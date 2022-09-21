ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, AR

Wynne finishes Competitive Communities Initiative

Wynne is the latest city in Arkansas to complete the state’s Competitive Communities Initiative (CCI) in conjunction with the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. The CCI evaluation is used to ensure that Arkansas communities are prepared to successfully compete for jobs and investments. “CCI was developed with specific goals in...
WYNNE, AR
NEA Outstanding Business awards open for nominations

Talk Business & Politics is hosting its second annual Northeast Arkansas Outstanding Business awards and is seeking nominations. The award program highlights efforts of businesses, nonprofits and startup operations, as well as their future impact on the Jonesboro metropolitan area and surrounding region. Any business in Craighead, Greene, Mississippi, Crittenden, Poinsett, Jackson, Independence, Lawrence, Sharp, Randolph or Clay counties that meets the criteria below can be nominated.
JONESBORO, AR
Governor names Mark White to head DHS

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday (Sept. 22) his appointment of Mark White of Bryant as the Secretary of the Department of Human Services. He will replace Cindy Gillespie, who resigned last week. White currently serves as Chief of Staff and Chief Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs Officer. He represents DHS before...
ARKANSAS STATE

