NBC New York
15-Year-Old High School Student Critically Hurt After Beaten at Queens Subway Station
A high school student was hospitalized with critical injuries after getting attacked during a group fight at a Queens subway station, police said. The incident occurred after school around 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Court Square station on 23rd Street in Long Island City, according to police. The stop is just a few steps away from Information Technology High School, where the 15-year-old boy came had just left for the day, other students told NBC New York.
Woman targeted and fatally struck down by Queens hit-and-run driver, NYPD says
A hit-and-run driver fatally struck a 31-year-old woman he was aiming for near a Queens intersection early Saturday, police sources said. The victim was one of two women mowed down by hit-and-run drivers within a four hour span, police said. The fatal collision took place about 3:40 a.m. in South Richmond Hill, Queens, as a large fight broke out between two groups near the corner of 97th Ave. ...
norwoodnews.org
Bedford Park: Stolen Car Crashes into Two Parked Vehicles on Jerome Avenue
Police are looking for the driver of a stolen 2005 BMW which plowed into two parked cars on Jerome Avenue in the Bedford Park section of The Bronx. Witnesses told Norwood News the driver of the stolen car was observed exiting it and walking away from the vehicle, before later returning, calmly removing his belongings from its interior and from the trunk, and then disappearing once again before police arrived at the scene.
NYPD: 1 in critical condition, another injured in Brooklyn shooting
One man is in critical condition and another is recovering in the hospital after both were shot in Brooklyn today, according to police.
norwoodnews.org
Manhattan Man Charged with Attacking NYC Transit Worker at Pelham Bay Park Subway Station
Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced on Thursday, Sept. 22, that a Manhattan man has been hit with second-degree assault and additional charges for attacking an NYC Transit Authority employee in the Pelham Bay Park subway station, during which he allegedly slammed him to the ground, causing him to break some bones.
VIDEO: 4 struck in Brooklyn drive-by shooting, gunman sought
The NYPD is searching for a suspect who struck four men in a drive-by shooting earlier this month in Brooklyn, according to authorities.
norwoodnews.org
Norwood: Police Release Video of East 204th Multiple Shooting that Has Left One Man Critical
The NYPD has released footage and photos of the early morning shooting that occurred in Norwood on Monday, Sept. 19, as reported, and the department is now asking for the public’s help locating the individual seen in the attached media who is sought in connection to the assault. It...
‘He always put others first.’ Cab driver who was fatally beaten remembered at funeral service
The ceremony was emotional for Gyimah’s loved ones and four young children who are still in disbelief that their father is gone.
VIDEO: Woman falls inside Coney Island station as robber forcefully grabs her purse
A 31-year-old woman was robbed while waiting for a train at a Coney Island subway station Thursday, police said Friday as they released video of the brazen theft.
NYCHA worker injured, another man critical in shooting outside BK public housing complex
A 33-year-old NYCHA employee was hit by a stray bullet while picking up trash outside of the Brooklyn complex Thursday, police said.
Blood money: Texts reveal gang plot against Bronx men, prosecutors say
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Bushawn Shelton wore a shirt and tie to work on Long Island every day as an employee at People Ready — an organization that does job recruiting. But off-duty, federal prosecutors say Shelton, known as Shelz, was a leader in the Bloods gang and dressed the part — picking up criminal […]
Woman, 66, repeatedly punched, robbed inside Bronx subway station; suspect sought
Authorities are searching for a man wanted for beating a 66-year-old woman during a robbery inside a Bronx subway station last week.
NBC New York
Horror Scene Found in NYC Apartment in Search for 22-Year-Old Woman: Sources
Security officers at a Brooklyn apartment made a gruesome discovery Wednesday afternoon when they went to check on a 22-year-old woman they hadn't seen in about a month -- a bloody scene with two suitcases containing body parts, according to a senior NYPD official and law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation.
Thief chokes, repeatedly punches woman, 64, during East Harlem robbery
The NYPD is searching for an suspect wanted for choking and punching a woman during an East Harlem robbery earlier this month authorities said.
norwoodnews.org
Mt. Hope: Three Sought after 30-Year-Old Man Robbed at Gunpoint
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating the three people seen in the attached photos and video who are sought for questioning in connection to an armed robbery that occurred in Mt. Hope. It was reported to police in the 46th Precinct that on June 29, at...
Woman targeted in violent subway station robbery in Brooklyn
The victim is thrown to the ground during the struggle and drops her phone.
fox5ny.com
Suspect dies after being arrested by NYPD
NEW YORK - A person under arrest died after suffering a medical episode inside a Brooklyn police precinct on Thursday. The NYPD says it happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the 72nd precinct in Sunset Park. Police responded to a 911 call of a dispute with a knife in the...
Cops searching for 3 men who burglarized Chelsea store after door was left unlocked
Police are searching for three men who broke into an unlocked Chelsea store late at night and stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics.
bkreader.com
Woman Arrested in Gundown at East NY Party as Dancehall Community Mourns
A woman has been arrested for the fatal shooting of a woman celebrating at a birthday party in Brooklyn — a death mourned by the borough’s Jamaican dancehall community — police said Thursday. Deonne Kirkland, 44, has been arrested for last month’s slaying of Tarcia Lysius, cops...
White Plains Man Killed After Car Crashes Into Guide Rail, Leaves Roadway, Police Say
A Westchester man was killed after suffering a medical episode while driving his Porsche Macan GTS on the Henry Hudson Parkway. The crash took place in the Bronx around 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21. According to the New York City Police, Brian Keating, age 66, of White Plains, was traveling...
