ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Burger King Combines two Fan-Favorite Menu Items

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

When a fast-food company is in doubt about where to go next, there is always the "take something popular and throw it in a deep fryer" option.

Deep-fried Twinkies and Oreos have long been a county fair legend while Burger King's 2016 take on deep-fried mac-and-cheese is still being replicated by chains around the globe.

While Mac-n-Cheetos was a temporary promotion, Restaurant Brands International (QSR) -owned Burger King does sell something called Jalapeño Cheddar Bites. The bite-sized pieces of fried dough are filled with melty cheese and bits of the spicy pepper.

Cult Popularity Of The Jalapeño Cheddar Bites

The Jalapeño Cheddar Bites are particularly popular in many of Burger King's European franchises. In Portugal, they are called the Chili Cheese Bites and are one of the chain's most popular sides.

This week, Burger King's Portuguese branch announced that it is adding a burger with a chili cheese patty to its menus. An additional patty filled with the same cheese-and-jalapeño filling can now be added to one of Burger King's regular Whoppers, chicken sandwiches or plant-based burgers.

It is, naturally, bigger and shaped differently (a patty versus bite-sized nuggets) from the original product.

"Dreaming big is identifying those who want to eat your favorite Chili Cheese with you," Burger King Portugal wrote in an Instagram post showing off the new menu item and encouraging followers to tag someone who is interested in trying it.

While it is too early to see how such a calorie-rich sandwich will be received by its Portuguese fans, many of the comments on the original Instagram post come from Chili Cheese Bite lovers who are very interested in trying it.

More Meat, More Cheese, More Everything

While an extra patty of something deep-fried takes what is an already indulgent burger into a new category, these types of promotions serve a dual function of generating internet attention and attracting those whose curiosity gets the best of them.

The chain wants its customers, particularly younger and more tech-savvy ones, to react and reshare photos of the product on social media. Whether they do it because they truly want to try it or to say "can you believe Burger King made this?" is almost irrelevant. Every reshare helps generate internet buzz and ultimately do the chain's marketing for it.

True to form, Burger King Portugal's Instagram post is full of users tagging their friends and asking whether they would try such a calorie-heavy concoction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23X4OK_0i4hjpcZ00
Burger King Portugal

Even if they achieve the goal of internet virality, most such products ultimately get pushed out with newer and more trend-relevant items. Holidays, films and shows or even general cultural trends also present chains with a valuable marketing opportunity.

Action Alerts Plus

The Best Ideas For You To Build Wealth

A members-only investing club that helps you grow your portfolio with real-time trade alerts, analysis of major market events, and key opportunities.

  • Real-Time Trade Alerts
  • 24/7 Access To The Portfolio
  • Portfolio Price Targets

This spring, burger chain Shake Shack (SHAK) launched the "Wake & Shake" in a nod to stoner term "wake and bake." Chicken wing chain Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) regularly taps into football season with several pizzas topped with chicken wings.

"These are part of a long tradition of companies creating new, slightly outrageous, fast food and snack food combinations – more cheese, more meat, more layers, adding sauces, [or] Cheetos, for crunch and a pop of flavor," food historian Ashley Rose Young told BBC in 2019.

Meant to shock more than to draw in sales, the ultra-calorie-heavy items only rarely become staples on the chain's regular menus.

Comments / 1

Related
Thrillist

Wendy's Has Free Cheeseburgers for an Entire Week to Celebrate Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day doesn't arrive until September 18, but the big fast food chains have already been jockeying for your attention. While tons of local restaurants and fast casual chains serve up beefy, holiday-specific deals, the fast food giants like McDonald's and Burger King are offering burgers for next to nothing to bring you through their doors.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Hamburger#Snack Food#Food Drink#Burger King Combines#European#The Chili Cheese Bites#Portuguese
Mashed

The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store

With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
LOUISIANA STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap

As reported by Mirror, what was to be a fun Saturday take-out meal for a family from Derry, Northern Ireland, turned into a disaster because of a McDonald’s Chicken Wrap. As the father of the family, Martin Holmes, handed each family member their orders, he noticed something bizarre when he was about the give his 7-year-old his chicken wrap. Instead of the McDonald’s Chicken Wrap, the sealed McDonald's box contained just a dishcloth.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals

You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots

It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
SHOPPING
shefinds

Wendy’s Customers Are Losing It Over The Return Of This Popular Sandwich: ‘I Just Dropped Everything’

Wendy’s fans, assemble— the popular fast food chain just announced the return of its iconic ‘Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger’ to the Made to Crave menu. This sandwich will now be available this fall, alongside the restaurant’s ‘Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger,’ ‘Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger,’ ‘Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich,’ and ‘Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club.’ Fans on Twitter couldn’t be more excited, as the return of the menu item for many, has been long-awaited.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Wendy's Brings Back a Classic, Unique Sandwich

Fast food, at least among the major burger and chicken chains, has become a battle of copycats. If one brand scores a hit with a unique take on a hamburger or a chicken sandwich, you can expect every player in the space to release a variation on that product. That's...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?

Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SheKnows

Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership

During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
88K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy