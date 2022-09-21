ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NBC New York

15-Year-Old High School Student Critically Hurt After Beaten at Queens Subway Station

A high school student was hospitalized with critical injuries after getting attacked during a group fight at a Queens subway station, police said. The incident occurred after school around 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Court Square station on 23rd Street in Long Island City, according to police. The stop is just a few steps away from Information Technology High School, where the 15-year-old boy came had just left for the day, other students told NBC New York.
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Woman targeted and fatally struck down by Queens hit-and-run driver, NYPD says

A hit-and-run driver fatally struck a 31-year-old woman he was aiming for near a Queens intersection early Saturday, police sources said. The victim was one of two women mowed down by hit-and-run drivers within a four hour span, police said. The fatal collision took place about 3:40 a.m. in South Richmond Hill, Queens, as a large fight broke out between two groups near the corner of 97th Ave. ...
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

Bedford Park: Stolen Car Crashes into Two Parked Vehicles on Jerome Avenue

Police are looking for the driver of a stolen 2005 BMW which plowed into two parked cars on Jerome Avenue in the Bedford Park section of The Bronx. Witnesses told Norwood News the driver of the stolen car was observed exiting it and walking away from the vehicle, before later returning, calmly removing his belongings from its interior and from the trunk, and then disappearing once again before police arrived at the scene.
BRONX, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Blood money: Texts reveal gang plot against Bronx men, prosecutors say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Bushawn Shelton wore a shirt and tie to work on Long Island every day as an employee at People Ready — an organization that does job recruiting. But off-duty, federal prosecutors say Shelton, known as Shelz, was a leader in the Bloods gang and dressed the part — picking up criminal […]
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Mt. Hope: Three Sought after 30-Year-Old Man Robbed at Gunpoint

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating the three people seen in the attached photos and video who are sought for questioning in connection to an armed robbery that occurred in Mt. Hope. It was reported to police in the 46th Precinct that on June 29, at...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Suspect dies after being arrested by NYPD

NEW YORK - A person under arrest died after suffering a medical episode inside a Brooklyn police precinct on Thursday. The NYPD says it happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the 72nd precinct in Sunset Park. Police responded to a 911 call of a dispute with a knife in the...
BROOKLYN, NY

