It is important first responders know as many details as possible when going into an emergency. To help with that, Carbon County approved a request to purchase a subscription order from Prepared Emergency Communications Service of New York, New York, to allow dispatchers to send a link to mobile 911 callers that would open a livestream to allow photos, video, text and GPS locations in real-time. There is no cost to the county for this service.

CARBON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO