Wyoming homeless shelter defends its freedom to hire only those who share its beliefs. The Wyoming Rescue Mission filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against state and federal officials for threatening to punish the Christian nonprofit for hiring employees who share the ministry’s religious beliefs. Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys represent the faith-based organization in its civil rights suit to protect its ability to hire like-minded individuals who share its beliefs and mission to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ through its homeless shelter, clothing vouchers, faith-based recovery programs, and life-rebuilding assistance to Casper residents.

CASPER, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO