Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The World's Largest Go-Kart Track is Opening Soon in New JerseyTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
The First Black Woman to Be Nominated for President of the United StatesHdogarBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This OctoberGirl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
Related
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On First Challenger For Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship
This week Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in the main event at Grand Slam to become the AEW World Champion for the third time in his career. Moxley is champion once again and it won’t be long before he defends his title. During the AEW Rampage tapings this week...
ComicBook
WWE's Newest SmackDown Bray Wyatt Tease Has Been Solved
WWE's latest episode of SmackDown was already rather loaded, but then WWE got fans buzzing even more when they revealed another QR code tease during the episode. At one point Hit Row, The Street Profits, Natalya, Drew Gulak, and more were all partying backstage, and when the camera flashed by a table a QR code could be seen. The code led people to a game where you had to get the white rabbit through a red door, and once you walk through the door, you are given a set of coordinates. People have figured out where those coordinates lead, and you can check out the post in action below.
ComicBook
WWE: Massive John Cena Record Could Be Broken This Year
World Wrestling Entertainment has been without a full-time John Cena for over half a decade. The 16-time world champion transitioned into a part-time role following WWE WrestleMania 33 in April 2017, returning for one-off programs with the likes of Baron Corbin, Elias, and Roman Reigns. With his future firmly set in Hollywood, Cena now encounters the same scheduling obstacles that have prevented the likes of The Rock and Batista from making it back to the squared circle, as well as the talent contracts that bar him from getting physical off set, as potential injuries could result in production set backs.
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Reacts To Jon Moxley's AEW World Title Win
In the modified words of Booker T, Jon Moxley is now the three-time, three-time, three-time AEW World Champion after his victory over Bryan Danielson on "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" last night. A man who almost became Moxley's first major rival during his WWE run, Mick Foley, is very happy with that result.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AEW Grand Slam: Jon Moxley Crowned New World Champion — Plus, a Former WWE Divas Champ Makes Her Debut
A new AEW World Champion has been crowned! During AEW Grand Slam’s main event on Wednesday, Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to become a three-time World Champion. As Dean Ambrose in the WWE, he previously won the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship and United States Championship. Meanwhile, Danielson (under the name Daniel Bryan) is a former WWE World Champion, Heavyweight Champion, Tag Team Champion, United States Champion and Intercontinental Champion. Moxley’s win comes after AEW President Tony Khan revealed on AEW: Dynamite earlier this month that the World Championship — along with the World Trios Championship — were vacated following an alleged...
ComicBook
AEW Grand Slam: Who is Favored in Each Championship Match Tonight?
AEW returns to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the annual Grand Slam event tonight in Queens, New York. The live AEW Dynamite episode emanating from the historic arena will feature five championship matches, including the crowning of a new AEW World Championship after CM Punk was stripped of the title following the All Out pay-per-view. Fans have their opinions on who is favored in each match, but BetOnline went a step further and published official betting odds for each match, indicating which champs are expected to retain and which titles will likely change hands.
ComicBook
AEW Grand Slam Rampage Spoilers Revealed
AEW Grand Slam delivered a thrilling two hours of Dynamite tonight, and after the show went off the air it was time to film this week's Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage. We've got full spoilers on what went down during the show right here, though if you would rather go in un-spoiled you can certainly check out more on what happened during tonight's Dynamite right here. If you do want to know what went down to get hyped for Friday's show though, we've got you covered, as ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley was in attendance, and it starts with a wrestling Legend showing up to help Sting and Darby Allin against the House of Black. Obviously, spoilers are incoming for Friday's show so you've been warned.
ComicBook
AEW Star Clarifies That They're Not Actually Leaving the Company
Sammy Guevara took to social media following his loss to Jon Moxley and last week's AEW Dynamite and indicated that he might be leaving the company. But "The Spanish God" uploaded his latest vlog on Wednesday and explained that, while he contemplated it, he's not departing the company. Guevara took part in the first match in AEW Dynamite history, has held the TNT Championship a record three times and is considered one of the "Four Pillars" of the AEW originals alongside MJF, Darby Allin and Jungle Boy.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlingrumors.net
Multiple Title Changes Take Place At AEW Grand Slam
That’s how the big shows go. Titles are what matter the most in wrestling and that has been the case for a very long time now. Fans understand that the wrestlers who hold championships are some of the most important stars in the promotion and a title change means a lot. That was the case this week, as multiple titles changed hands on one of the biggest nights of the year.
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Korderas Describes Why He Thinks Tony Khan Put ROH Title On Chris Jericho
Jimmy Korderas thinks Chris Jericho is simply on another level. The longtime referee recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman about Jericho winning the Ring Of Honor World Championship at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," Jericho's eighth world championship. "I like the fact that they opened the show hot with [Castagnoli vs. Jericho] and putting the title on Chris Jericho," Korderas said. "Now with Chris Jericho being the ROH Champion, that championship has been elevated to a point that it hasn't never been before."
