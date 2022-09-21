ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Billionaire Announces Divorce From Tennis Star Wife

A tennis star is getting a divorce from his billionaire husband. Business tycoon Toni Iuruc told Romanian reporters that he and Simona Halep have agreed to divorce less than a year after getting married, according to News.com.au.The news comes after Halep was upset in the first round of this year's US Open. Iuruc was reportedly married twice before he began dating Halep in 2018.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Roger Federer to return to Wimbledon in surprising new role

‘Having past players or champions commentate is important’, Federer acknowledged. ‘That’s why I’ve always loved having Johnny Mac [John McEnroe] around, [Mats] Wilander, you name it, Chrissie Evert. It’s super important they give you the insight, they tell you how it used to be or how they felt. And I think sometimes you watch matches because of the commentary and less about the match itself.'
Suits you! Roger Federer poses with old rivals Novak Djokovic and Sir Andy Murray and other top stars in front of Tower Bridge ahead of his FINAL tournament before retiring

Roger Federer has been pictured posing alongside old rivals and current tennis stars at Tower Bridge ahead of his final tournament this week. The retiring tennis star is set to bring down the curtain on his illustrious career in at the Laver Cup at the O2 in London, just down the river from where he won a record eight Wimbledon titles.
‘There Is Tension’: Jennifer Lopez Struggles to Keep Both New Husband Ben Affleck And Longtime Manager Happy

Jennifer Lopez is struggling and failing to keep both her new husband, Ben Affleck, and her long-time manager, Benny Medina, happy. Sources tell Radar, “Benny has been by Jennifer’s side since day one. She credits him with transforming her from a backup dancer to one of the biggest stars in the world. It’s not a coincidence that the only time Jennifer broke up with him was when she was originally dating Ben Affleck, back in 2003.”The insider told RadarOnline.com, “Ben and Benny hate each other. As the moment they are playing nice but there is already tension.”Medina launched Lopez’s pop...
Aaron Judge Is Married to His High-School Sweetheart: Meet Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is currently finishing off a historic baseball season for the New York Yankees. The 30-year-old slugger is chasing the American League single-season home-run record, set by Roger Maris (who was also a Yankee) way back in 1961. Judge hit his 60th home run on Sept. 20, and with 15 games left on the Yankees' schedule, it seems more than likely he'll set a new record (the record for all of baseball is 73, set by Barry Bonds in 2001). Judge also seems like a lock for American League MVP, and he's been doing his best to carry the Bronx Bombers to a major playoff run.
Look: Ronda Rousey's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Ronda Rousey is best known for her work inside the octagon as one of the most accomplished MMA fighters of all-time. However, she's also done some modeling for SI Swimsuit during her career. Rousey has appeared in two SI Swim issues, in 2015 and 2016. Her 2016 photoshoot was a...
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead turns 16

Larry Birkhead is paying tribute to his daughter, Dannielynn, on her 16th birthday. Birkhead shares Dannielynn with the late model and actor Anna Nicole Smith, who died of an accidental overdose in 2007. At the time of her death, Dannielynn was 5 months old. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby...
Roger Federer prepares for 'Big Four' night out in London with Sir Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal by playing table tennis in a TUXEDO... as he shares iconic photo of legendary stars

Retiring tennis legend Roger Federer has shared an iconic photo on social media this evening, as well as a video playing table tennis in a tuxedo. The picture showed the 20-time grand slam champion alongside former rivals Novak Djokovic, Sir Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal, with the four dressed up to head out to the Gala at Somerset House, with the caption stating: 'Heading to dinner with some friends.'
Nia Long posts cryptic video amid fiancé Ime Udoka’s scandal

The Boston Celtics will reportedly suspend head coach Ime Udoka for as much as the entire season after his role in a consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer. The suspension could be announced as early as Thursday afternoon. Celtics assistant Joe Mezulla, who was a finalist for the Utah...
Serena Williams Is Officially a ‘Soccer Mom’ in Fitted Tank Top & Hot Pink Nike Hat at Daughter Olympia’s First Game

Serena Williams put a sporty-chic twist on soccer mom style, while taking her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. to practice.  On Thursday, the four-time Olympic gold medalist uploaded an Instagram reel, which sees her standing in front of a white truck drenched in sweat. “First day as a soccer mom, but you know I decided not to do the minivan just do the Lincoln,” the athlete says in the video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) Instead of standing on the sidelines, Williams revealed that she volunteered to be an assistant coach instead. “True story: I showed...
Look: Aaron Judge's Wife Goes Viral After 60th Home Run

Earlier this week, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge continued his historic season with a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was his 60th home run of the season, leaving him just one behind the Yankees record of 61, hit by Roger Maris over 60 years ago. Following the achievement, photos captured Judge embracing his wife, Samantha.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Awkward Paulina Gretzky News

Last week, former PGA Tour star turned LIV golfer Dustin Johnson was asked an uncomfortable question about his wife at a tournament press conference. Johnson, who married Paulina Gretzky earlier this year, was asked an awkward hypothetical question. “If you were stranded on an island for the rest of your...
Why Dwayne Johnson Refused To Raise His Eyebrow For The Mummy Returns

Currently one of the most successful actors in the world, there's no doubt that Dwayne Johnson's pro-wrestling accomplishments were a launch pad for his fame. As "The Rock," Johnson made his mark as a wrestler with his significant accomplishments — eight reigns as WWE Champion and two as World Heavyweight Champion, according to Cagematch. But it was Johnson's work as a performer in the pro-wrestling world that made him really catch on with audiences, particularly his catchphrases and signature eyebrow raise, which eventually became known as "The People's Eyebrow."
