EGLE director, staff visit Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe's wild rice restoration project at Tawas Lake
As part of Michigan Indian Day, today’s MI Environment story recounts a recent visit by EGLE’s director to Tawas Lake, where the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe is undertaking a wild rice restoration project. Michigan Indian Day is observed on the fourth Friday in September to honor the significant contributions that Native American tribes have made in American history — particularly in the state of Michigan.
DNR to offer wild turkey forum next week in Marquette
Wildlife Through Forestry series of special events continues. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will continue its popular Wildlife Through Forestry series of special events next week with a turkey forum being presented in Marquette Township. “Wild turkeys have long been established in southern parts of the Upper Peninsula but...
Michigan regional unemployment rates fall seasonally in August
LANSING, Mich. -- Not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates declined in 16 Michigan labor market areas over the month, according to data released today by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. “Michigan regions demonstrated typical seasonal jobless rate reductions in August,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau...
More than $65,000 raised at 10th annual Fostering Futures Scholarship event in Detroit
LANSING, Mich. – Nearly 400 foster youth are eligible to receive college scholarships following the 10th annual Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund Benefit Dinner organized by the Michigan Education Trust (MET) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). Thursday evening’s event at the Roostertail along the...
Lansing-Area Catalytic Converter Etching Event Set for October 1
Media Contact: Laura Hall, 517-290-3779, DIFS-press@michigan.gov. Consumer Hotline: 877-999-6442, Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints. (LANSING, MICH) The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is partnering with the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the Lansing Police Department (LPD), and Shaheen Chevrolet to offer motorists a free catalytic converter etching event to help combat theft. Catalytic converter theft has been on the rise during recent years and can cost consumers thousands of dollars in repair costs.
MDHHS urges residents to get flu vaccine during upcoming fall season
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is urging Michiganders to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible to protect themselves and their communities from flu this season. Getting a flu vaccine is critical because flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will likely be spreading...
Prescription drugs covered by Medicaid health plans topic of October meeting
The public is invited to attend a virtual meeting hosted by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) on Monday, Oct. 3, regarding the list of prescription drugs covered under Michigan’s Medicaid health plans known as the Medicaid Health Plan Common Formulary. The purpose of the meeting is to provide an annual forum for the public, stakeholders and interested parties to comment on the prescription list. This forum is in addition to the quarterly written public comment periods.
