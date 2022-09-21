ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K2 Radio

UPDATE: Casper Structure Fire On the 1000 Block of Sussex

--- Most electrical fires are caused by faulty outlets or sockets that aren't properly grounded. Outdated electric wiring is also a common cause of electrical fires. If your home is over twenty years old, it might not have the wiring capacity to handle all the appliances in today's average home: wide-screen TVs, multiple computers/lap tops, ovens, a washer and dryer...etcetera.
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
City
Casper, WY
Wyoming State
Wyoming Real Estate
Casper, WY
Real Estate
Casper, WY
Business
oilcity.news

Investigators determine cause of Casper house fire that displaced family

CASPER, Wyo. — Investigators have determined the cause of a Saturday, Sept. 17 house fire that displaced a Casper family. The late Saturday night fire on the 1000 block of Sussex was caused by an electrical outlet failure, the Casper Fire-EMS Department said in a press release on Thursday. The determination was reached by Casper Fire-EMS investigators in collaboration with the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force.
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Advertising#Oil City#Street Parking#Plant#Art Museum#Business Industry#Linus Business#Housing List#Micha
Wake Up Wyoming

UPDATE: Car Wreck on CY Avenue By Albertsons–Avoid the Area

2:58 UPDATE: According to a Police Information Officer, the cause of the accident was a vehicle collision, which is currently being investigated. Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed impacted another one. Both vehicles were driving in the...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Come One, Come All! Free Hayride, BBQ, and Bonfire on Casper Mountain

Mills Spring Ranch invites you to enjoy a hayride, barbecue, and bon fire on Saturday, September 24 from 2:30 - 5:00 PM at 8000 Tower Hill Road in Casper. According to a post on Facebook, hayrides depart about every forty minutes. Grilled burgers, roasted hotdogs, hot chocolate, chips, and more will be available and free for everyone on a first-come-first-serve basis.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

ARTCORE welcoming Broadway star Jeri Sager to Casper on Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — Broadway actress Jeri Sager is coming to Casper for a 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 performance at Highland Park Community Church. The “Jeri Sager in This Broad’s Way” performance is part of ARTCORE’s 2022–23 season in Casper. “This is Jeri’s high-energy...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Crash reported on CY Avenue in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A crash occurred on Friday afternoon on CY Avenue, according to the Casper Police Department. The crash led to the closure of westbound CY Avenue from Walgreens to Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Casper PD said at around 1:15 p.m. “Once the westbound lane is open, this...
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
oilcity.news

21-year Casper Fire-EMS veteran Jacob Black officially named fire chief

CASPER, Wyo. — Interim Casper Fire-EMS Chief Jacob Black, a 21-year veteran of the department, will take on the role permanently, according to a City of Casper release Thursday. The public is invited to a formal introduction ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 2:30 p.m. in the Council Meeting Room...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Isabell Norris named ‘Youth of the Year’; Club of Dubois student thanks family, horses for help

CASPER, Wyo. — A Dubois School sophomore student has been named the “Youth of the Year” for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Isabell Norris, who plans to become a veterinarian after graduating high school, will receive a $7,500 Ruth R. Ellbogen scholarship after being named as the BGCCW’s Youth of the Year during its 24th annual Awards & Recognition breakfast held on Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Casper. She will go on to represent the BGCCW at the state Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year competition in February 2023, the BGCCW said in a press release Thursday.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Clouds cover Casper Mountain on last day of summer 2022

CASPER, Wyo. — A cooling layer of clouds covered Casper Mountain in the morning on Wednesday, the last official full day of the summer season. The Northern Hemisphere autumnal equinox arrives tomorrow, specifically at 7:03 p.m. Mountain Time. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the autumnal equinox is when the “Sun crosses what we call the ‘celestial equator’ — an imaginary extension of Earth’s equator line into space.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Four with Evansville Fire-EMS awarded Silver Life Saving Medals; two captains get Meritorious Service Medals

CASPER, Wyo. — The Evansville Fire-EMS Department held a promotion and award ceremony on Wednesday, and four people were awarded Silver Life Saving Medals. Such medals are given to members who were “principally involved in saving the life of another person and whose personal actions were directly responsible for the lifesaving act,” Evansville Fire-EMS said on Thursday. The four Silver Life Saving Medals were given to:
EVANSVILLE, WY
oilcity.news

Community invited to ‘Walk the Block’ for Evansville sidewalk, trail study

CASPER, Wyo. — The community is being invited to attend a “Walk the Block” event to learn about and provide input on a sidewalk and trail study in Evansville. The study is looking at options for sidewalks and tails in the eastern portion of Evansville, according to the Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. The Casper Area MPO, the Town of Evansville and consulting firm CEPI are hosting the “Walk the Block” event along with a public workshop from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Evansville Community Center, 71 Curtis St.
EVANSVILLE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy