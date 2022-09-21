ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Race for the Case Week 4: Can Tennessee hold off Florida & does Kansas go 4-0?

By Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTdOM_0i4hkApv00

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger go through the marquee matchups for Week 4 of this young college football season. A lackluster Wisconsin team faces off with #3 ranked Ohio State, Kansas State will battle a hot #6 Oklahoma team while Notre Dame and North Carolina square off in Chapel Hill, NC. #21 Wake Forest is hosting #5 Clemson, Duke and Kansas will play to see who gets to remain undefeated, #20 Florida heads to Rocky Top to compete with the #11 ranked Vols, #23 Texas A&M looks to keep their momentum vs #10 Arkansas. #7 USC travels to Corvallis, OR to try and beat a tough Oregon State team & as always the guys have their locks of the week.

2:36 Wisconsin @ Ohio State preview

5:02 Kansas State @ Oklahoma preview

7:11 Notre Dame @ UNC preview

10:04 #5 Clemson @ #21 Wake Forest

14:00 Duke @ Kansas

18:15 #20 Florida @ #11 Tennessee

21:27 #10 Arkansas @ #23 Texas A&M

25:26 #7 USC @ Oregon State

28:10 Lock of the week

247Sports

Friday Walk Through: Previewing Kansas State at Oklahoma

Friday Walk Through: Previewing Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma. GoPowercat's Cole Carmody and football analyst Monte Spiller provide an Xs and Os assessment of Kansas State football: This week, the boys preview Kansas State's 2022 game at sixth-ranked Oklahoma. The game kicks off Saturday, September 24, at 7 p.m at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. Sponsored by the Part-Time Beverage Company.
NORMAN, OK
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Week 5: Football Friday Night on 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — High school football is back in full swing as we enter week five of the season. For the first time this season, we had clear skies under the Friday night lights as teams battled it out on the gridiron. Check out all the highlights from week...
ORLANDO, FL
247Sports

Powercat Pregame Podcast: Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma

Welcome to this episode of GoPowercat.com's Powercat Pregame Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald, GPC's Ryan Wallace, football analyst Brien Hanley, a starting offensive lineman on the 1997 and 1998 K-State teams, and Ryan Gilbert, who reviews the gambling odds heading into the weekend. This week, Kansas State is coming off a disappointing loss to Tulane to fall to 2-1 on the season, and the Wildcats will face the sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday night at 7 in Norman, Okla. The Powercat Pregame Podcast is proudly sponsored by Robbins Motor Company.
MANHATTAN, KS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

