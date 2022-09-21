Read full article on original website
southseattleemerald.com
BIPOC and LGBTQ+ Communities Share Reservations on 988 Hotline
988 has been touted as a way to help reduce harmful police interventions in mental health emergencies, but emergency medical services and law enforcement will be called if someone indicates that they are a danger to themselves and/or others. While some people argue that this is necessary to prevent a potential crime from occurring, others argue that it adds fuel to the fire, as EMS and police are not trained in properly addressing mental health crises. Instead, mental health advocates are encouraging the use of task forces and peer support models for suicide prevention and intervention as alternatives to the hotline.
southseattleemerald.com
Forbidden Cannabis Joins Central District as Industry Equity Efforts Continue
(This article originally appeared on the Capitol Hill Seattle Blog and has been reprinted under an agreement.) A family of Washington pot shops now spans from the banks of the Columbia to the Central District. Forbidden Cannabis Club opens Friday on East Union. Meanwhile, Seattle has a new set of...
Yes, the Washington program where incarcerated people pick up litter was paused
SEATTLE — Parts of western Washington have a bad litter problem and the state said it has only gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic because litter pickup operations were impacted. It’s a noticeable problem for residents. So much so that viewer Pat, who lives in Seattle, emailed our Verify...
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
Fire threatening buildings near Southridge High School in Kennewick
It’s one of five fires that have broken out in Benton and Franklin counties.
5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State
Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
ifiberone.com
Pizza Hut coming to Quincy
QUINCY - It appears that Quincy will have three pizza restaurants in the near future, according to county records. Data released by the Grant County Assessor shows that improvements are being made at 401 F St SW for Pizza Hut. The property is owned by KPE Property, LLC of Quincy.
KUOW
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
southseattleemerald.com
NEWS GLEAMS | Seattle Police Chief Has Been Appointed, Free Eye Exams at King County Vision Clinic
A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!. Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz Appointed to Permanent Position as Head of Seattle Police Department. by Ashley Archibald. (Originally published on Real Change News and has been reprinted under an agreement.) Mayor...
southseattleemerald.com
MAPS Seattle: Building A Downtown Hub for Seattle’s Diverse Muslim Community
On March 25, 2022, only a few days before Ramadan, the Muslim Association of Puget Sound (MAPS) opened a location in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood, only minutes away from the Westlake station. MAPS Seattle was built with the intention to have a space where Muslims from all over the greater Seattle area could find their community. Though there are mosques all over the Puget Sound, from the South End to the east side, MAPS Seattle is the only fully functional mosque in downtown Seattle, serving as a great central location. MAPS Seattle holds weekly Friday prayers and Islamic lectures every Thursday and employs an Imam to lead the mosque’s religious efforts.
secretseattle.co
56 Things You Would Never Hear A Seattleite Say
Have you ever wondered how to tell if someone is a true, dyed-in-the-wool Seattleite?. The longer you live in a certain place, the easier it gets to distinguish the locals from the tourists and temporary transplants. If you’ve lived in Seattle for a long time, then you know that there are just certain things you would never hear a Seattleite say.
ifiberone.com
Tentative timeframe for opening of MOD Pizza and Chipotle in Moses Lake announced
MOSES LAKE - The developer responsible for the project to build the commercial building that will house MOD Pizza and Chipotle in Moses Lake is seemingly confident about the anticipated opening timeframe. On Wednesday, iFIBER ONE News conversed with Chris Waddle, owner of Hogback Development out of Yakima. Waddle says...
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 20, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Tri-City Herald
The best brunch in Washington is served at this cafe and bakery, Yelp says. Here’s why
The best brunch spot in Washington serves Hawaiian dishes and pastries, according to a new list by Yelp. Yelp released the “top reviewed brunch spot in every state” on Sept. 19, and Patrick’s Cafe & Bakery in Seattle was a top contender in the state. To find...
q13fox.com
9-year-old boy flown to Harborview Medical Center after Alaska bear attack
ALASKA - A 9-year-old boy was flown to Harborview Medical Center after a bear attack in Alaska earlier this week. After 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Alaska State and wildlife troopers responded to a report of a bear attack near the Palmer Hay Flats on Glenn Highway. When troopers and emergency crews...
Surprise! Tri-Cities Oldest Restaurant Is One of Your Favorites
Can you name the oldest restaurant in the Tri-Cities?. We've got a few suspects for you to look at and I think you're going to be surprised at who's got the honor of being the oldest continuous-running restaurant in the Tri-Cities. Chinese Gardens has been a Pasco mainstay since 1965.
New UW study released on COVID-19 impact on pregnant women
SEATTLE — A new study from the University of Washington Medicine is raising new concerns about pregnancy and COVID-19. The study, published over the weekend, examined 140 pregnant women who got sick with COVID-19. Researchers found the virus damages the placenta’s immune response to fight off further infections.
ncwlife.com
Mystery of missing Moses Lake couple continues
Despite extensive searching by family, friends and law enforcement, a Moses Lake couple who went missing Sunday still have not been located. Theresa Bergman, 53, was last seen at the Spokane International Airport at 12:40 a.m. Sunday. Her husband, Charles Bergman, 54, had gone from Moses Lake to pick her up.
Spokane man struck, killed by car near Royal City
ROYAL CITY, Wash. — A Spokane man was struck and killed while running in Royal City. Washington State Patrol says Sean D. Whisenhunt was running in the eastbound lane of Highway 26 near Dodson Rd. when he was hit. The driver of the car was transported to Othello Community...
travelawaits.com
Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You
Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
