Vicksburg native Kori Crutchfield Babb was inducted into the Hinds Community College Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday. Babb was a softball and soccer star at Hinds from 1998-2000, and later was the women’s soccer coach at Hinds and softball coach at Vicksburg High School. Babb led both Hinds’...
Gleb-Monk Wedding Announcement
Michael Arthur Gleb II and Natalie Dawn Monk were married at 2 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2022, at Unity Baptist Church in Ripley. The Rev. Ronnie Barefield officiated the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tony Monk of Vicksburg. She is the granddaughter of Beth and Robert Breedlove, the late Roy Dickerson and the late William and Betty Monk.
Old Post Files Sept. 23, 1922-2022
Capt. and Mrs. W.T. Rigby plan to spend a month at their old home in Iowa. • P.C. Canizaro tells about his trip over the Atlantic and his visit in Paris. • Frank Farish leaves for Chicago on business. 90 years ago: 1932. Jackson City Leagues win an...
Wilbert Thomas Hayes Jr.
Wilbert Thomas Hayes Jr. a Vicksburg resident passed away on Tuesday, September 19 in the Shady Lawn Nursing Home following a brief illness. He was 67. He retired from the Corps of Engineers Jadwin Dred Boat. He was a member of Mt. Calvary M. B. Church. He was preceded in...
VWSD Board member speaks on state education accountability model
The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) is set to publicly release school district letter grades for the 2021-2022 school year this coming week. Despite the prominence of the grades in the public discourse of the state’s education system, the way in which those grades are calculated is not widely understood.
Missing Person Alert: Morgan Bartholomew Bell
The Vicksburg Police Department has released an alert for a missing person, Morgan Bartholomew Bell. Bell is a 50-year-old Black male who is disabled and is a severe diabetic. He was last seen on Sept. 17 walking in the area of Starlight Drive and Shady Lane. He was possibly coming from the convenience store on the corner of Enchanted Drive and Wisconsin Avenue. At the time, he was wearing a black shirt and khaki pants.
GoFundMe established by family of 15-year-old drive-by victim
Alisha Reed, a cousin of the late Jeremiah “Scooby” Howard Jr., has started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family of a drive-by shooting victim pay for funeral expenses. Howard, 15, was shot and killed in Claiborne County early Monday morning during a car chase. As of Friday...
VICKSBURG FACTS: Vicksburg’s history on the rails
Did you know that the Vicksburg and Meridian Railroad was once the only east-west railroad between Memphis and New Orleans?. Vicksburg’s railroad history began with the Vicksburg and Clinton route companies, which the State of Mississippi incorporated in 1831 to get the project started, according to George M. Crowson’s “History of Alabama and Vicksburg Railroad.” During this time, Vicksburg was using oxen to transport goods such as cotton to the Clinton area. However, the oxen were much slower and more likely to perish under extreme weather conditions.
Vicksburg Commons Shopping Center set to be auctioned
When Blue Ridge Capital, an Atlanta-based company, purchased the Outlets of Vicksburg, there was only 10 percent occupancy. But after focusing on local Vicksburg entrepreneurs, the retail space now known as Vicksburg Commons Shopping Center has grown to 75-percent occupancy, Vice President of Leasing and Property Management for Blue Ridge Capital Steve Patrick said.
Warren County to apply for TAP grant for improvements in Marcus Bottom
The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday to apply for a Transportation Alternatives Program grant to fund improvements in Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility and pedestrian accessibility along a stretch of Halls Ferry Road in Marcus Bottom. The area included in the TAP grant application stretches along Halls...
Warren County Grand Jury: Man indicted in woman’s death during August session
A Warren County man has been indicted in the shooting death of a woman he lived with on Leland Drive. John David Shoemaker, 63, 617 Kirkland Road, is charged in the indictment with murder in the April 4 shooting death of Sheila Marie Hedrick. The indictment was handed down during the August session of the Warren County grand jury. Shoemaker was arraigned on Sept. 4 in Circuit Court.
Warren County Land Records Sept. 12 to Sept. 19
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Sept. 12 to Sept. 19. *Jack R. Branning Sr. Estate and Jack R. Branning Sr. Executor to Ronald L. Andrews and Sharon G. Andrews, Lot 9, Acadia Ridge. *Mid South Lumber & Supply Inc. to Mollie Burnett, Lot 10,...
Old Court House Museum’s Fall Flea Market set for Oct. 1
Vendor spaces remain available for the Old Court House Museum’s annual Fall Flea Market. “There are still a few spaces left,” said museum historian Jordan Rushing. “We’re having the most booths we’ve had in the last five years. We’ve added an extra 44 spaces and we’re close to selling them out. We’re going to have a good market; we’ve sold a total of 140 spaces so far and I have 25 spaces left.”
MDOT: Portion of Clay Street in Vicksburg to close from Friday evening to Monday morning
Those planning to access Interstate 20 from Clay Street this weekend are advised to seek an alternate route. The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced it is temporarily closing the westbound lanes of Clay Street at Interstate 20 in Vicksburg from Friday evening at 6 p.m. to Monday morning at 6 a.m. During the closure, MDOT crews will straighten a steel girder on the bridge that carries the Interstate 20 eastbound ramp over Clay Street.
Vicksburg Police Reports: Two arrested for assault, thefts reported
The Vicksburg Police Department made two arrests for assaults this week, one involving a juvenile being shot in the leg. The department also received multiple reports of theft, several of which were from unlocked vehicles. Teen arrested in shooting of a juvenile. Officers took a report of a shooting that...
Vicksburg board denies rezoning for liquor store in Marcus Bottom
There will not be a liquor store at 2600 Halls Ferry Road. The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen Friday voted 3-0 to deny the appeal of businessman Sukhbeer Singh to rezone the property at 2600 Halls Ferry Road from C-1 neighborhood commercial to C-3 central business district to open a part liquor store, part laundromat at the property which is the former site of Kentucky Fried Chicken.
OUR OPINION: Number of indictments for shooting symptomatic of larger issue
We’re halfway through reporting indictments for the Warren County Grand Jury’s August session, and something that stands out in the reports is the number of shooting incidents reported. While there were thankfully only two murder indictments this term, there were far more instances when people were shooting at...
Jehovah’s Witness resuming door-to-door ministry
For over 25 years, Jehovah’s Witness Antonio Erves of Vicksburg has engaged in the door-to-door ministry in his community. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Erves, along with his family, including an outgoing 11-year-old daughter who loves sharing good news with people, and other members of the Vicksburg Kingdom Hall, were forced to stop their well-known trademark ministry.
