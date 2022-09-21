There is finally some reprieve in the used car market with prices declining by 4 percent in August and continuing to drop in September. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index which tracks a collection of used vehicle prices has revealed that prices are at their lowest level since September 2021 and roughly 11 percent lower than they were in January 2022. In addition to prices falling by 4 percent in August, they also dropped by 1.4 percent through the first half of September.

