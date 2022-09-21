‘The Voice’ coach Camila Cabello only has 1 singer left on her team. Can she still win?

Camila Cabello on the set of “The Voice.” | Tyler Golden, NBC

A new season of “ The Voice ” is well underway, with coaches Camila Cabello , Blake Shelton , John Legend and Gwen Stefani vying for a victory in the competition.

The competition is down to the top 10, and Cabello has just one singer in the running.

Team Camila Cabello on ‘The Voice’ 2022

Morgan Myles

Related

Morgan Myles is the only singer left on Cabello’s team for the competition this season.

On the surface, coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend appear to have more of an advantage with four and three singers, respectively, from their teams still in the competition. But Myles has been a major contender all season and has the potential to give Cabello the victory.

The singer from Nashville has impressed the coaches all season, with Legend even noting during the Battle round that Myles sounds like she should be making records and singing at the Grammys.

Related

Myles was the first artist to join Cabello’s team this season. The singer received a four-chair turn for her country-infused rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” which Legend said was “one of the best blind auditions I’ve seen in quite a long time,” the Deseret News reported.

“I feel like you know who you are as an artist and if you pick me as your coach, I would just be excited to help you on that journey,” Cabello said, per the Deseret News . “I want what’s best for you, and if what you want is Blake’s support and help to be a country artist, absolutely. If what you want is to pave your own lane — you’re not a country artist, you’re not a pop artist, you’re just Morgan — then I would be really excited to work with you.”

That pitch from Cabello was more than enough to win Myles over, and the singer has remained on Cabello’s team for the entire season.