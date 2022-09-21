ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 1

Related
WYTV.com

Trustee says road levy is ‘quality of life’ issue

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in Brookfield will be asked to decide whether or not to approve a continual levy to help the township pave and maintain the roads. Brookfield Township is responsible for taking care of about 43 miles of roads. Trustee Dan Suttles says the township has never had a levy to finance paving and repairs and it shows.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Business
NBC4 Columbus

Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
GALLOWAY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Service#Aqua Ohio
NBC4 Columbus

Fall foliage byways and sites in central Ohio

Learn more about activities and events at Dawes Arboretum in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio is home to a number of byways and parks for enjoying fall foliage. View local sites for taking in the autumn season below. Chadwick Arboretum at the Ohio State University These gardens are an extensive, urban, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Oldest Running Grain Cart discovered in Ohio

Farmer Jeremy Smart from Peebles in Adams County is a co-winner in a national contest conducted by Kinze Manufacturing to find the company’s oldest grain cart that is still operating. The Oldest Running Cart Contest was offered to mark the 50th anniversary of Kinze’s first grain cart. After building...
PEEBLES, OH
WHIO Dayton

ODNR provides update on efforts to combat Indian Lake Vegetation

LAKEVIEW — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is providing an update on the ongoing effort to get unprecedented vegetation growth on Indian Lake under control. Harvesters removed 2,138 cubic yards of vegetation from Paradise and Governor’s Island as well as floating masses of plants in the open zone, near beaches and in the Chippewa Area, according to a press release from an ODNR spokesperson.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

OHIO – Below is a collection of field reports from officers stationed all over Ohio, some in Southern Ohio. State Wildlife Officer Brad Kiger, assigned to Franklin County, received information about discrepancies in a hunter’s information during the 2021-22 white-tailed deer hunting season. Officer Kiger issued citations for hunting without a deer permit, providing false information on a game check, and failure to game check and attach the confirmation number to a deer. The hunter was found guilty, fined $598, and given a two-year hunting license revocation.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

What effects Ohio Kroger strike could have on shoppers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With thousands of Kroger employees prepared to strike, business experts are warning central Ohioans about the possible trickle-down effect on grocery store shoppers. Last week, Kroger submitted what it called its “last best final offer” to union members, which was rejected by 55% of the 6,700 union members who voted. Now, […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy