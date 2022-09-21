Talk Business & Politics is hosting its second annual Northeast Arkansas Outstanding Business awards and is seeking nominations. The award program highlights efforts of businesses, nonprofits and startup operations, as well as their future impact on the Jonesboro metropolitan area and surrounding region. Any business in Craighead, Greene, Mississippi, Crittenden, Poinsett, Jackson, Independence, Lawrence, Sharp, Randolph or Clay counties that meets the criteria below can be nominated.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO