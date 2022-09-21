The public is invited to attend a virtual meeting hosted by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) on Monday, Oct. 3, regarding the list of prescription drugs covered under Michigan’s Medicaid health plans known as the Medicaid Health Plan Common Formulary. The purpose of the meeting is to provide an annual forum for the public, stakeholders and interested parties to comment on the prescription list. This forum is in addition to the quarterly written public comment periods.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO