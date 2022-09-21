Read full article on original website
Billionaire Announces Divorce From Tennis Star Wife
A tennis star is getting a divorce from his billionaire husband. Business tycoon Toni Iuruc told Romanian reporters that he and Simona Halep have agreed to divorce less than a year after getting married, according to News.com.au.The news comes after Halep was upset in the first round of this year's US Open. Iuruc was reportedly married twice before he began dating Halep in 2018.
tatler.com
Roger Federer to return to Wimbledon in surprising new role
‘Having past players or champions commentate is important’, Federer acknowledged. ‘That’s why I’ve always loved having Johnny Mac [John McEnroe] around, [Mats] Wilander, you name it, Chrissie Evert. It’s super important they give you the insight, they tell you how it used to be or how they felt. And I think sometimes you watch matches because of the commentary and less about the match itself.'
Suits you! Roger Federer poses with old rivals Novak Djokovic and Sir Andy Murray and other top stars in front of Tower Bridge ahead of his FINAL tournament before retiring
Roger Federer has been pictured posing alongside old rivals and current tennis stars at Tower Bridge ahead of his final tournament this week. The retiring tennis star is set to bring down the curtain on his illustrious career in at the Laver Cup at the O2 in London, just down the river from where he won a record eight Wimbledon titles.
Yardbarker
John McEnroe finally settles the GOAT debate on Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic
The debate on who the greatest tennis player of all time is has never been more prevalent than it is today. While it may have been Sampras, Borg, Aggassi or even John McEnroe himself that was at the forefront of the debate at one time, the arrival of Nadal, Federer and Djokovic changed men’s tennis forever.
Rafael Nadal’s hilarious tennis ball headbutt in Roger Federer’s last match ever
The illustrious and storied career of Tennis legend Roger Federer is finally coming to an end. And at the moment, he is playing in his last match ever, alongside fellow legend Rafael Nadal. The pair of Federer and Nadal are currently doubles partners in the Laver Cup. At the moment,...
Serena Williams’ dad King Richard loses her childhood home after his crazy five-year legal battle with ex
"KING Richard" has given up in his five-year legal battle to keep hold of the childhood home where legendary tennis daughters Venus and Serena Williams grew up, The U.S. Sun can reveal. The four-bedroom property, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has been in the family name for 27 years since...
‘There Is Tension’: Jennifer Lopez Struggles to Keep Both New Husband Ben Affleck And Longtime Manager Happy
Jennifer Lopez is struggling and failing to keep both her new husband, Ben Affleck, and her long-time manager, Benny Medina, happy. Sources tell Radar, “Benny has been by Jennifer’s side since day one. She credits him with transforming her from a backup dancer to one of the biggest stars in the world. It’s not a coincidence that the only time Jennifer broke up with him was when she was originally dating Ben Affleck, back in 2003.”The insider told RadarOnline.com, “Ben and Benny hate each other. As the moment they are playing nice but there is already tension.”Medina launched Lopez’s pop...
Aaron Judge Is Married to His High-School Sweetheart: Meet Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge is currently finishing off a historic baseball season for the New York Yankees. The 30-year-old slugger is chasing the American League single-season home-run record, set by Roger Maris (who was also a Yankee) way back in 1961. Judge hit his 60th home run on Sept. 20, and with 15 games left on the Yankees' schedule, it seems more than likely he'll set a new record (the record for all of baseball is 73, set by Barry Bonds in 2001). Judge also seems like a lock for American League MVP, and he's been doing his best to carry the Bronx Bombers to a major playoff run.
Serena Williams Announces the Death of Her Beloved Dog Lauerlei: 'She Lived a Long Long Life'
Serena Williams is mourning the death of her dog, Lauerlei. The tennis legend, 40, shared on Instagram Saturday that her canine companion had died the day prior. "Lauerlei sadly took her last breath yesterday," Williams wrote in the caption of her post, which featured a carousel of sweet images of Lauerlei throughout the years.
