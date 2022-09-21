ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

wrnjradio.com

A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 27,012 positive cases and 229 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 22. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
wrnjradio.com

Two more grants delivered to Morris County small businesses

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Two more $15,000 checks were delivered to small business owners in Morris County this week, as the Morris County Small Business Grant program prepared to wind down and close the application period one week from Friday. Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shaw presented the checks during...
wrnjradio.com

Morris County Prosecutor’s Office personnel discuss bias conduct at Halsted Middle School

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Samantha DeNegri and Sergeant Patrick LaGuerre recently discussed bias conduct with the students at Halsted Middle School in Newton. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office routinely conducts presentations at schools throughout Morris County and the surrounding region...
wrnjradio.com

Denville’s Den Brook Trail completed with Morris County Trail funds

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – The Den Brook Trail in Denville has officially opened, offering visitors a one-mile rustic path that runs from Openaki Road in the state-recognized Ninkey Forge Historic District to a small neighborhood park owned by Denville Township on Mount Pleasant Turnpike. The official opening...
wrnjradio.com

Authorities searching for missing, endangered Hunterdon County woman

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a 65-year-old Flemington Borough woman, according to police. Karen Newton walked away from a program on Broad Street on September 23, at around 3:45 p.m., police said. Newton has no known destination in town...
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County Parks & Recreation Division offers free virtual program ‘The Bats of Hunterdon County’ in October

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – The Hunterdon County Parks & Recreation Division’s Chief Park Naturalist, Tom Sheppard, will host a free virtual program, “The Bats of Hunterdon County,” on October 26, a slideshow with information on bats that will include updates about the effects of ‘White Nose Syndrome’ on the bat population in the county and other cool bat facts, according to Hunterdon County Commissioner Board Deputy Director Zachary T. Rich.
Daily Voice

'Accidental' Lockdown Activation Brings Police To Morris County Middle School

An "accidental" lockdown activation brought several police officers to a Morris County middle school to investigate, authorities said. Chatham Middle School was testing the district’s 911 alert system when it inadvertently sent a lockdown message to the Morris County 911 Communications Center and prompted an immediate police response around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, the department said.
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore

A serious crash with injuries occurred during on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:50 p.m. on Route 34 southbound near Lakewood Road in Wall Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The right shoulder of the roadway was closed, the DOT said.
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County man is charged with inhaling toxic chemicals

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man is facing several charges including inhaling toxic chemicals after he was allegedly driving his vehicle while yelling and honking his horn at people in Flemington Borough, according to police. On September 6, officers responded to the area of Staples...
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of threatening person with knife in Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A man was charged earlier this month after he was allegedly threatening a person with a knife in Flemington Borough. On September 9, police responded to Hunter Hills Apartments for a man threating the caller with a knife. Police arrived and found Elvin Cantarero-Giron standing outside of the apartment, police said.
boozyburbs.com

New Diner Will Open Next Year in Bergen County

Around the Clock Diner is coming soon to American Dream in East Rutherford. Other than being a diner, the name suggests it might be open twenty four hours, though that’s certainly far from confirmed. It’s supposedly coming sometime in the spring of 2023. The store will be located...

