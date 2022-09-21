Read full article on original website
Man flown to the hospital after shooting in Aliquippa, state troopers looking for gunman
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A man was flown to the hospital after a shooting in Aliquippa. State troopers are looking for the gunman. County dispatchers said officers and medics were sent to the 1100 block of Main Street at around 2:57 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived...
Fugitive in custody following massive search, lockdowns in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Police cars lined the command center in Brighton Township this afternoon. “It’s scary like it’s quiet here and everybody knows everybody so it’s scary something like that could be in your neighborhood,” said Debbie Morgan. That something was 21-year-old suspect Nathan...
Local Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute at Kwik Fill in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars following a domestic dispute that occurred at a gas station in Cranberry Township, Venango County, on Wednesday afternoon. (Pictured above: Troopers attempt to apprehend a suspect at Kwik Fill in Cranberry Township, Venango County, on Wednesday afternoon. Contributed...
Police Catch Fugitive They Were Searching For in Brighton Township. Same Man Who Robbed Tusca Fuel Station Last Year
(File Photo from December of 2021 when Nathan Kistner robbed the Tusca Fuel Center in the Tusca Plaza in Brighton Twp.) (Photo originally provided by St. Barnabas) (Brighton Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Police have arrested the man that they were searching for on Wednesday morning. Brighton Township Police said 21-year-old Nathan Edward Kistner was in jail until about week ago for the robbery of the Tusca Plaza Gas Station in December of 2021. He was believed to have escaped while being transported to a recovery house in Chippewa Township.
Fifth victim identified a week after Mercer County farmhouse fire
A fifth victim has now been identified from a week old Mercer County farmhouse fire that took the lives of a Mercer County woman and her family members. That fire was first reported last Thursday night in Delaware Township in Mercer County. The Mercer County Coroner identified the mother as Elizabeth Seltzer and said that […]
1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield
One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
VIDEO: “Futuristic” Renovation Of Beaver County McDonald’s Completed, Center Township Location To Begin Renovation Soon
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “It really is trending us into the future of the world.”. Tri-County McDonald’s owner Meghan Sweeney sat down with Matt Drzik on the September 23 edition of A.M. Beaver County to talk about the fully renovated McD’s location in Beaver Falls. The renovation of the building is part of the company’s “Experience Of The Future” campaign, which has introduced several modern upgrades to the building designs as well as the numerous ways in which to order traditional items from the menu.
Suspect in custody following shooting in Westmoreland County
ARNOLD, Pa. — A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Arnold, Westmoreland County. The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday on the 1800 block of Leishman Avenue. "I heard three loud pops, but I thought they were fireworks because they're always setting fireworks off up here," said...
40-year-old passenger killed in Armstrong County crash
HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 40-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hovey Township, Armstrong County. The crash happened a little after 11 p.m. Thursday on North Riverview Drive. State police said the 35-year-old man driving the car lost control of his vehicle, went off...
Police Investigating Accidental Shooting Involving Local Man
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an accidental shooting in which a local man shot himself in the hand with a Ruger pistol on Wednesday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to UPMC Northwest, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a report of an accidental shooting.
Milk truck crash sends debris across Youngstown interstate
A crash in Youngstown left debris all over the roadway.
Man killed in Columbiana County crash
A 25-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday in Elkrun Township.
Ohio police rescued after suspect, arrested, jumps off 75 foot hill, drove wrong way on State Road
A man in Ohio was arrested after he was driving the wrong way on a state road. Officials say around 4:00 AM Wednesday they received a call that a motorist was traveling Southbound the wrong way in the North Bound lanes on State Route 7 in Jefferson County. The driver struck a truck while driving […]
Milk crash emphasizes concern over speed on I-680
There are still tire marks along Interstate 680 indicating the spot where a tractor-trailer crashed and spilled its load of milk products Thursday.
VIDEO: 2nd Annual Recovery Walk To Be Hosted By Beaver County Drug Abuse Coalition On September 24
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) As autumn arrives, so does the reminder that there is hope for those who are struggling. Kate Lowery & Javerta Sims joined Matt Drzik on the September 23 edition of A.M. Beaver County to discuss the 2nd Annual Recovery Walk taking place at Brady’s Run Park on Saturday, September 24 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM. The event is presented by the Beaver County Drug Abuse Coalition.
Units Dispatched to Vehicle Fire on Route 8 in Reno
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Area fire companies have been dispatched to a vehicle fire along Allegheny Boulevard in Reno. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in around 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a disabled vehicle near 2119 Allegheny Boulevard (State Route 8), in Reno, Venango County.
Fayette County woman identified as victim in fatal Westmoreland crash
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Fayette County woman has been identified as the victim in a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. Betty J. Wagner, 73, of Franklin Township, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Arona Road....
Police report finding stolen gun, drugs, cash while checking abandoned home
Justin Hall, 21, of Youngstown, was arrested and booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of cocaine.
Man arrested in connection with August bank robbery in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man was arrested in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood in August. According to Pittsburgh police, Timothy Sowinski, 53, was arrested on Sept. 20, 2022 in the Southside. He was wanted for the robbery of the Community Bank in Brookline...
Allegheny County inmate dies at UPMC Mercy Hospital
PITTSBURGH — An Allegheny County Jail inmate died Wednesday in Pittsburgh. The Allegheny County medical examiner's office says 57-year-old Anthony Talotta was found unresponsive on Tuesday. He died a day later at UPMC Mercy Hospital. The cause of death hasn't been released. The jail says Talotta was booked on...
