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and FBI on Wednesday afternoon announced the results of what they’ve dubbed Operation Grace, a three-month crackdown on crime. While leaders touted it as a success, records show 71 homicides or assaults involving guns were committed between July and...
Woman found dead in her Augusta home, death considered suspicious
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on the 1800 block of Castleton Court Wednesday. 38-year-old Latoya Denise Coley of Castleton Court, Augusta, was found dead in her residence. The coroner pronounced her on the scene at 1:05 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled. Count on NewsChannel 6 […]
WRDW-TV
Remembering the victims: More than 30 slain in CSRA in 5 months
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Since mid-April, there’s been a wave of homicides and other sweeping the CSRA. Although as the largest city, Augusta has been hit especially hard, the crime wave is affecting places large and small. Here’s a look at the toll so far. Homicides, suspicious deaths...
WJBF.com
Violent threat at Greenbrier M.S. turns out to be false
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On Friday, September 23rd, a report was made to a teacher that a student threatened violence against Greenbrier Middle School. The school resource officer immediately responded, upon further investigation it was discovered that there was not threat made. Because this rumor has caused concern,...
WRDW-TV
What are deputies doing about local surge in slayings?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the past several months, we’ve heard from Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree about the outbreak of violence. In August, he told us it’s not something just happening in Augusta but a nationwide trend. In April, Roundtree said we needed more involvement from the...
wfxg.com
Family seeks answers from Richmond County in cold case investigation
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Richmond County Sheriffs office deputies found couple Hilton and Jeanette Turner dead inside their home on February 17, 2021. Almost two years later, their family is still searching for answers. The son of the deceased couple, Hilton Turner Jr says, "No, I haven't heard any new...
WRDW-TV
‘We’ve got to do better’: What city leaders say about rash of killings
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office isn’t alone in pledging to do something about crime in Augusta. In his final State of the City address, Mayor Hardie Davis said he wants to take guns out of the hands of bad actors and vowed a plan was coming.
WRDW-TV
Robber strikes Circle K store on Walton Way in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday in Augusta. The incident occurred at a Circle K at 1739 Walton Way. Authorities also released photos of the suspect. Anyone with information on their identity is urged to contact Investigator Courtland Harris...
Two suspects wanted for murder in Savannah, known to frequent Augusta
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects who authorities say are known to frequent the Augusta area are wanted for murder. According to the Savannah Police Department, Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20, and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20, both of Sardis, Georgia, are wanted for murder in the July 25th fatal shooting of Myles Bright., 28 According to […]
WRDW-TV
Optimism grows around Laney High’s homecoming security changes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Laney High School will have to wait until October to finish up its battle against Thomson after gunshots sent fans running and players running for cover. The next day, it was Josey High’s homecoming tailgate interrupted by gunfire, injuring two people. Now Laney High School is...
WRDW-TV
17-year-old Wilkes County shooting victim dies; 2nd arrest made
WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a second suspect in a shooting that killed a Washington teenager. Kiwanis Curry Jr., 17, of Washington, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession...
Daniel Field, commissioners square off over stormwater fee payments
Daniel Field officials are explaining their reasoning on why the airport owes almost $45,000 on its stormwater bill.
WRDW-TV
Robbers strike pair of convenience stores in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Suspects are being sought in connection with two separate armed robberies on convenience stores in Augusta. Authorities released a photo of a suspect wanted in reference to an armed robbery that occurred at a Sprint convenience store at 2480 Crosscreek Road. The suspect is about 5...
WRDW-TV
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta receives bike donation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have good news for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta. Representatives from Plant Vogtle paid a visit to present 10 new bicycles to the club on Friday. “To see these kids be super excited and do something that they’ve never had the opportunity...
WRDW-TV
Before magic mushroom arrest, gun offense didn’t get teacher fired
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Well before a Josey High School teacher was arrested on suspicion of growing magic mushrooms at his home, he was arrested for firing a gun in the air outside a local nightclub. The Richmond County School System knew about it and kept him employed there anyway,...
WRDW-TV
Public restrooms set to reopen at Diamond Lakes Regional Park
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s parks chief says a troublesome and smelly problem is coming to an end at Diamond Lakes Regional Park. Interim Central Services Director Ron Lampkin says the restrooms will reopen to the public Friday. He brought the news Tuesday to members of the Augusta Commission.
Richmond County deputy resigns after charged with domestic battery
A Richmond County Sheriff's deputy was charged with simple battery on Tuesday after investigators were called out for a domestic disturbance.
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Double homicide investigation on Cascade drive in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County coroner has confirmed to FOX54 that two bodies have been discovered inside a residence at Cascade Drive near Hawk street. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office confirms the call came in at 5:12 pm. Deputies located two men deceased from gunshot wounds. The incident...
