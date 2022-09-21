ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Halekulani’s House Without A Key Revamps with New Pūpū and Cocktails

Many locals, including myself, hold special memories of Halekulani. Whether for an annual holiday brunch, live piano music and the famous coconut cake, or cocktails and hula overlooking the beach, the upscale resort is a place of calm within the Waikīkī bustle. After a property-wide renovation during the pandemic, it recently reopened the al fresco House Without a Key and its new poolside bar, Earl’s.
‘Best of Hawaii’s Best Kitchens’ returns Saturday

What’s Popping: Sooper Secret Izakaya Has Tuesday Lunch Specials at ‘Ili‘ili

To fans who mourned the closure of Sooper Secret Izakaya in August, and those who never got the chance to go: The James Beard Award nominee has resurfaced with weekly lunch pop-ups out of ‘Ili‘ili Cash & Carry in Mō‘ili‘ili. After selling out of his cheese-stuffed chicken tsukune katsu sandwiches in his first outing last week, Ricky Goings has decided to resurface every Tuesday with one or two lunch specials.
Battle of Two Manapua: Sing Cheong Yuan and Royal Kitchen

Years ago, I made a list of my Top 5 manapua in Hawai‘i. My favorite char siu bao is Sing Cheong Yuan, for many reasons. Frolic reader Chad Yamamoto, however, passionately disagreed so much that he wrote his own rebuttal blog claiming Royal Kitchen is the best. SEE MELISSA’S...
Local Restaurateur is looking for good people

Local boy Rick Nakashima has been in the restaurant business for 19 years. He is the owner of four Gyu-Kaku restaurants and the Rainbow Drive In in Kalihi. Today he is representing his four Ruby Tuesday Hawaii restaurants on Oahu. “We have jobs in each and everyone of our 4...
UH officials urge students to find other ways to get to campus

MANOA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The parking issue on Oahu spills over and onto college campuses - including UH Manoa. School officials stress not all students are guaranteed a parking pass and the university encourages students to look at other ways to get to campus. Almost 90% of students are taking...
Fall is kicking off with a huge festival in Kailua — and it’s all for free

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fall is here and its time to celebrate the season. The Kailua Fall Festival is happening Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. “We want people to celebrate the beginning of fall in the heart of old Kailua,” said Ben Marumoto from KRAVE Marketing. “Over 90 street vendors, yard games and digital games for the keiki and adults alike.”
The Aloha Festivals Floral Parade Returns Tomorrow

It has been two years since the Aloha Festivals floral parade has been held, and the state is l looking forward to celebrating this treasured tradition once again in the  community. This year’s theme is Aloha ʻĀina: Love of the Land, which emphasizes taking care of the land for future generations to enjoy. Kelly sat […]
Homeless campers gather daily St. Augustine church in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A more than century-old church in Waikiki has become a haven of rest for dozens of people living on the streets. "It's like a village, the tents come up and everything," said Father Lane Akiona. "I guess they feel safe. It's next to the church, but it is a nuisance after a while."
Hot Shots – 9/21/22

Honolulu Community College chancellor Karen Lee celebrates with training firefighters of Honolulu CC’s fire science class. The college found out it took first-place in Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Hawai‘i’s Best 2022 for career and technical education. Hawai‘i’s Best is voted on by the readers of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. PHOTO COURTESY CI-CI LAU.
Hundreds forced to evacuate Waikiki hotel after fire alarms went off

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire alarms at a Waikiki hotel forced hundreds of guests to evacuate Monday night. The Honolulu Fire Department said it was called to the Embassy Suites Hotel on Beach Walk Street just after 9 p.m. Officials said smoke and flames were not visible from outside of the...
Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas

Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
HONOLULU, HI

