Beaver County, PA

Police Catch Fugitive They Were Searching For in Brighton Township. Same Man Who Robbed Tusca Fuel Station Last Year

(File Photo from December of 2021 when Nathan Kistner robbed the Tusca Fuel Center in the Tusca Plaza in Brighton Twp.) (Photo originally provided by St. Barnabas) (Brighton Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Police have arrested the man that they were searching for on Wednesday morning. Brighton Township Police said 21-year-old Nathan Edward Kistner was in jail until about week ago for the robbery of the Tusca Plaza Gas Station in December of 2021. He was believed to have escaped while being transported to a recovery house in Chippewa Township.
Tribune-Review

1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield

One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
beavercountyradio.com

VIDEO: “Futuristic” Renovation Of Beaver County McDonald’s Completed, Center Township Location To Begin Renovation Soon

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “It really is trending us into the future of the world.”. Tri-County McDonald’s owner Meghan Sweeney sat down with Matt Drzik on the September 23 edition of A.M. Beaver County to talk about the fully renovated McD’s location in Beaver Falls. The renovation of the building is part of the company’s “Experience Of The Future” campaign, which has introduced several modern upgrades to the building designs as well as the numerous ways in which to order traditional items from the menu.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
wtae.com

40-year-old passenger killed in Armstrong County crash

HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 40-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hovey Township, Armstrong County. The crash happened a little after 11 p.m. Thursday on North Riverview Drive. State police said the 35-year-old man driving the car lost control of his vehicle, went off...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Accidental Shooting Involving Local Man

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an accidental shooting in which a local man shot himself in the hand with a Ruger pistol on Wednesday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to UPMC Northwest, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a report of an accidental shooting.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

VIDEO: 2nd Annual Recovery Walk To Be Hosted By Beaver County Drug Abuse Coalition On September 24

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) As autumn arrives, so does the reminder that there is hope for those who are struggling. Kate Lowery & Javerta Sims joined Matt Drzik on the September 23 edition of A.M. Beaver County to discuss the 2nd Annual Recovery Walk taking place at Brady’s Run Park on Saturday, September 24 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM. The event is presented by the Beaver County Drug Abuse Coalition.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Units Dispatched to Vehicle Fire on Route 8 in Reno

RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Area fire companies have been dispatched to a vehicle fire along Allegheny Boulevard in Reno. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in around 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a disabled vehicle near 2119 Allegheny Boulevard (State Route 8), in Reno, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County inmate dies at UPMC Mercy Hospital

PITTSBURGH — An Allegheny County Jail inmate died Wednesday in Pittsburgh. The Allegheny County medical examiner's office says 57-year-old Anthony Talotta was found unresponsive on Tuesday. He died a day later at UPMC Mercy Hospital. The cause of death hasn't been released. The jail says Talotta was booked on...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

