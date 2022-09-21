New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is considered questionable Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Meyers did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday due to a knee injury. He was able to upgrade to a limited session Friday, and that likely bodes well for his ability to suit up come Sunday afternoon. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 40 hours. If Meyers cannot go, Kendrick Bourne would likely step into a larger role on the outside.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO