ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Layton, UT

'It's a battle': Why there's a growing fight to stop phragmites around the Great Salt Lake

By Carter Williams
Deseret News
Deseret News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=142rua_0i4hj3mI00
The Marsh Master, a 15-foot by 10-foot, 6,000-pound land and water machine, mows down dead phragmites at The Nature Conservancy’s Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve in Layton on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015. Hundreds of acres of phragmites, a nonnative plant, are growing out of control in the Lake’s wetlands — creating serious problems for shorebirds and ducks that need a healthy home. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The threat of the Great Salt Lake flooding is far from anyone's minds these days, especially after back-to-back years of record-setting low water levels .

But it was a different story in the 1980s. Experts sought plans to pump out lake water to quell the risk of flooding as the lake threatened to harm neighboring communities on a regular basis. The floods that did occur not only caused damage to surrounding towns and cities at the time, they ultimately ushered in a completely new headache for the Great Salt Lake ecosystem once the water subsided.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ub56U_0i4hj3mI00
Great Salt Lake Collaborative

This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative that partners news, education and media organizations to help inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake — and what can be done to make a difference before it is too late. Read all of our stories at greatsaltlakenews.org .

The rising salty water killed off native vegetation that once surrounded the lake, and phragmites — an invasive reed species that can grow up to 15 feet in height — slipped in at some point and took over, said Karin Kettenring, a professor of wetland ecology at Utah State University's College of Natural Resources.

"Phragmites is successful because it does well in disturbances, so that means areas where there is a lot of light and a lot of the other plants have been removed," she explains. "So basically there was this vast area that was largely void of vegetation where phragmites were able to seed and grow. ... It can also handle pretty salty conditions."

Decades after the plant began to take over, experts are still fighting back.

Kettenring, one of the state's leading phragmites experts, helped gather a few dozen land managers, scientists, consultants and wetland enthusiasts to Farmington Bay on a recent hot, sunny September day for a field tour of one of the lake's ecosystems. The event served as a discussion on what is working and what still needs to be done in the effort to remove phragmites so they can be replaced with native plants.

It's a practice that has existed for well over a decade now, but a fight that is far from being over.

"We still see a lot of mortality, a lot of death of the seeds and plants that we are putting out there," she concedes.

The problem with phragmites

Phragmites are a Great Salt Lake ecosystem troublemaker for several reasons since emerging in the 1980s. First, they produce millions of seeds, but these seeds really aren't a source of food for a vast majority of the estimated 10 million migratory birds that use the lake ecosystem every year. Second, the species doesn't attract the types of bugs that the birds feast on in the spring, either.

"It takes over the native vegetation that a lot of the wildlife relies on in these wetlands for food," says Chad Cranney, the division's assistant wildlife manager and the coordinator of the division's phragmites control program. "It's the food they've grown up with for centuries — thousands of years — and phragmites has taken that stuff over."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PEVd8_0i4hj3mI00
A red-winged blackbird perched near phragmites at the Farmington Bay Waterfowl Management Area on Feb. 6, 2021. Experts say phragmites seeds offer very little value to many bird species' diets. | Carter Williams, KSL.com

It's a physical barrier of sorts, too — dense and tall like a bamboo forest. This makes it a tricky plant for wildlife and people to navigate through, while it also boxes out any native species that do benefit the ecosystem.

It can also take up "a fair amount of water" because of its size. This is potentially up to double the amount of water native vegetation might need, Kettenring adds. It isn't a big factor in the lake's record low levels, but it could be one contributor to the problem. And as the lake dries, its ability to thrive in disturbances is allowing it to take up space in the dried lakebed.

The plant species even alters the soil levels to match its needs, Cranney points out. A Utah State University study published earlier this year also found that phragmites seed contained high concentrations of lead and mercury likely absorbed from toxins in the lakebed.

Finally, all these phragmites seeds spread almost as rapidly as dandelion seeds do, which is also how the species quickly dominated the Great Salt Lake ecosystem. Phragmites accounted for about 23,000 acres surrounding the lake by 2010. Kettenring says it's unclear how much the species accounts for now other than the species is very much a part of the ecosystem today.

In short, it's a nightmare for the Great Salt Lake ecosystem.

Combatting phragmites

This is why experts are fighting back. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, for instance, began a program in 2006 that seeks to remove as many phragmites plants as possible, though it's been a daunting task given how quickly the species can spread in Utah's environment.

"We use every tool we can in our toolbox, really," Cranney says. "We go after this plant with herbicides, with fire (and) by mechanical means — mowing it and rolling it. We also graze it with cattle and use different water management strategies, as well."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09c7TH_0i4hj3mI00
Kelly Ellis, with Ellis Erosion Control Systems, tramples phragmites with a Marsh Master in the Farmington Bay Waterfowl Management Area in Farmington on April 11, 2018. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Other state and local agencies, as well as educational institutions, nonprofit organizations and volunteer groups, have helped in more recent years, especially with the other growing troubles with the Great Salt Lake. These agencies and organizations have retooled their methods, as well.

