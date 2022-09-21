ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

southseattleemerald.com

BIPOC and LGBTQ+ Communities Share Reservations on 988 Hotline

988 has been touted as a way to help reduce harmful police interventions in mental health emergencies, but emergency medical services and law enforcement will be called if someone indicates that they are a danger to themselves and/or others. While some people argue that this is necessary to prevent a potential crime from occurring, others argue that it adds fuel to the fire, as EMS and police are not trained in properly addressing mental health crises. Instead, mental health advocates are encouraging the use of task forces and peer support models for suicide prevention and intervention as alternatives to the hotline.
SEATTLE, WA
98.3 The KEY

5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State

Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
WASHINGTON STATE
ifiberone.com

Pizza Hut coming to Quincy

QUINCY - It appears that Quincy will have three pizza restaurants in the near future, according to county records. Data released by the Grant County Assessor shows that improvements are being made at 401 F St SW for Pizza Hut. The property is owned by KPE Property, LLC of Quincy.
QUINCY, WA
southseattleemerald.com

MAPS Seattle: Building A Downtown Hub for Seattle’s Diverse Muslim Community

On March 25, 2022, only a few days before Ramadan, the Muslim Association of Puget Sound (MAPS) opened a location in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood, only minutes away from the Westlake station. MAPS Seattle was built with the intention to have a space where Muslims from all over the greater Seattle area could find their community. Though there are mosques all over the Puget Sound, from the South End to the east side, MAPS Seattle is the only fully functional mosque in downtown Seattle, serving as a great central location. MAPS Seattle holds weekly Friday prayers and Islamic lectures every Thursday and employs an Imam to lead the mosque’s religious efforts.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

56 Things You Would Never Hear A Seattleite Say

Have you ever wondered how to tell if someone is a true, dyed-in-the-wool Seattleite?. The longer you live in a certain place, the easier it gets to distinguish the locals from the tourists and temporary transplants. If you’ve lived in Seattle for a long time, then you know that there are just certain things you would never hear a Seattleite say.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

New UW study released on COVID-19 impact on pregnant women

SEATTLE — A new study from the University of Washington Medicine is raising new concerns about pregnancy and COVID-19. The study, published over the weekend, examined 140 pregnant women who got sick with COVID-19. Researchers found the virus damages the placenta’s immune response to fight off further infections.
SEATTLE, WA
ncwlife.com

Mystery of missing Moses Lake couple continues

Despite extensive searching by family, friends and law enforcement, a Moses Lake couple who went missing Sunday still have not been located. Theresa Bergman, 53, was last seen at the Spokane International Airport at 12:40 a.m. Sunday. Her husband, Charles Bergman, 54, had gone from Moses Lake to pick her up.
travelawaits.com

Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You

Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
SEATTLE, WA

