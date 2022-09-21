Police are looking for the driver of a stolen 2005 BMW which plowed into two parked cars on Jerome Avenue in the Bedford Park section of The Bronx. Witnesses told Norwood News the driver of the stolen car was observed exiting it and walking away from the vehicle, before later returning, calmly removing his belongings from its interior and from the trunk, and then disappearing once again before police arrived at the scene.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO