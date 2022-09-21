Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
Carbon starts validated parking
Carbon County residents who have county-related business in Jim Thorpe will soon not have to pay for these visits to several departments. On Thursday, Commissioner Chris Lukasevich announced that the two-hour validated parking initiative for county taxpayers is being rolled out. The first wave of offices that now offer validated...
Palmer Twp. denies developer’s cease and desist appeal, renters still in limbo
A cease and desist order that halted construction of a 13-building apartment complex and further delayed move-in plans for prospective tenants was upheld Wednesday. The Palmer Township Zoning Board denied the developer’s appeal to resume construction and suggested the developer take the issue up with board of supervisors, which lodged the order, directly, zoning board Chairman Kris Grube told lehighvalleylive.com.
Initial 102K-square-foot redevelopment of Martin Tower as Tower Place gets public review
The first phase of Martin Tower’s redevelopment into what’s being called Tower Place were reviewed Thursday night by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Martin Tower at 1170 Eighth Ave. in Bethlehem was the headquarters of the former Bethlehem Steel Corp., built in 1972 and imploded in 2019 after having sat vacant since 2007 following the bankruptcy and closure of its parent company.
Times News
Residents question septic at lake
Two Jim Thorpe residents approached the Carbon County Commissioners regarding a proposed change to on-lot septic systems near Mauch Chunk Lake. On Thursday, John McGuire and Louis Hall spoke to the board about Jim Thorpe’s current consideration of changing the buffer for on site septic systems from 1/2 mile from the lake to 1,000 feet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Carbon raises fees for monitoring service
Carbon County has an alarm monitoring service for residents, visitors and businesses if disaster strikes. On Thursday, the county commissioners approved a request from Gary Williams, communications director, to increase the alarm monitoring fees, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The county offers homeowners, businesses, churches and other entities with the opportunity...
Times News
Carbon OKs livestream service for dispatchers
It is important first responders know as many details as possible when going into an emergency. To help with that, Carbon County approved a request to purchase a subscription order from Prepared Emergency Communications Service of New York, New York, to allow dispatchers to send a link to mobile 911 callers that would open a livestream to allow photos, video, text and GPS locations in real-time. There is no cost to the county for this service.
Veteran real estate tax exemptions approved
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Commissioners have approved two county real estate tax exemptions for disabled, non-wartime, veterans. Previously only fully-disabled wartime veterans were eligible for these exemptions because of the verbiage in Title 51 of Pennsylvania’s Military Affairs. This resulted in a lot of non-wartime veterans or their spouses having their properties […]
Furniture industry facing post-pandemic hiccup
FORTY FORT, Pa. — It's standing room only inside Kurlancheek's showroom in, unless you take one of the many seats filling up the space. "My store is 6500 square feet. Most stores are 20 to 60,000 square feet," said Ronnie Kurlancheek, president. Right now, it's 15 percent more full...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Lori Trackim to Benigno E. Sanchez Custodio, 17 W. Market St., P.O. Box 459, Tresckow, property at 17 W. Market St., $179,900. Michelle J. Mendofik to Heather Elizabeth Ney, 283 River St., White Haven, property at 283 River St., $180,000. Franklin Township. L. Narayana Gajula to Joel Boring, 335 Knoll...
Times News
Palmerton mulls new police station
Could Palmerton relocate its police department to the site of the former Palmerton Hospital?. That was one of the possibilities floated around Thursday as borough council discussed its police station update and future plans. Councilman Cory Kepner said the police station has been a topic of discussion for the past...
Times News
Aviation grants keep airport up to speed
Aviation grants have been the key to continual improvement to the county-owned Jake Arner Memorial Airport in Mahoning Township. Paul Smith, manager of the airport and chairman of the Carbon County Airport Authority, said the airport authority received more than $6 million in grant money over the years, most of it with just a 5% match from the authority. The grants covered 90% of the cost, and the state contributed 5% for the projects.
Times News
Lansford taking keys to train station
Lansford borough will officially take the keys to the town’s former train station later this month. Borough officials along with the Carbon Chamber and Economic Development plan to celebrate the occasion. Members of the public are invited to witness the key exchange and hear about the building’s past and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Multi-colored fence at center of neighborhood dispute
CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fence painted in the colors of the rainbow has led to controversy in a Luzerne County community. That controversy is unfolding in Conyngham. What started as a neighborhood dispute is now ramping up. The fence was put up to try to head off future problems between two neighbors. […]
Times News
Gwinn joins Frailey Insurance
Felicia M. Gwinn of Pocono Township has joined Frailey Insurance in Stroudsburg. She is taking real estate classes, and her previous experience is in retail management. She is the mother of two young girls and enjoys reading and writing poetry. For more information on Frailey Insurance, go to FRMinsurancegroup.com or...
Residents filling up tanks anticipating high home heating costs
TAMAQUA, Pa. — The leaves in Tamaqua may not be a good indicator, but the fall months have arrived. Some residents are already feeling the chill and wondering how much they'll have to pay to heat their homes this year. It's a question Fegley Oil Company President Donald Fegley...
Times News
Fall is starting to give a preview
The first full day of autumn brought with it a crisp reminder that leaf-peeping season is around the corner. In Coaldale the lows Friday morning were in the mid-40s and should be around that again this morning, meaning leaves will start losing their green pigment (chlorophyll) and the colorful ones will start to emerge.
Pump problems contribute to drought emergency
HAZLETON, Pa. — After weeks without substantial rainfall, the Hazleton City Authority Water Department declared a drought emergency this week. Homes and businesses in 14 communities in Luzerne, Carbon, and Schuylkill counties are being told to cut water usage. The 2.5 square mile Dreck Creek Reservoir is now less...
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a Dream
Pennsylvania is home to 121 state parks, but very few are as beautiful and wondrous as the Austin T. Blakeslee Natural Area. Known as being one of the best nature preserves in Pennsylvania, you're going to want to spend the entire day here exploring and taking in all its natural beauty. Keep reading to learn more about this dreamy park.
Times News
Arner facility adds runway lights, fuel tank
In addition to the two new construction projects being planned, the Jake Arner Memorial Airport recently completed the installation of new runway and identifier lights and a new fuel tank for jet fuel. Paul Smith, manager of the airport and chairman of the Carbon County Airport Authority, said the bright...
Times News
Where we live: A fall walk is a golden experience
Fall is the perfect time to take up walking. The sights and colors help to lower your blood pressure as well as lessen your anxiety and these days we all could use that. I have been a walker most of my adult life and I can say without a doubt if you just lace up your sneakers and only walk 15 or 20 minutes each day you will be amazed at the change in your outlook. Walking increases serotonin levels, which can help to prevent depression and the traditional autumn and winter blues.
Comments / 0