A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 27,012 positive cases and 229 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 22. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
Sussex County reports 352 new COVID-19 cases; no additional deaths
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ – Sussex County officials are reporting from Friday, September 16 to Friday, September 23 there were 352 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Sussex County is at 42,926 and total deaths is at 515:. Andover Borough-145 and 0...
Check Your Trees for Beech Leaf Disease, Confirmed in 12 New Jersey Counties
Beech Leaf Disease is killing our trees!Morristown Minute. In 2020, beech leaf disease was identified in Bergen and Essex counties, responsible for the gradual deforestation of our communities; today the NJDEP reports the disease has been identified in an additional 10 counties.
Two more grants delivered to Morris County small businesses
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Two more $15,000 checks were delivered to small business owners in Morris County this week, as the Morris County Small Business Grant program prepared to wind down and close the application period one week from Friday. Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shaw presented the checks during...
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office personnel discuss bias conduct at Halsted Middle School
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Samantha DeNegri and Sergeant Patrick LaGuerre recently discussed bias conduct with the students at Halsted Middle School in Newton. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office routinely conducts presentations at schools throughout Morris County and the surrounding region...
Mosquito spraying set for Saturday morning in Pequannock Township
PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Pequannock Township Saturday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, weather...
NYC pair arrested for armed check cashing spree including Hackettstown, Parsippany, Old Bridge
NEW JERSEY – Two New York men are charged with three gunpoint robberies of check cashing locations in different parts of New Jersey in 2021 and 2022 and with conspiracy to commit robberies in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Ramel...
Denville’s Den Brook Trail completed with Morris County Trail funds
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – The Den Brook Trail in Denville has officially opened, offering visitors a one-mile rustic path that runs from Openaki Road in the state-recognized Ninkey Forge Historic District to a small neighborhood park owned by Denville Township on Mount Pleasant Turnpike. The official opening...
Authorities searching for missing, endangered Hunterdon County woman
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a 65-year-old Flemington Borough woman, according to police. Karen Newton walked away from a program on Broad Street on September 23, at around 3:45 p.m., police said. Newton has no known destination in town...
Hunterdon County Parks & Recreation Division offers free virtual program ‘The Bats of Hunterdon County’ in October
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – The Hunterdon County Parks & Recreation Division’s Chief Park Naturalist, Tom Sheppard, will host a free virtual program, “The Bats of Hunterdon County,” on October 26, a slideshow with information on bats that will include updates about the effects of ‘White Nose Syndrome’ on the bat population in the county and other cool bat facts, according to Hunterdon County Commissioner Board Deputy Director Zachary T. Rich.
Route 46 shoulder closures tonight at Canfield Avenue as intersection improvement project begins in Mine Hill Twp.
MINE HILL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – The shoulders on Route 46 in both directions at Canfield Avenue are scheduled to be closed at 9:00 p.m. tonight, Friday, September 23 until 5:00 a.m. tomorrow, Saturday, September 24 in Mine Hill Township. The closures are necessary to establish a new...
'Accidental' Lockdown Activation Brings Police To Morris County Middle School
An "accidental" lockdown activation brought several police officers to a Morris County middle school to investigate, authorities said. Chatham Middle School was testing the district’s 911 alert system when it inadvertently sent a lockdown message to the Morris County 911 Communications Center and prompted an immediate police response around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, the department said.
N.J. assistant prosecutor killed in motorcycle crash recalled for dedication to crime victims
The Bergen County assistant prosecutor killed in a motorcycle crash in July is remembered by his family as a balanced prosecutor who always stood up for crime victims, but also had a passion for working on bail reform. Avon Morgan, 38, of Ridgewood, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital...
Opponents of new fossil fuel projects rally in N.J., call out Murphy making speech nearby
Hoping the automatic doors of The Heldrich Hotel would stay open long enough for Gov. Phil Murphy to hear, a group of more than 30 activists shouted in unison on Friday morning: “Gov. Murphy, keep your promise, no fossil fuel projects!”. The call to action punctuated a demonstration in...
Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore
A serious crash with injuries occurred during on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:50 p.m. on Route 34 southbound near Lakewood Road in Wall Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The right shoulder of the roadway was closed, the DOT said.
Shutdown Of NJ Hospital Puts Mercer County Patients At Risk: Report
Trinity Health and Capital Health in Trenton have made an agreement for the sale of St. Francis Medical Center, which is owned by Trinity Health, causing a massive potential shift in the area's healthcare landscape, NJ.com reports. If the sale moves forward, some of the medical services that St. Francis...
Man allegedly spits on police, threatened to kill officers in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested after police say he spat on the police and threatened to kill the officers. On September 21, officers responded to the area of Park Ave and Court Street for an out of control man who had just left a local business, police said.
Hunterdon County man is charged with inhaling toxic chemicals
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man is facing several charges including inhaling toxic chemicals after he was allegedly driving his vehicle while yelling and honking his horn at people in Flemington Borough, according to police. On September 6, officers responded to the area of Staples...
Man accused of threatening person with knife in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A man was charged earlier this month after he was allegedly threatening a person with a knife in Flemington Borough. On September 9, police responded to Hunter Hills Apartments for a man threating the caller with a knife. Police arrived and found Elvin Cantarero-Giron standing outside of the apartment, police said.
New Diner Will Open Next Year in Bergen County
Around the Clock Diner is coming soon to American Dream in East Rutherford. Other than being a diner, the name suggests it might be open twenty four hours, though that’s certainly far from confirmed. It’s supposedly coming sometime in the spring of 2023. The store will be located...
