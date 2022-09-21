ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It was a real sense of grounding': Lea Michele says getting married and having a baby stabilized her... as she mentions backlash from two years ago

By Elizabeth Dowell For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Lea Michele has said that getting married and having a baby was 'grounding' for her.

The star shared with The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday that before she settled down she was almost too focused on her acting and singing career.

And the Funny Girl star also touched on the backlash she faced two years ago when claims were made that she was not kind on the set of Glee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YvSSm_0i4hivoI00
Good mama: Lea Michele has said that getting married and having a baby was 'grounding' for her
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k9DRB_0i4hivoI00
The act: The star shared with The Drew Barrymore show on Wednesday that before she settled down she was almost too focused on her acting and singing career 

The 36-year-old Glee star opened up about her husband, Zandy Reich, saying he grounded her. They have son Ever Leo, two.

And she touched on the backlash that she received from former Glee cast members in 2020.

The funny girl actress revealed 'having our son and experiencing the challenges that we did throughout the pregnancy was something that unfortunately created a stronger bond in us that I would never wish on anybody, but it did,' she explained.

She is responding to the revelations of past on-set harassment made by a number of her former colleagues and attempting to clarify how that behavior will not follow her into her work on Funny Girl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AVkV5_0i4hivoI00
She tries to be perfect: 'I have an edge to me. I work really hard. I leave no room for mistakes,' she said. 'That level of perfectionism, or that pressure of perfectionism, left me with a lot of blind spots'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X7aY1_0i4hivoI00
Nope: Michele said that those allegations, which surfaced in early June 2020 after the star posted a statement in support of Black Lives Matter on Twitter, had led to an 'intense time of reflection' about her conduct at work and is part of why she is able to lead a Broadway production for the first time since 2008's Tony-winning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HtiLL_0i4hivoI00
 Prepared: She later added: 'Everyone here has been through a lot, and I just have to come in and be prepared and do a good job and be respectful of the fact that this is their space'

'I have an edge to me. I work really hard. I leave no room for mistakes,' she said. 'That level of perfectionism, or that pressure of perfectionism, left me with a lot of blind spots.'

Michele said that those allegations, which surfaced in early June 2020 after the star posted a statement in support of Black Lives Matter on Twitter, had led to an 'intense time of reflection' about her conduct at work and is part of why she is able to lead a Broadway production for the first time since 2008's Tony-winning.

'I really understand the importance and value now of being a leader,' she said. 'It means not only going and doing a good job when the camera's rolling, but also when it's not. And that wasn't always the most important thing for me.'

She later added: 'Everyone here has been through a lot, and I just have to come in and be prepared and do a good job and be respectful of the fact that this is their space.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bBo8m_0i4hivoI00
Doing her best: 'I really understand the importance and value now of being a leader,' Michele said. 'It means not only going and doing a good job when the camera's rolling, but also when it's not. And that wasn't always the most important thing for me

Ware and Morris were among the stars who described Michele's on-set behavior on the hit Fox show, which ran from 2009 to 2015, as unprofessional. In a tweet that has since been deleted, Ware said Michele made her first TV role 'a living hell' and made her 'question a career in Hollywood.'

'For Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out,' Morris wrote.

'But, at the current moment [it's] implied that she is a racist and although I cannot comment on her beliefs, I think we're assuming, and you know what happens when we all assume…'

In response, Michele released a statement on Instagram, noting that the blowback from her statement of support 'for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time had made her focus on how my own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IS4L9_0i4hivoI00
A new perspective: 'I'm really enjoying being able to open my eyes to everything that's going on around me because it's all good and if it's not fun then why do we do it?,' Michele concluded

'What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people,' she wrote.

'Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused.'

'I'm really enjoying being able to open my eyes to everything that's going on around me because it's all good and if it's not fun then why do we do it?,' she concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDrYa_0i4hivoI00
The strength of being a mother: The actress revealed 'having our son and experiencing the challenges that we did throughout the pregnancy was something that unfortunately created a stronger bond in us that I would never wish on anybody, but it did,' she explained

