Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Liberty News
Liberty nursing students recognized for emergency actions, life-saving discovery
Three Liberty University School of Nursing (LUSON) students recently put the skills they’re learning to use in an unforeseen, but divinely orchestrated way at the scene of a car crash. Driving through rain on a rural road after a Sunday trip to Natural Bridge, Va., earlier this month, junior...
Liberty News
Lynchburg named to list of top 25 college towns, cities
Lynchburg was named alongside the likes of Ann Arbor (University of Michigan), Athens (University of Georgia), Eugene (University of Oregon), and Chapel Hill (University of North Carolina) and others as college communities with charm. The site said Liberty contributes to nearly a quarter of the city’s population and called Lynchburg...
Liberty News
Flames Continue Fall Slate at Folds of Honor Collegiate
The Flames will continue their four-event fall golf schedule this upcoming week when Liberty participates in the inaugural Folds of Honor Collegiate. The three-day, 54-hole event gets underway on Monday morning at the American Dunes Golf Club (par 72, 7,213 yards) in Grand Haven, Mich. American Dunes Golf Club is...
Liberty News
FGCU Edges Liberty 2-1
The FGCU Ospreys held off a late charge by the Liberty Flames for a 2-1 victory Friday evening at Pickering Field. Liberty forward Luke Eberle scored his team-leading third goal of the season to give Flames a 1-0 advantage early in the second half. However, the host Eagles rebounded with two unanswered goals midway through the second half to take the lead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liberty News
Liberty Rolls to ASUN-Opening 3-0 Sweep Over Queens
Liberty opened its ASUN schedule with a 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-18) sweep over conference newcomer Queens, Friday at Liberty Arena. The Lady Flames (8-5) have won their conference opener for the fourth time in the last five years as members of the ASUN Conference. The Royals fall to 5-9, 0-1 in ASUN play.
Liberty News
Lady Flames Wrap Up Weekend Sweep, Win 3-0 at Queens
Liberty posted its second straight 3-0 sweep over ASUN newcomer Queens, defeating the Royals in three sets (25-21, 25-19, 25-21), Sunday at Curry Arena. The Lady Flames (9-5) have opened ASUN play at 2-0 with three-set sweeps over Queens Friday in Lynchburg and today in Charlotte. Meanwhile, Queens (5-10) remains in search of its first ASUN win at 0-2 in conference play.
Liberty News
Longwe-Smit, Thomas-Smith Win 2 Matches Apiece on Day 2 of Elon Invite
Liberty Flames men’s tennis players Thando Longwe-Smit and Deji Thomas-Smith won two matches apiece on the second day of competition at the Elon Fall Invitational, Saturday. Longwe-Smit’s two victories came in the quarterfinals and semifinals at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The Flames redshirt junior will play for a championship in the Gold singles flight, Sunday. Meanwhile, Thomas-Smith’s triumphs came in the consolation bracket of the Maroon singles draw. The Liberty junior will play in a backdraw title match on Sunday morning.
Liberty News
Rachel DeRuby Nets Game-Winner at Jacksonville State
Liberty picked up its first road win during conference play as the Lady Flames defeated Jacksonville State, 1-0, Thursday night to improve to 6-3-2 overall and 2-0-1 in the ASUN. Liberty remains unbeaten during conference play and are tied for the top spot in the ASUN Conference. Scoring Summary. 2’...
RELATED PEOPLE
Liberty News
Strong Fourth Quarter Propels No. 16 Lady Flames to 3-0 Win Over Lancers
No. 16-ranked Liberty scored three goals over the final 15 minutes on the way to a 3-0 win over the visiting Longwood Lancers, Sunday afternoon at the Liberty Field Hockey Field. Liberty’s fourth quarter surge featured goals from Daniella Rhodes, Martu Cian and Emily Dykema, all on penalty corners. The...
Liberty News
Liberty Completes Road Trip Sweep with a Win Over Kennesaw State
Liberty completed its first ASUN roadtrip of the season with a 2-0 win over Kennesaw State. Liberty improves to 7-3-1 overall and 3-0-1 in the ASUN Conference and remains atop of the conference standings while Kennesaw State drops to 3-6-2 overall and 1-1-1 in conference. Scoring Summary. 27’ – LIBERTY...
Comments / 0