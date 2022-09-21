ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

Cary: 7 Best Places To Visit In Cary, North Carolina

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Cary North Carolina. Cary is home to an arts center that is a highlight of the city. Located downtown, the Cary Arts Center is a multi-purpose venue that hosts various performances and events throughout the year. Visitors can enjoy family-friendly movies, concerts. The climate...
CARY, NC
cbs17

NC police departments work to keep up with growing Spanish speaking population

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When Fuquay-Varina Police Chief Brandon Medina began his law enforcement career, he was the only Spanish speaker at his agency. “I happened to rise up through the ranks in that agency being the first sergeant that was Spanish-speaking and then being the first lieutenant as a Spanish-speaking law enforcement officer,” said Medina.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holly Springs, NC
Wake County, NC
Education
County
Wake County, NC
Raleigh, NC
Education
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Cary, NC
Cary, NC
Education
richmondobserver

Last weekend for The Raleigh Market as the N.C. State Fair approaches

RALEIGH — The N.C. State Fair is quickly approaching. This weekend marks the last before The Raleigh Market temporarily leaves the fairgrounds to make room for the N.C. State Fair. The Raleigh Market will close on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 5 p.m. and remain closed through the month of October. It re-opens Saturday, Nov. 5.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgetown University#Economy#Linus College#Wake Tech#Health Sciences#The N C#Apex#The Workforce Forward
cbs17

Social district interest spreading across central NC

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Since the state legislature passed HB 890 in Sept. 2021 allowing for social districts, interest has grown for the idea in larger cities across central North Carolina. It has been one month since Raleigh leaders implemented its first pilot social district area where people can...
RALEIGH, NC
wunc.org

Some North Carolinians outraged by proposed Chemours expansion

Derek Martin lives about two miles away from the Chemours Fayetteville Works facility. The 58-year-old veteran bought his home in 2003. He's worried that his pool may be full of PFAS, especially because it’s filled with well water. "After years of taking it to the pool place to... balance...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy