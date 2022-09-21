Oklahoma vs. Kansas State schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info, game time. Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Kansas State: The Wildcats rank 3rd nationally in pass defense efficiency and 2nd with 7 intercepted passes, a unit that can test OU's perimeter game, but Deuce Vaughn is the key to a K-State victory: the versatile running back went over 100 rec yards in his last 2 against the Sooners and is posting almost 130 all-purpose yards of offense each time out. Kansas State has taken 2 of the last 3 against Oklahoma when OU was top 5 ranked each time and the Wildcats were unranked.

