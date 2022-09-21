Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
Residents question septic at lake
Two Jim Thorpe residents approached the Carbon County Commissioners regarding a proposed change to on-lot septic systems near Mauch Chunk Lake. On Thursday, John McGuire and Louis Hall spoke to the board about Jim Thorpe’s current consideration of changing the buffer for on site septic systems from 1/2 mile from the lake to 1,000 feet.
Times News
Carbon starts validated parking
Carbon County residents who have county-related business in Jim Thorpe will soon not have to pay for these visits to several departments. On Thursday, Commissioner Chris Lukasevich announced that the two-hour validated parking initiative for county taxpayers is being rolled out. The first wave of offices that now offer validated...
Times News
Rummaging through Ross Township’s past
He Ross Township Historical Society will host an open house at its museum on Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “We’re encouraging everyone to come, including residents and members of other historical societies,” said Martha Rezeli, secretary of the historical society. It will include a ribbon-cutting...
Times News
Palmerton mulls new police station
Could Palmerton relocate its police department to the site of the former Palmerton Hospital?. That was one of the possibilities floated around Thursday as borough council discussed its police station update and future plans. Councilman Cory Kepner said the police station has been a topic of discussion for the past...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
skooknews.com
Governor Wolf Announces Approval of Environmental and Infrastructure Projects Across Pennsylvania
On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to...
Times News
Carbon raises fees for monitoring service
Carbon County has an alarm monitoring service for residents, visitors and businesses if disaster strikes. On Thursday, the county commissioners approved a request from Gary Williams, communications director, to increase the alarm monitoring fees, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The county offers homeowners, businesses, churches and other entities with the opportunity...
Times News
Aviation grants keep airport up to speed
Aviation grants have been the key to continual improvement to the county-owned Jake Arner Memorial Airport in Mahoning Township. Paul Smith, manager of the airport and chairman of the Carbon County Airport Authority, said the airport authority received more than $6 million in grant money over the years, most of it with just a 5% match from the authority. The grants covered 90% of the cost, and the state contributed 5% for the projects.
Times News
Carbon County Commissioners
Carbon County Commissioners acted on the following items during last week’s meeting. • Approved a proposal with Snyder Hoffman Associates Inc. of Bethlehem to provide mechanical and electrical consulting engineering services for a new HVAC system at the animal shelter at a total cost of $17,600. • Adopted an...
RELATED PEOPLE
Times News
Lansford taking keys to train station
Lansford borough will officially take the keys to the town’s former train station later this month. Borough officials along with the Carbon Chamber and Economic Development plan to celebrate the occasion. Members of the public are invited to witness the key exchange and hear about the building’s past and...
Pump problems contribute to drought emergency
HAZLETON, Pa. — After weeks without substantial rainfall, the Hazleton City Authority Water Department declared a drought emergency this week. Homes and businesses in 14 communities in Luzerne, Carbon, and Schuylkill counties are being told to cut water usage. The 2.5 square mile Dreck Creek Reservoir is now less...
Times News
Tamaqua takes step for riverwalk
The Tamaqua Area Community Partnership recently purchased a key property to eventually create the Tamaqua Riverwalk and Waterfront. The development won’t happen overnight, but plans are to have a downtown walkway that borders the Little Schuylkill River, along with places for fishing, paddle boating and public events. “It’s been...
Times News
Schuylkill Co. fires corrections officer
A Schuylkill County corrections officer was fired Wednesday. James Preneta, of Shenandoah, was fired by the county Prison Board effective Sept. 14. County commissioners signed off on that termination. The personnel report listed Brian Eckley, of Pottsville, as being terminated from his job as a clerk typist one in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Gwinn joins Frailey Insurance
Felicia M. Gwinn of Pocono Township has joined Frailey Insurance in Stroudsburg. She is taking real estate classes, and her previous experience is in retail management. She is the mother of two young girls and enjoys reading and writing poetry. For more information on Frailey Insurance, go to FRMinsurancegroup.com or...
Times News
Carbon OKs livestream service for dispatchers
It is important first responders know as many details as possible when going into an emergency. To help with that, Carbon County approved a request to purchase a subscription order from Prepared Emergency Communications Service of New York, New York, to allow dispatchers to send a link to mobile 911 callers that would open a livestream to allow photos, video, text and GPS locations in real-time. There is no cost to the county for this service.
Veteran real estate tax exemptions approved
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Commissioners have approved two county real estate tax exemptions for disabled, non-wartime, veterans. Previously only fully-disabled wartime veterans were eligible for these exemptions because of the verbiage in Title 51 of Pennsylvania’s Military Affairs. This resulted in a lot of non-wartime veterans or their spouses having their properties […]
Times News
Mayor upset about use of former elementary school
Monroe County Commisioners heard from Stroudsburg officials and residents this week about the offices being moved to the Ramsey building during the courthouse renovation. Stroudsburg Mayor Tara Probst and vice president of the Stroudsburg Borough Council Erica McCabe said the Monroe County Probation Office and the Domestic Relations office will be moved.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts
Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
Pennsylvania expanding food assistance during Hunger Action Month
Pennsylvania leaders on Thursday announced updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that will expand eligibility for the program.
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Lori Trackim to Benigno E. Sanchez Custodio, 17 W. Market St., P.O. Box 459, Tresckow, property at 17 W. Market St., $179,900. Michelle J. Mendofik to Heather Elizabeth Ney, 283 River St., White Haven, property at 283 River St., $180,000. Franklin Township. L. Narayana Gajula to Joel Boring, 335 Knoll...
Veterans getting tax exemption in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Thanks to two new resolutions from Lackawanna County commissioners, those who served our country are now eligible for a tax exemption. The new resolutions aim to help veterans and their families. If you are a 100 percent disabled veteran or a veteran's widow, you'll soon be...
Comments / 0