NFL

Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

Houston, 23, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois back in May. Dallas elected to waive Houston earlier this week. In 2022, Houston has appeared in two games and recorded two receptions for 16 yards. During his college career, Houston recorded 202 receptions...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Jakobi Meyers (knee) questionable for Patriots in Week 3

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is considered questionable Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Meyers did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday due to a knee injury. He was able to upgrade to a limited session Friday, and that likely bodes well for his ability to suit up come Sunday afternoon. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 40 hours. If Meyers cannot go, Kendrick Bourne would likely step into a larger role on the outside.
NFL
FOX Sports

Titans starting Daley at left tackle with Taylor Lewan out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will start Dennis Daley at left tackle Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders with three-time Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan ruled out. The Titans (0-2) also will be without starting outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip), outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi and cornerback Ugo Amadi (ankle). Daley took over at left tackle after Lewan hurt his right knee on the first offensive play of their 41-7 loss in Buffalo on Monday night.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Football Rumors

Rams to sign Takkarist McKinley off Titans’ practice squad

Another Takkarist McKinley relocation is on tap. The veteran pass rusher, who had caught on with the Titans’ practice squad last week, is now L.A.-bound. The Rams will sign McKinley off that Tennessee taxi squad, Field Yates of ESPN.com tweets. This move will reunite McKinley with Raheem Morris, who formerly served as a Falcons assistant head coach and interim HC during McKinley’s time in Atlanta, and a return to Los Angeles. McKinley, 26, is a UCLA alum.
NASHVILLE, TN

