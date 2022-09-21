Read full article on original website
The Almanac Online
Ditch the dining hall: Here are 16 spots near Peninsula colleges that are easy on the wallet
The shrimp taco at Sancho’s Taqueria. (Photo by Veronica Weber) For Peninsula college students, back-to-school season can mean financial pressure to manage tuition, housing and other living expenses in a place with one of the highest costs of living in the country – not to mention the pressure of navigating time-consuming school assignments and projects.
Stanford Daily
Undergraduate student dies in car accident
Tinotenda Nyandoro, an undergraduate student, died in a car crash in his home country of Zimbabwe on September 12, according to an email from Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole yesterday. “Losing someone who came so far to join our community while demonstrating a deep commitment to helping others...
thendbcatalyst.com
Early start times at local schools worsen traffic around NDB
In 2019, California lawmakers approved a rule mandating that public schools can start no earlier than 8 a.m. for middle schools and 8:30 a.m. for high schools, in attempts to help teenagers get more sleep. On July 1, 2022, the law became formally effective for the 2022-2023 school year. For...
The Almanac Online
The holidays are coming to town: Menlo Park seeks to bring back city-run events this fall
Menlo Park's well-loved holiday traditions are returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with several council members making efforts to reinstate more community events at a Sept. 20 council meeting. While smaller-scale city events made a return over the summer, Menlo Park has been slow to return...
Four schools in SF that think outside the box
An unconventional city is bound to have some unconventional learners. Horses, power tools, paintbrushes and personalized curriculums make San Francisco classrooms just as unique as the city. KFS School: Movement Therapy Elementary: K-5 Outer Richmond KFS School sprung out of...
richmondconfidential.org
‘Where’s my teacher?’ Students and parents want to know why WCCUSD hasn’t filled dozens of teacher vacancies
Parents protested and teachers rallied against West Contra Costa Unified School District on Wednesday, expressing frustrations with how the teacher shortage is being handled and communicated to the community. A few dozen parents, kids and teachers gathered at Memorial Park in Richmond, directly across the street from the WCCUSD headquarters,...
climaterwc.com
1939 International Expo featured Redwood City’s futuristic dwelling
Redwood City was home to the “house of the future” during the 1939 Golden Gate International Exposition, an event that drew more than 10 million visitors to the new Treasure Island, constructed in the middle of San Francisco Bay for the festivities. The Redwood City Tribune forecast that...
calmatters.network
Stanford purchases 759 apartments off Sand Hill Road
Oak Creek Apartments, a large housing complex located on a prime piece of real estate at 1600 Sand Hill Road, has been purchased by Stanford, the university announced Wednesday. An unnamed Stanford affiliate acquired the leasehold on the 759-unit multifamily residential complex, which is located on university land adjacent to...
The Almanac Online
Giant gourds and Oktoberfest pours: 15 local events to celebrate fall
Giant gourds and Oktoberfest pours: 15 events we're excited about this autumn. Fall always has big shoes to fill. Coming in on the heels of a season synonymous with sunshine, vacations and outdoor activities, autumn signals the start of the school year and days that are increasingly shorter and colder.
calmatters.network
Burglar strikes occupied home in downtown Palo Alto
Palo Alto police are investigating an overnight burglary that occurred on Wednesday morning at a home while the resident slept. Officers responded to a call at about 8:59 a.m. on Sept. 21 regarding a burglary that occurred in the 700 block of University Avenue. The occupant, a man in his 40s, had gone to bed around midnight. When he awoke at around 8 a.m. he found that several pieces of his property were missing, including a laptop computer, AirPods, a non-recording interior surveillance camera, and a car key.
Mountain View, California Residents Eligible For $500 This Week
Different states in California have been funding projects to help low-income families. Los Angeles has an initiative giving locals $225 in payments. Now, the city of Mountain View plans to put on a venture.
The Almanac Online
Menlo Balance switches up messaging, calls Measure V a 'pro-teacher' ballot initiative as election approaches
Nicole Chessari and Tim Yaeger, co-founders of Menlo Balance, are changing up their campaigning in order to fight what they see as misconceptions surrounding Measure V, launching a pro-housing and pro-teachers platform. Posted by Brian. a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows. 20 hours ago. Brian is a registered user.
eastcountytoday.net
Smith Family Farms Hosts Tomato Day, Plus Other Fall Fun
On Saturday, Smith Family Farms hosts Tomato Day. This is their fall season kick-off with a celebration of the taste of summer with food, music mixed in with arts, crafts and more. FOOD: From 11am-3pm, we’ll have FREE samples of tomato-based dishes made by renowned chefs Heidi Krehling (Insalata’s) and...
oaklandside.org
Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
SFist
The Century-Old Huntington Hotel on Nob Hill Has Closed, Owners In Default
The Huntington Hotel on Nob Hill, which most recently had been rebranded as the Huntington again after spending four years as the Scarlet Huntington Hotel, is now closed until further notice along with its longtime restaurant, Big 4. The reason appears to be financial, and likely a hangover from the...
Disabled student allegedly raped by aide settles with Mission College for $7.6M
SANTA CLARA – A developmentally disabled woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by a staff member at the West Valley-Mission Community College District in Santa Clara has reached a settlement with the school for $7.6 million, her attorneys announced on Wednesday. Raymond Ruiz, 70, of San Jose, was an instructional aide in the program for students with disabilities at the school and is accused of sexually assaulting the plaintiff, according to Mark Boskovich, the civil attorney in the case. Boskovich also accuses Ruiz's wife of covering up her husband's behavior since she was the co-director of the disability program....
kalw.org
More housing on the way for San Jose’s senior homeless
Three new affordable housing sites for seniors will open in San Jose in the next few months. This will add about 500 units to the current 4,000 residences reserved for senior citizens. There are about three hundred units available in Virginia Street Studios, a senior apartment complex opening this winter....
Toddler struck by car outside Mountain View Library
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A toddler was riding a training bicycle on a sidewalk outside Mountain View Library when a vehicle struck the toddler and his father. The accident happened at 11:10 a.m. Friday. “The toddler and the father approached the driveway on the south side of the building when a driver in a […]
The Almanac Online
The Benefits of Adding Market-Rate Housing in Palo Alto
Adding housing for residents who make more than 120% of the area median income is the largest component (2,621 of 6,086) or over 40% of Palo Alto’s RHNA housing goal. These units will be almost all apartments, townhouses, condominiums and ADUs. As a result of their smaller size, most will be in the.
A 97-Year-Old Ferry With A Rooftop Garden Will Open To The Public At Pier 9
The San Francisco waterfront recently welcomed back the Klamath, an out-of-commission Bay Area ferry from 1925. The Bay Area Council moored it permanently at Pier 9 to serve as their new headquarters, and the historic vessel will soon be open for the public to visit for free on weekdays and on the first Saturday of each month. The ship has been restored and made accessible with the additions of an elevator and large roof deck and garden. SF Chronicle reporter John King visited the Klamath on Tuesday at a members-only preview night, describing a “handsome oak staircase that corkscrews three...