Look: Ronda Rousey's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
Ronda Rousey is best known for her work inside the octagon as one of the most accomplished MMA fighters of all-time. However, she's also done some modeling for SI Swimsuit during her career. Rousey has appeared in two SI Swim issues, in 2015 and 2016. Her 2016 photoshoot was a...
thecomeback.com
Protester disturbingly set himself on fire before Roger Federer’s final match
With the tennis world focused on the 2022 Laver Cup as Roger Federer gets set to play in the final match of his professional career, a protester took advantage of the added attention. Hours before the celebration that will be Federer’s farewell to tennis, an activist wearing a shirt that...
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead turns 16
Larry Birkhead is paying tribute to his daughter, Dannielynn, on her 16th birthday. Birkhead shares Dannielynn with the late model and actor Anna Nicole Smith, who died of an accidental overdose in 2007. At the time of her death, Dannielynn was 5 months old. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby...
Roger Federer prepares for 'Big Four' night out in London with Sir Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal by playing table tennis in a TUXEDO... as he shares iconic photo of legendary stars
Retiring tennis legend Roger Federer has shared an iconic photo on social media this evening, as well as a video playing table tennis in a tuxedo. The picture showed the 20-time grand slam champion alongside former rivals Novak Djokovic, Sir Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal, with the four dressed up to head out to the Gala at Somerset House, with the caption stating: 'Heading to dinner with some friends.'
thecomeback.com
Nia Long posts cryptic video amid fiancé Ime Udoka’s scandal
The Boston Celtics will reportedly suspend head coach Ime Udoka for as much as the entire season after his role in a consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer. The suspension could be announced as early as Thursday afternoon. Celtics assistant Joe Mezulla, who was a finalist for the Utah...
CBS Sports
Roger Federer says playing final doubles match with Rafael Nadal would be the 'most beautiful thing'
Swedish tennis legend Roger Federer is stepping onto the court one last time at the Laver Cup before retiring. Federer will not be competing in singles, but he does have a specific wish for his last doubles match: to play alongside longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal. "It is clear...
Serena Williams Is Officially a ‘Soccer Mom’ in Fitted Tank Top & Hot Pink Nike Hat at Daughter Olympia’s First Game
Serena Williams put a sporty-chic twist on soccer mom style, while taking her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. to practice. On Thursday, the four-time Olympic gold medalist uploaded an Instagram reel, which sees her standing in front of a white truck drenched in sweat. “First day as a soccer mom, but you know I decided not to do the minivan just do the Lincoln,” the athlete says in the video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) Instead of standing on the sidelines, Williams revealed that she volunteered to be an assistant coach instead. “True story: I showed...
Look: Aaron Judge's Wife Goes Viral After 60th Home Run
Earlier this week, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge continued his historic season with a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was his 60th home run of the season, leaving him just one behind the Yankees record of 61, hit by Roger Maris over 60 years ago. Following the achievement, photos captured Judge embracing his wife, Samantha.
MLB・
Look: Golf World Reacts To Awkward Paulina Gretzky News
Last week, former PGA Tour star turned LIV golfer Dustin Johnson was asked an uncomfortable question about his wife at a tournament press conference. Johnson, who married Paulina Gretzky earlier this year, was asked an awkward hypothetical question. “If you were stranded on an island for the rest of your...
GOLF・
wrestlinginc.com
Why Dwayne Johnson Refused To Raise His Eyebrow For The Mummy Returns
Currently one of the most successful actors in the world, there's no doubt that Dwayne Johnson's pro-wrestling accomplishments were a launch pad for his fame. As "The Rock," Johnson made his mark as a wrestler with his significant accomplishments — eight reigns as WWE Champion and two as World Heavyweight Champion, according to Cagematch. But it was Johnson's work as a performer in the pro-wrestling world that made him really catch on with audiences, particularly his catchphrases and signature eyebrow raise, which eventually became known as "The People's Eyebrow."
