FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
hawaiinewsnow.com
A Hawaii couple finds a ‘calling’: To help their neighbors ― by helping to feed their pets
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - During the early stages of the pandemic, Pride Mendonza saw more and more stray dogs wandering the Waianae Coast. He learned some families were releasing their animals because they couldn’t afford to buy pet food. So he and his wife, Elsie, did something about it. “And...
honolulumagazine.com
Halekulani’s House Without A Key Revamps with New Pūpū and Cocktails
Many locals, including myself, hold special memories of Halekulani. Whether for an annual holiday brunch, live piano music and the famous coconut cake, or cocktails and hula overlooking the beach, the upscale resort is a place of calm within the Waikīkī bustle. After a property-wide renovation during the pandemic, it recently reopened the al fresco House Without a Key and its new poolside bar, Earl’s.
KHON2
‘Best of Hawaii’s Best Kitchens’ returns Saturday
honolulumagazine.com
What’s Popping: Sooper Secret Izakaya Has Tuesday Lunch Specials at ‘Ili‘ili
To fans who mourned the closure of Sooper Secret Izakaya in August, and those who never got the chance to go: The James Beard Award nominee has resurfaced with weekly lunch pop-ups out of ‘Ili‘ili Cash & Carry in Mō‘ili‘ili. After selling out of his cheese-stuffed chicken tsukune katsu sandwiches in his first outing last week, Ricky Goings has decided to resurface every Tuesday with one or two lunch specials.
honolulumagazine.com
Battle of Two Manapua: Sing Cheong Yuan and Royal Kitchen
Years ago, I made a list of my Top 5 manapua in Hawai‘i. My favorite char siu bao is Sing Cheong Yuan, for many reasons. Frolic reader Chad Yamamoto, however, passionately disagreed so much that he wrote his own rebuttal blog claiming Royal Kitchen is the best. SEE MELISSA’S...
KHON2
Local Restaurateur is looking for good people
Local boy Rick Nakashima has been in the restaurant business for 19 years. He is the owner of four Gyu-Kaku restaurants and the Rainbow Drive In in Kalihi. Today he is representing his four Ruby Tuesday Hawaii restaurants on Oahu. “We have jobs in each and everyone of our 4...
KITV.com
UH officials urge students to find other ways to get to campus
MANOA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The parking issue on Oahu spills over and onto college campuses - including UH Manoa. School officials stress not all students are guaranteed a parking pass and the university encourages students to look at other ways to get to campus. Almost 90% of students are taking...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fall is kicking off with a huge festival in Kailua — and it’s all for free
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fall is here and its time to celebrate the season. The Kailua Fall Festival is happening Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. “We want people to celebrate the beginning of fall in the heart of old Kailua,” said Ben Marumoto from KRAVE Marketing. “Over 90 street vendors, yard games and digital games for the keiki and adults alike.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I am floored’: Handmade jewelry made for Betty White by Hawaii woman goes up for auction
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Betty White fan in Hawaii recently got a big shock. Melyssa Ching Goya, of Alewa Heights, first met White when she was 17 at a book signing in 1991 in Portland, Oregon. ”I became a fan of Betty’s in the in the mid-80s when Golden Girls...
The Aloha Festivals Floral Parade Returns Tomorrow
It has been two years since the Aloha Festivals floral parade has been held, and the state is l looking forward to celebrating this treasured tradition once again in the community. This year’s theme is Aloha ʻĀina: Love of the Land, which emphasizes taking care of the land for future generations to enjoy. Kelly sat […]
Woman hospitalized after falling off waterfall
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that a female was hospitalized after falling off of a waterfall.
Waianae townhome residents say the state is forcing them out
Sticker shock for some residents of a Waianae townhome complex. The state has drastically increased the rent for the property and they said it's going to force them out.
KITV.com
Homeless campers gather daily St. Augustine church in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A more than century-old church in Waikiki has become a haven of rest for dozens of people living on the streets. "It's like a village, the tents come up and everything," said Father Lane Akiona. "I guess they feel safe. It's next to the church, but it is a nuisance after a while."
KITV.com
Waianae community members worried their land and homes are in danger because of local man's illegal actions
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Kingsley Toloke Sr. has been illegally excavating the land around his house for a few years now, with the purpose to sell the mined landscaping rocks. His actions have deeply frustrated the Waianae community, leaving them fearful damage will be done to their homes and potentially destroy...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The state has poured $1B into Honolulu airport upgrades, but travelers aren’t impressed
HFD has not said how big the fire is or if any homes are threatened. Fishery council rebukes effort to expand Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. Opponents say it would jeopardize smaller islands whose economies depend on fishing. Maui parents weigh in on controversial pedestrian crossing project in Kihei.
KITV.com
Police looking for thief responsible for stealing a check worth thousands
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- On September 15th a check worth $9,723 was stolen from Judy Devilviss's mailbox. "I just feel very violated. I feel upset," shares Devilviss.
Midweek
Hot Shots – 9/21/22
Honolulu Community College chancellor Karen Lee celebrates with training firefighters of Honolulu CC’s fire science class. The college found out it took first-place in Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Hawai‘i’s Best 2022 for career and technical education. Hawai‘i’s Best is voted on by the readers of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. PHOTO COURTESY CI-CI LAU.
KITV.com
Oahu business owner hit with possible medical ID theft after losing $20,000 in previous case
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu man who had his identity stolen a year ago is a victim once again. This time the largest hospital in Hawaii is conducting an internal investigation into a possible case of ID theft this time to use its medical services.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds forced to evacuate Waikiki hotel after fire alarms went off
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire alarms at a Waikiki hotel forced hundreds of guests to evacuate Monday night. The Honolulu Fire Department said it was called to the Embassy Suites Hotel on Beach Walk Street just after 9 p.m. Officials said smoke and flames were not visible from outside of the...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas
Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