ComicBook
Five Directions for AEW Following AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam
The All Elite Wrestling that fans see today is not the All Elite Wrestling that company president Tony Khan had in mind at the beginning of this month. AEW All Out positioned the promotion to be headlined once again by a CM Punk and MJF rivalry with AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks captaining a blossoming trios division. An ill-timed injury and chaotic press conference later caused plans to pivot, as AEW moved forward without those four men on its very next episode of television. While not directly addressing the controversy, Khan set plans in place for new titleholders to be crowned.
ComicBook
Saraya (Paige) Arrives in AEW at AEW Grand Slam
Saraya, formerly known as Paige in the WWE, made her surprise AEW arrival at the AEW Grand Slam event on Wednesday night. Midway through the show, Toni Storm successfully retained her Interim AEW Women's World Championship in a four-way against Athena, Seran Deeb, and Dr. Britt Baker by rolling up the latter. Baker, bloodied up fro the match, then jumped Storm from behind alongside Rebel. Jamie Hayter hit the ring, only to reveal she was still on Baker's side.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
WrestleQuest Reveals Wrestling Legends and More in New Combat Trailer
Fans will soon be able to ascend to the top of the wrestling world in Mega Cat Studios and Skbyound Games' WrestleQuest, and now we've got an up-close look at how you'll make that happen and how combat works in the brand new WrestleQuest Combat Trailer! The new trailer can be viewed in the video below and reveals more details on how combat works, including using strikes to damage your opponents, though you'll also use chairs and more to knock them down a peg. You'll then build up your Hype meter to use your signature Gimmicks, including what looks to be transforming into a van and running someone over in the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Breaks The Code In ROH World Title Match
Wednesday night saw All Elite Wrestling's annual Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite." The stacked card featured matches for the AEW World, Tag Team, Women's, and All-Atlantic Championships. Though not only were AEW Titles on the line, but the Ring of Honor World Championship was also on the line. After successfully defending the title against names like Dax Harwood and Konosuke Takeshita, Claudio Castagnoli geared up to defend his championship against "The Wizard" Chris Jericho. This time though, Jericho cracked Castagnoli's code.
ComicBook
Saraya Makes First Comments Since AEW Debut
The All Elite Wrestling women's division just added another superstar. Saraya made her AEW debut shortly following the AEW Women's Championship four-way match on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, coming to the aid of Toni Storm and Athena. Formerly known as Paige in WWE, this is Saraya's first appearance inside a wrestling ring in nearly three years. After retiring from in-ring competition due to injury in April 2018, Saraya held various on-screen roles in WWE for the remainder of her contract. She worked as an authority figure, a manager, and a correspondent for the short-lived WWE Backstage studio show on FS1. Her leap to AEW marks the first time Saraya is working outside of WWE in nearly a decade, and the first-ever NXT Women's Champion appears to be all smiles.
Yardbarker
KAIRI (Kairi Sane) Announced For IWGP Women’s Championship Tournament
KAIRI, formerly known as Kairi Sane in WWE, will have a chance to become the inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion. STARDOM has confirmed that KAIRI will compete in the tournament for the title; she has been given a first-round bye. In the semifinals, she will face the winner of Ava White vs. “Alpha Female” Jazzy Gabbert.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Former AEW and WWE Star Makes Impact Debut and Addresses Recent Comments About CM Punk
Tonight's wrestling lineup was deep, as fans had shows and events from WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling, and Impact shocked everyone when they brought in a star who has now worked across all three companies. At tonight's Victory Road event, the Impact Zone got a huge surprise when Bobby Fish walked out to the ring, and he had quite a bit to say. In addition to greeting the fans and talking about the Impact locker room, Fish also seemed to address his recent comments on CM Punk and calling out people's legitimacy, and the crowd was all about it. You can watch his Impact debut below.
wrestlinginc.com
Will Ospreay And WWE Star Reminisce About Previous Match
A long time ago, in a galaxy somewhat far away, one of Will Ospreay's greatest rivals was Ricochet. The two had many notable, and controversial, fast-paced matches during their day, for promotions such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling in Japan, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla in the United States, OTT in Ireland, and What Culture Pro Wrestling in England. And while the good times ended once Ricochet went off to WWE, that doesn't stop Ospreay from recreating that one Wolverine meme where he looks back on their matches fondly.
ComicBook
WWE Plays White Rabbit and Teases Bray Wyatt During Tonight's SmackDown
There have been several teases of the possible return of Bray Wyatt to WWE, and thanks to a cryptic date revealed during Monday's Raw many think tonight's SmackDown will feature the big return. That is only going to increase thanks to WWE's latest tease, as during a commercial break during tonight's SmackDown episode fans in the arena were treated to another White Rabbit tease, and fans were kind enough to share the footage of that tease on social media (via @Jay48565203). You can find the latest tease in the video below, and perhaps Wyatt will make his return later in the night.
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Korderas Names AEW Grand Slam Segment That Did Not Appeal To Him
MJF shocked the wrestling world when he returned to AEW at All Out, revealing himself as the winner of the Casino Ladder Match in the Joker slot in the process. Since then, he has fallen into his old habits, causing chaos throughout the company, including at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" this past Wednesday, engaging in a heated exchange of words with Wheeler Yuta that inevitably turned physical. While speaking with Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas had some thoughts on the segment's execution.
Comments / 0