Herbicides mixed with tactics to cut down or remove dead stock have emerged as one of the best practices in handling phragmites today, according to Kettenring. This prevents millions of seeds from spreading while also removing the plant's physical barrier in the ecosystem.

This month's field tour served as a remember to keep the fight against phragmites going, especially as the Great Salt Lake struggles. It's a fight that must happen annually because of how prolific it can get in just one year.

Future problems for native plants

Yet, even after removing phragmites, the effort to restore native plants continues to be a struggle. Hotter and drier summers, which has been the case in Utah over the past two decades, are making those efforts increasingly difficult, as are one of the biggest contributors to the Great Salt Lake's demise: upstream water diversions.

Plants need water and they simply aren't getting enough from the sky or the lake's tributaries because of upstream water diversions, especially in the late summer toward the end of the irrigation season, Kettenring explains. This is leading experts to be creative with their solutions.

"We're looking at different ways to reintroduce these native species and trying to look at things like which plants do best under these harsh conditions, which ones can deal with the drought (and) which ones can compete against phragmites," she said, pointing to pickleweed as one plant that has worked in places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y9LbH_0i4hj3mI00
USU professor Karin Kettenring leads a field tour about phragmites on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. | Utah State University

These solutions do come with their own logistical difficulties. Native wetland seeds, for example, aren't necessarily easy to find. The market can be expensive too, especially compared to rangeland seeding . The conditions also need to be just right to plant, meaning not too dry and not too wet. It can also be a struggle to find ways to distribute tons of seeds over vast marshy wetlands, Kettenring notes.

Regardless of all the challenges, experts say it's work they plan to keep doing for years to come. They have welcomed the growing collaboration, resources and knowledge that have emerged over the span of nearly two decades to address problems associated with phragmites.

"It's pretty cool to see all these people coming together trying to learn what needs to be done and going out there and actually doing it," Cranney says. "It's a battle and it's going to take even more time — even though we've been working on this since 2006. We're just going to have to continue to work on it."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters

UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect.  Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah.  “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
ABC4

Utah drought eases with water conservation efforts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – There is still plenty of work to do to end the drought but according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Utahns have been doing well in slowing the flow and saving H2O. In September 2021, 88% of the state was considered to be in an “extreme drought” […]
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah Adventures with Maverik: 11 places to see stunning fall colors in Utah

During late September and early October, Utah really starts to show off. The hills light up with a gorgeous display of red, orange, yellow, pink and purple hues that create beautiful backdrops for family pictures, scenic hikes, fall picnics and any other outdoor activity. The only downside is that it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Layton, UT
Local
Utah Pets & Animals
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Layton, UT
Lifestyle
State
Utah State
Layton, UT
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Water Resources#Lake Ecosystem#The Nature Conservancy
kuer.org

Meet Shelldon, a ‘sassy’ example of Utah’s desert tortoise adoption program

Whenever strawberries are out, Shelldon comes running — or as fast as a desert tortoise can in pursuit of his favorite treat. Shelldon is a desert tortoise that Crystal Ross adopted five years ago through the Utah Desert Tortoise Adoption Program. It was established in the 1990s to help protect the species after the desert tortoise (Gopherus agassizii, if you’re being formal) was listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act. Habitat loss has caused population decline, and fires in southwest Utah during 2005 burned almost 15,000 acres of land which severely impacted tortoises.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
ABC4

Are the Salt Lake Bees leaving Salt Lake City?

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Looking back just under a year-and-a-half ago, both excitement and curiosity soared across one of the nation’s largest master planned communities like a fly ball bound for a home run. Though in this game, that fly ball was the future of 1,300 acres of undeveloped land in South Jordan’s Daybreak […]
890kdxu.com

Southern Utah Hotel Has Highest Nightly Rate In North America

(Canyon Point, UT) -- A Utah hotel is charging nearly five-thousand dollars for two people to stay overnight. TravelMag.com says the Amangiri resort in Canyon Point was charging an average of 49-hundred dollars a night during July and August of this year. The resort in southern Utah bills itself as a gateway to national parks such as Zion and the Grand Canyon while offering luxury accommodations and spa services. The nightly price makes it the most expensive hotel in North America and the fifth-most expensive in the world.
CANYON POINT, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Where to Get Pho and Ramen in Utah

As nights grow longer and temperatures drop, warm, hearty soups are the definition of comfort food. While there is always a place in our hearts for a classic, meat-and-potatoes-filled Irish stew, this fall we’re looking across the globe for something to warm our bellies. Both pho and ramen have evolved from regional street foods to global phenomena—it seems like every SLC neighborhood now has its own ramen bar or pho restaurant. Here’s a bit of history behind each dish and where to get it in Utah.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Weather-aware Wednesday: Potential for showers, storms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway to the weekend. Yesterday we started to see moisture move into the Beehive State, but with a system moving in, we’ll be looking at widespread potential for showers and thunderstorms as temperatures come down by roughly 5-10 degrees in most spots compared to what […]
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
40K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy