These singers joined Team Camila Cabello on ‘The Voice’

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
Deseret News
Deseret News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u9ZdJ_0i4hj2tZ00
Camila Cabello on the set of “The Voice.” Tyler Golden, NBC

A new season of “The Voice” has arrived, with coaches Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani securing artists for their teams.

Here’s a breakdown of the artists that have joined Cabello’s team so far.

Note: This story will be updated each week as new episodes air.

Team Camila Cabello on ‘The Voice’ 2022

Morgan Myles

Morgan Myles, a singer based in Nashville, was the first artist to join Cabello’s team this season. The singer received a four-chair turn for her country-infused rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” which coach John Legend said was “one of the best blind auditions I’ve seen in quite a long time,” the Deseret News reported.

“I feel like you know who you are as an artist and if you pick me as your coach, I would just be excited to help you on that journey,” Cabello said, per the Deseret News. “I want what’s best for you, and if what you want is Blake’s support and help to be a country artist, absolutely. If what you want is to pave your own lane — you’re not a country artist, you’re not a pop artist, you’re just Morgan — then I would be really excited to work with you.”

Myles ended up picking Cabello.

Orlando Mendez

Orlando Mendez — another four-chair turn — also ended up selecting Cabello as his coach. During his audition, the 26-year-old country singer with Cuban roots connected with Cabello, who was born in Cuba and grew up in Miami, Florida.

Chello

After performing Grover Washington Jr.’s “Just the Two of Us” for his blind audition, Chello had his pick between Cabello and Legend for a coach. Although Legend praised Chello for the joy that he brought to his performance, the 22-year-old singer from Chester, Pennsylvania, ended up selecting Cabello, who said she was “willing to get on my knees and beg” for Chello to join her team.

Devix

Devix, a 28-year-old singer from Queens, New York, had his pick among three “Voice” coaches after performing Glass Animals’ “Heat Wave.” Legend — who said he heard “magic” in Devix’s voice — noted that the singer’s style reminded him of a male version of “Voice” coach Gwen Stefani, but the singer ultimately ended up selecting Cabello for his coach.

Reina Ley

At 13, Reina Ley is one of the youngest singers in the competition this season. For her audition, the singer from Arizona performed the Mariachi song “Cielito Lindo,” earning chair turns from Cabello and Stefani.

Ultimately, Ley went with Cabello, one of her musical idols.

“I want to be like her one day,” the teenager said during the audition.

