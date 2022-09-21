Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Trustee says road levy is ‘quality of life’ issue
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in Brookfield will be asked to decide whether or not to approve a continual levy to help the township pave and maintain the roads. Brookfield Township is responsible for taking care of about 43 miles of roads. Trustee Dan Suttles says the township has never had a levy to finance paving and repairs and it shows.
Milestone reached in construction of Central Interchange
The Ohio Department of Transportation says they have reached a milestone in the reconstruction of the Akron Beltway Project.
wksu.org
NEXUS windfall was less than expected for Northeast Ohio schools. A local auditor is fighting back
The NEXUS natural gas pipeline was completed in 2018 across parts of Northeast Ohio amid much controversy and environmental concerns. One of the main selling points was that it would generate millions of dollars in tax revenue for public entities near its path - primarily, school districts. But after years...
After squandering $116 million on slush funds and Med Mart, Cuyahoga County has no money for a courthouse: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council generally favors building a new jail -- but that would require generally extending the quarter-percent sales tax by at least 40 years to pay a now estimated $2 billion total debt service. We’re talking about how the county has devoted tens of millions of...
Ready to ‘call a strike,’ Ohio union schedules one more negotiation with Kroger
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing Kroger employees said Wednesday that Kroger will come back and bargain, as both the grocery chain and union simultaneously take measures to prepare for a labor strike that could come. “We are working to secure a deal that works for them, and have scheduled a time to return […]
Why are electric bills so high lately?
If your electric bills have been sky-high lately, you're not alone. The energy aggregator NOPEC serves around 240 customers across the state with the goal to buy in bulk and save customers money.
Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
UPDATE: Power mostly restored to AES Ohio customers after outage
MORAINE — UPDATE 6:12 A.M. Power has been mostly restored to AES Ohio customers, according to the AES Ohio website. There is less than 100 customers without power this morning, mainly in Montgomery County. At one point, there was close to 2,000 AES Ohio customers without power. INITIAL REPORT.
Fall foliage byways and sites in central Ohio
Learn more about activities and events at Dawes Arboretum in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio is home to a number of byways and parks for enjoying fall foliage. View local sites for taking in the autumn season below. Chadwick Arboretum at the Ohio State University These gardens are an extensive, urban, […]
When to expect first frost, freeze, snowfall in NE Ohio
Find out the average dates for the first freeze, frost and snow for communities across northeast Ohio
cleveland19.com
Helicopters to patrol Illuminating Company transmission lines throughout Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you see a blue helicopter flying close to transmission lines in Northeast Ohio, don’t be alarmed - it’s conducting routine patrols for the Illuminating Company. These patrols will be conducted on or around Sept. 23, weather permitting, and are anticipated to take three...
What will it take for Cleveland to get an airport that’s not a pit?: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Hopkins International Airport ranks at the very bottom among mid-sized airports in the U.S., according to a recent national survey of customers by J.D. Power. We’re talking about the crowded terminal, expensive food, dirty bathrooms and shortage of parking at Cleveland’s aging airport, on Today in...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
ocj.com
Oldest Running Grain Cart discovered in Ohio
Farmer Jeremy Smart from Peebles in Adams County is a co-winner in a national contest conducted by Kinze Manufacturing to find the company’s oldest grain cart that is still operating. The Oldest Running Cart Contest was offered to mark the 50th anniversary of Kinze’s first grain cart. After building...
Ohio breaks 10-week pattern in COVID-19 cases
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 14,536 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, accelerating a downward trend for the virus.
ODNR provides update on efforts to combat Indian Lake Vegetation
LAKEVIEW — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is providing an update on the ongoing effort to get unprecedented vegetation growth on Indian Lake under control. Harvesters removed 2,138 cubic yards of vegetation from Paradise and Governor’s Island as well as floating masses of plants in the open zone, near beaches and in the Chippewa Area, according to a press release from an ODNR spokesperson.
sciotopost.com
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers
OHIO – Below is a collection of field reports from officers stationed all over Ohio, some in Southern Ohio. State Wildlife Officer Brad Kiger, assigned to Franklin County, received information about discrepancies in a hunter’s information during the 2021-22 white-tailed deer hunting season. Officer Kiger issued citations for hunting without a deer permit, providing false information on a game check, and failure to game check and attach the confirmation number to a deer. The hunter was found guilty, fined $598, and given a two-year hunting license revocation.
This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Ohio
Consider adding this to your Fall bucket list.
What effects Ohio Kroger strike could have on shoppers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With thousands of Kroger employees prepared to strike, business experts are warning central Ohioans about the possible trickle-down effect on grocery store shoppers. Last week, Kroger submitted what it called its “last best final offer” to union members, which was rejected by 55% of the 6,700 union members who voted. Now, […]
2 must-visit fall festivals in Ohio.
In Ohio, there are many activities to enjoy throughout the months of September and October, including crisp fall air, apple and pumpkin farms, crunching leaves, and the best fall festivals.
