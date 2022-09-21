Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
Construction of new Raleigh mixed-use tower 1000 Social is now underway
RALEIGH – Construction at 1000 Social, the first of two 12-story towers on a 40-acre, $1 billion project is now underway. The project, known as The Exchange Raleigh, is being developed by Dewitt Carolinas, Inc., and when the first tower is completed, it will offer 330,000 square feet of mixed use space.
nomadlawyer.org
Cary: 7 Best Places To Visit In Cary, North Carolina
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Cary North Carolina. Cary is home to an arts center that is a highlight of the city. Located downtown, the Cary Arts Center is a multi-purpose venue that hosts various performances and events throughout the year. Visitors can enjoy family-friendly movies, concerts. The climate...
'Totally violated': Fayetteville community upset at unannounced construction of gas regulator system
A community in Fayetteville is outraged that a gas company suddenly built a distribution system near their homes without warning.
cbs17
NC police departments work to keep up with growing Spanish speaking population
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When Fuquay-Varina Police Chief Brandon Medina began his law enforcement career, he was the only Spanish speaker at his agency. “I happened to rise up through the ranks in that agency being the first sergeant that was Spanish-speaking and then being the first lieutenant as a Spanish-speaking law enforcement officer,” said Medina.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richmondobserver
Last weekend for The Raleigh Market as the N.C. State Fair approaches
RALEIGH — The N.C. State Fair is quickly approaching. This weekend marks the last before The Raleigh Market temporarily leaves the fairgrounds to make room for the N.C. State Fair. The Raleigh Market will close on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 5 p.m. and remain closed through the month of October. It re-opens Saturday, Nov. 5.
More adults consider sharing space to deal with rising Raleigh rent prices
Candy Chitty has lived in Raleigh for several years, but since she lost her apartment and all her belongings in a massive fire in 2016, she’s been struggling to get back on her feet. It doesn’t help that Raleigh rent prices have risen since then by more than 43%....
cbs17
Families seek childcare after longtime Knightdale center closes suddenly
KNIGHTDALE N.C. (WNCN) — After nearly four decades in Knightdale, the Cathy Lee Child Development Center suddenly shut down. A letter shared with CBS 17 by parents says it’s due to “outside factors” like COVID-19 and “changes in the economy.”. Parents of children in the...
Going green with solar panels costing some NC residents more money, due to multitude of problems
"Instead of saving money, I'm paying extra money...They say it works but I have not seen anything."
IN THIS ARTICLE
NC renters got help during the pandemic. They still need it.
Evictions and rents are rising. Equitable, affordable housing must be more than a sporadic issue in NC. | Opinion
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces Plans For New $60 Million Sterilization Facility in North Carolina
NC Governor Cooper has just announced plans for SteriTek to build a new $59.9 million East Coast sterilization facility right here in North Carolina. The new facility will be build in Burlington, about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. Contract sterilization firm SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries...
cbs17
Social district interest spreading across central NC
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Since the state legislature passed HB 890 in Sept. 2021 allowing for social districts, interest has grown for the idea in larger cities across central North Carolina. It has been one month since Raleigh leaders implemented its first pilot social district area where people can...
wunc.org
Some North Carolinians outraged by proposed Chemours expansion
Derek Martin lives about two miles away from the Chemours Fayetteville Works facility. The 58-year-old veteran bought his home in 2003. He's worried that his pool may be full of PFAS, especially because it’s filled with well water. "After years of taking it to the pool place to... balance...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biking from Raleigh to RTP along I-40 just got closer to reality
“I believe it is transformational in nature in terms of being able to provide not only transportation but create recreational opportunities, create a healthy environment and create economic development,” said one Wake County commissioner.
Dangerous roads continue to claim lives in NC
Every time Marianne Karth hears the sound of ambulances and police sirens, she's reminded of how quickly life can change.
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh family
RALEIGH — Joseph and Elwyna Holt, the first Black family to demand public school integration in Raleigh, are now honored with a marker designating their home site as a stop along the North Carolina Civil Rights Trail.
Raleigh City Council approves Seaboard Station rezoning request
Tuesday afternoon was a long time coming for residents of the Save Seaboard Station Task Force and Turnbridge Equities.
Farm Aid act pulled from lineup in Raleigh, NC due to COVID
Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats said “COVID has found us on the road.”
'It's going to be worse': Evictions increasing across North Carolina
Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across North Carolina last month; almost double the number filed in August 2021.
'It's a pretty small effect': Experts say gun buyback programs don't reduce violent crime
More than 500 guns were exchanged for gift cards at gun buyback events last month. But experts say there isn't much evidence to show that gun buyback programs are effective at reducing violent crime in hurting neighborhoods.
Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina
The Southern Baptist Conventions’ top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.” The votes of the Executive Committee came at the end of a two-day […]
Comments / 0