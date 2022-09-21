Did you know that the Vicksburg and Meridian Railroad was once the only east-west railroad between Memphis and New Orleans?. Vicksburg’s railroad history began with the Vicksburg and Clinton route companies, which the State of Mississippi incorporated in 1831 to get the project started, according to George M. Crowson’s “History of Alabama and Vicksburg Railroad.” During this time, Vicksburg was using oxen to transport goods such as cotton to the Clinton area. However, the oxen were much slower and more likely to perish under extreme weather conditions.

