Lansford, PA

Times News

Kupecs wed 50 years

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph M. Kupec of Lansford recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple was married on Sept. 23, 1972 in SS. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, Coaldale, by the Rev. Vincent York. Mrs. Kupec is the former Janet Radocha, daughter of the late John “Yano” Radocha and...
LANSFORD, PA
Times News

Rummaging through Ross Township’s past

He Ross Township Historical Society will host an open house at its museum on Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “We’re encouraging everyone to come, including residents and members of other historical societies,” said Martha Rezeli, secretary of the historical society. It will include a ribbon-cutting...
SAYLORSBURG, PA
Times News

Tamaqua news

All services will now be held at the church, 824 Catawissa Rd., Tamaqua. Pastor Ralph Saunders will officiate at the 10:25 a.m. worship service this Sunday in Calvary Evangelical Church, Lewistown Valley. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. and evening service at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. is Prayer meeting.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

SS. Peter and Paul

Saint Peter and Paul parish, 260 N. Third St., Lehighton, announces its schedule of events:. • The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is offered on the Lord’s Day at Saints Peter and Paul Parish by Father Christopher M. Zelonis, assisted by Deacon Joseph C. Wilhelm, Jr., on Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 7:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. Daily Masses are on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 a.m.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Piecing together quilts for kids

Ix thousand and eighty-two quilts made and the quilters are going strong. Since 2007 Quilts for Kids, Pocono chapter in Albrightsville has been making quilts for adults and children and donating the quilts to area hospitals, hospices, Janet Weis Children’s Hospital Geisinger, and cancer patients and local nursing homes.
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
Times News

Spisaks celebrate 60th

Mary Frances and Vincent Spisak celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 22, 1962, in St. Michael’s Church, Lansford, where they still reside. They have always been selflessly involved in the lives of their four children: Vince, Joe, Mary Ellen and her husband Joe, and John and his wife Janiel.
LANSFORD, PA
Times News

Collecting can tabs

Members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 360 in Weatherly recently traveled to Danville to deliver a large quantity of can tabs to Geisinger Ronald McDonald House. From left: Noelle Rambaran, Betty Henry - project chair, Bette Rambaran, Carol Eroh and Aurelia Rambaran. Anyone wishing to donate beverage tabs may drop them off at the monthly unbaked pizza sales or contact any auxiliary member. All tabs must be from aluminum beverage cans such as soda. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
WEATHERLY, PA
WBRE

40th anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in PA history

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU ) — Sunday marks 40 years since George Banks murdered 13 people in Luzerne County. Banks was convicted of shooting and killing seven children, five of his own, and six adults. At the time, it was one of the largest mass murders in the history of the United States and remains the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehigh County Fraud cases

State police at Bethlehem reported on incidents being investigated by troopers:. • Troopers said a 40-year-old woman from Slatington joined her friend in a business proposition. The suspect, disguised as another woman that was known to the victim, was using a duplicate Facebook account and was able to convince the victim to send them $3,500 in funds electronically. Troopers said the mobile checks that were sent did not clear after being deposited. The investigation is continuing. The incident began on June 28.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Beaver Meadows man defrauded of over $10,000

BEAVER MEADOWS, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 60-year-old man from Beaver Meadows reported $10,800.00 stolen from his bank account. PSP say the man walked into the station to report a theft by wire fraud on September 15. Police have no active suspects at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
BEAVER MEADOWS, PA
Times News

Schuylkill Co. fires corrections officer

A Schuylkill County corrections officer was fired Wednesday. James Preneta, of Shenandoah, was fired by the county Prison Board effective Sept. 14. County commissioners signed off on that termination. The personnel report listed Brian Eckley, of Pottsville, as being terminated from his job as a clerk typist one in the...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Mayor upset about use of former elementary school

Monroe County Commisioners heard from Stroudsburg officials and residents this week about the offices being moved to the Ramsey building during the courthouse renovation. Stroudsburg Mayor Tara Probst and vice president of the Stroudsburg Borough Council Erica McCabe said the Monroe County Probation Office and the Domestic Relations office will be moved.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Times News

Gwinn joins Frailey Insurance

Felicia M. Gwinn of Pocono Township has joined Frailey Insurance in Stroudsburg. She is taking real estate classes, and her previous experience is in retail management. She is the mother of two young girls and enjoys reading and writing poetry. For more information on Frailey Insurance, go to FRMinsurancegroup.com or...
STROUDSBURG, PA
Times News

Palmerton turns to eLearn course because of teacher vacancy

Students taking Spanish I and III at Palmerton Area High School will be doing so through a Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit eLearn course while the district continues its pursuit of a full-time teacher. Palmerton’s Spanish teacher, Lisa Failla, resigned in mid-July to take a position at Parkland High School.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Fall is starting to give a preview

The first full day of autumn brought with it a crisp reminder that leaf-peeping season is around the corner. In Coaldale the lows Friday morning were in the mid-40s and should be around that again this morning, meaning leaves will start losing their green pigment (chlorophyll) and the colorful ones will start to emerge.
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Police update Lansford crash

Lansford Police are still investigating a crash which injured a teenager last Thursday. A woman driving on Route 209 struck the 14-year-old girl, who was crossing the road in front of the Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank branch. The driver stopped immediately after the crash, called 911, and spoke with officers...
LANSFORD, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are popular for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, are highly praised by both locals and travellers and have outstanding online reviews. Here is what made it on the list.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Man fires gun several times inside Shamokin Dam home

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — An allegedly intoxicated man shot a gun inside a home in Shamokin Dam the morning of Sept. 17. Scott J. Nace now faces several felony charges. State police at Selinsgrove say Nace, 29, had been drinking heavily at the home at the 100 block of Ninth Avenue when he discharged the .357 Magnum revolver in the kitchen and hit the floor. Another resident at the home...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
Times News

Fleeing cyclist eludes police

Police are looking a motorcyclist who led police on a chase beginning in Lehigh County and ending in Carbon County. State police at Bethlehem said the incident began at 5:11 p.m. on Sept. 20 when troopers attempted to stop a motorcyclist along Route 873 in Washington Township, Lehigh County. The male cyclist fled troopers and the ensuing pursuit entered East Penn Township, in Carbon County. The cyclist managed to elude troopers by entering the D & L Trail along Lehigh Drive in the township.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Multi-colored fence at center of neighborhood dispute

CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fence painted in the colors of the rainbow has led to controversy in a Luzerne County community. That controversy is unfolding in Conyngham. What started as a neighborhood dispute is now ramping up. The fence was put up to try to head off future problems between two neighbors. […]
CONYNGHAM, PA

