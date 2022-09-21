Read full article on original website
Jury finds woman guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide in November crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A jury found Yvonne Kessel guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide Thursday evening after a four-day trial in Natrona County District Court. The charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. Around 4 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2021, Kessel made a sharp left-hand turn...
Trial set in drug case that yielded 12 pounds of meth, 15 pounds of marijuana; others plead guilty
CASPER, Wyo. — 26-year-old Xavier Bynum pleaded guilty to two felony charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl in Natrona County District Court on Thursday. His alleged accomplice, Isaiah Wallace, is set for trial in October. He faces 12 felony charges, including conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, marijuana, and fentanyl. Other charges include felony possession of those drugs as well as cocaine and anabolic steroids.
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/23/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Felonies and engrossed misdemeanors (pleas not entered...
Sentence deferred for Casper man who shot at house during party
CASPER, Wyo. — Under first-time offender statutes, sentencing will be deferred for a man who pleaded guilty to a drive-by shooting in north Casper last December. Joaquin Chavez Enriquez pleaded guilty to felony property destruction in May, according to court records. A charge of possession of a firearm with unlawful intent was dropped.
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/22/22–9/23/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Man Who Killed Girlfriend With Car To Stay In Prison, Wyoming Supreme Court Rules
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Casper man who killed his girlfriend by backing into her with her own car must stay in prison, the Wyoming Supreme Court ruled this month. A jury in March 2021 convicted Jerald Thomas Fallon, 42, of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated...
Trial begins for Casper woman accused of aggravated vehicular homicide
CASPER, Wyo. — The trial of Yvonne Kessel, charged with aggravated homicide by vehicle, began Monday in Natrona County District Court. Kessel is charged in the death of Cruz Paulsen on the afternoon of Nov. 7, 2021. Emergency and police units were dispatched to the intersection of East 3rd and South Country Club Road around 4:01 p.m. for a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and a minivan.
Crash reported on CY Avenue in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A crash occurred on Friday afternoon on CY Avenue, according to the Casper Police Department. The crash led to the closure of westbound CY Avenue from Walgreens to Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Casper PD said at around 1:15 p.m. “Once the westbound lane is open, this...
Sheriff’s office seeks escapee; tipsters eligible for cash reward
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking an escapee who failed to return to the Casper Re-Entry Center after a scheduled work-release shift Tuesday night. Phillip Campbell is described as a 43-year-old white male, approximately 5-foot-2 and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (9/20/22–9/21/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Natrona County divorce filings (9/12/22–9/19/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Sept. 12 through Sept. 19. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (9/14/22–9/21/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Sept. 14 through Sept. 21. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
15 cases added to Wyoming Missing Persons database since start of summer; 12 involve minors
CASPER, Wyo. — Fifteen missing persons cases have been added to the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations missing persons database since the start of summer. Twelve of the missing people are males and three are females. Twelve of the 15 missing people added to the database this summer were also under the age of 18 at the time they were reported missing.
Candidate Questionnaire: Mary Schmidt for Natrona County school board
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of...
Investigators determine cause of Casper house fire that displaced family
CASPER, Wyo. — Investigators have determined the cause of a Saturday, Sept. 17 house fire that displaced a Casper family. The late Saturday night fire on the 1000 block of Sussex was caused by an electrical outlet failure, the Casper Fire-EMS Department said in a press release on Thursday. The determination was reached by Casper Fire-EMS investigators in collaboration with the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force.
Oil City’s 2022 Voter Guide: Get to know candidates, ballot issues for General Election
CASPER, Wyo. — Voting for the 2022 General Election is getting underway, and Natrona County voters will be asked to weigh in on several local and statewide ballot propositions and select candidates for local, county, state and federal office. This Oil City Voter Guide includes information about how and...
Wyoming Rescue Mission Statement on Employment Discrimination Lawsuit
Wyoming homeless shelter defends its freedom to hire only those who share its beliefs. The Wyoming Rescue Mission filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against state and federal officials for threatening to punish the Christian nonprofit for hiring employees who share the ministry’s religious beliefs. Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys represent the faith-based organization in its civil rights suit to protect its ability to hire like-minded individuals who share its beliefs and mission to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ through its homeless shelter, clothing vouchers, faith-based recovery programs, and life-rebuilding assistance to Casper residents.
Crowley Fleck recognized with 2022 Pro Bono Award from Wyoming State Bar
CASPER, Wyo. — Law firm Crowley Fleck PLLP was presented with a 2022 Pro Bono Award during the Wyoming State Bar’s annual conference last week in Casper. “The firm received the award in recognition of its long history of pro bono work, its leadership, generosity, and many contributions to access to justice in Wyoming,” the Wyoming State Bar said in a Thursday press release. “Members of the firm in attendance to accept the award were Tim Stubson, Susan Stubson, Alaina Stedillie, Tim Woznick, Saige Smith and Morgan Dake.”
(PHOTOS) Isabell Norris named ‘Youth of the Year’; Club of Dubois student thanks family, horses for help
CASPER, Wyo. — A Dubois School sophomore student has been named the “Youth of the Year” for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Isabell Norris, who plans to become a veterinarian after graduating high school, will receive a $7,500 Ruth R. Ellbogen scholarship after being named as the BGCCW’s Youth of the Year during its 24th annual Awards & Recognition breakfast held on Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Casper. She will go on to represent the BGCCW at the state Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year competition in February 2023, the BGCCW said in a press release Thursday.
21-year Casper Fire-EMS veteran Jacob Black officially named fire chief
CASPER, Wyo. — Interim Casper Fire-EMS Chief Jacob Black, a 21-year veteran of the department, will take on the role permanently, according to a City of Casper release Thursday. The public is invited to a formal introduction ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 2:30 p.m. in the Council Meeting Room...
