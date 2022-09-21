Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Is This Casper Restaurant The Last One With A Working Pay Phone?
Located in what could be called the more "industrial park" region of Casper, Wyoming is a cute little Italian restaurant named Bosco's that everyone kept telling me was probably the best Italian restaurant in town. The other day I finally made my way there for lunch with a friend of...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Fall pumpkin harvest brightens up Casper’s Leeward Tree Farm
CASPER, Wyo. — The leaves on Casper Mountain may still be green, but the feeling of fall is on full display around Casper. In the spirit of the season, Leeward Tree Farm launched its annual pumpkin sales this week after one of its biggest harvests ever. “We keep adding...
oilcity.news
Evansville Fire-EMS, police expanding Halloween haunted maze to three nights
CASPER, Wyo. — The Evansville Fire-EMS Department and Evansville Police Department are preparing to host their annual Halloween haunted maze. Due to demand for the haunted maze event in past years, three nights will be offered this year. “Both Departments have decided that one night was not enough for...
UPDATE: Casper Structure Fire On the 1000 Block of Sussex
--- Most electrical fires are caused by faulty outlets or sockets that aren't properly grounded. Outdated electric wiring is also a common cause of electrical fires. If your home is over twenty years old, it might not have the wiring capacity to handle all the appliances in today's average home: wide-screen TVs, multiple computers/lap tops, ovens, a washer and dryer...etcetera.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
David Street Station advances from public voting round as finalist in $90K grant competition
CASPER, Wyo. — With help from the community, David Street Station remains in the running to receive a three-year $90,000 Levitt AMP Grant Award after the conclusion of the public voting round on Wednesday night. David Street Station secured enough votes to finish in the top 20 of the...
oilcity.news
Investigators determine cause of Casper house fire that displaced family
CASPER, Wyo. — Investigators have determined the cause of a Saturday, Sept. 17 house fire that displaced a Casper family. The late Saturday night fire on the 1000 block of Sussex was caused by an electrical outlet failure, the Casper Fire-EMS Department said in a press release on Thursday. The determination was reached by Casper Fire-EMS investigators in collaboration with the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force.
oilcity.news
West Thumb Geyser Basin reopens after nine-day closure due to battery fumes in Yellowstone
CASPER, Wyo. — The West Thumb Geyser Basin has reopened after a nine-day closure due to possible battery fumes in the area, Yellowstone National Park’s Public Affairs Office said Friday. The temporary closure was implemented on Sept. 12 after smoke was reported coming out of a small building...
oilcity.news
Bourgeois Pig kicking off autumn with concerts Friday, Saturday, Sunday in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Bourgeois Pig, 114 W. 2nd St., will be hosting concerts each night from Friday through Sunday in downtown Casper. The Friday, Sept. 23 show is slated to begin at 8 p.m. with performances from three bands. The lineup includes Conan Neutron & The Secret Friends visiting from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: Car Wreck on CY Avenue By Albertsons–Avoid the Area
2:58 UPDATE: According to a Police Information Officer, the cause of the accident was a vehicle collision, which is currently being investigated. Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed impacted another one. Both vehicles were driving in the...
Come One, Come All! Free Hayride, BBQ, and Bonfire on Casper Mountain
Mills Spring Ranch invites you to enjoy a hayride, barbecue, and bon fire on Saturday, September 24 from 2:30 - 5:00 PM at 8000 Tower Hill Road in Casper. According to a post on Facebook, hayrides depart about every forty minutes. Grilled burgers, roasted hotdogs, hot chocolate, chips, and more will be available and free for everyone on a first-come-first-serve basis.
oilcity.news
ARTCORE welcoming Broadway star Jeri Sager to Casper on Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — Broadway actress Jeri Sager is coming to Casper for a 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 performance at Highland Park Community Church. The “Jeri Sager in This Broad’s Way” performance is part of ARTCORE’s 2022–23 season in Casper. “This is Jeri’s high-energy...
oilcity.news
Crash reported on CY Avenue in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A crash occurred on Friday afternoon on CY Avenue, according to the Casper Police Department. The crash led to the closure of westbound CY Avenue from Walgreens to Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Casper PD said at around 1:15 p.m. “Once the westbound lane is open, this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Casper-Turned-LA Filmmaker Seeking Extras For Film Inspired By His Life, Starring Twilight Actor
It's a stretch of road in Casper that serves many purposes. For some, it's a place to drag race. For others, it's simply a place to gather with friends under lights, without continual harassment from others. But for a lot of people, the area served more nefarious purposes. For Chance...
oilcity.news
Salt Creek Highway bridge damaged in crash repairable but delays will continue, WYDOT determines
CASPER, Wyo. — Damage to a bridge over Casper Creek along Wyoming Highway 254, also known as Salt Creek Highway, is expected to be repairable, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said on Wednesday. The under-construction bridge was damaged when a driver disregarded road closure signs and crashed into it...
oilcity.news
21-year Casper Fire-EMS veteran Jacob Black officially named fire chief
CASPER, Wyo. — Interim Casper Fire-EMS Chief Jacob Black, a 21-year veteran of the department, will take on the role permanently, according to a City of Casper release Thursday. The public is invited to a formal introduction ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 2:30 p.m. in the Council Meeting Room...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Isabell Norris named ‘Youth of the Year’; Club of Dubois student thanks family, horses for help
CASPER, Wyo. — A Dubois School sophomore student has been named the “Youth of the Year” for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Isabell Norris, who plans to become a veterinarian after graduating high school, will receive a $7,500 Ruth R. Ellbogen scholarship after being named as the BGCCW’s Youth of the Year during its 24th annual Awards & Recognition breakfast held on Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Casper. She will go on to represent the BGCCW at the state Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year competition in February 2023, the BGCCW said in a press release Thursday.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Clouds cover Casper Mountain on last day of summer 2022
CASPER, Wyo. — A cooling layer of clouds covered Casper Mountain in the morning on Wednesday, the last official full day of the summer season. The Northern Hemisphere autumnal equinox arrives tomorrow, specifically at 7:03 p.m. Mountain Time. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the autumnal equinox is when the “Sun crosses what we call the ‘celestial equator’ — an imaginary extension of Earth’s equator line into space.”
oilcity.news
Casper City Council supports idea of site near Fort Caspar for Navarro’s new wind turbine sculpture
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council indicated in an informal straw poll vote of 7–2 that it is in favor of allowing a wind turbine sculpture to be built near Fort Caspar Museum. The sculpture would be a design resembling Stonehenge and would be created...
oilcity.news
Four with Evansville Fire-EMS awarded Silver Life Saving Medals; two captains get Meritorious Service Medals
CASPER, Wyo. — The Evansville Fire-EMS Department held a promotion and award ceremony on Wednesday, and four people were awarded Silver Life Saving Medals. Such medals are given to members who were “principally involved in saving the life of another person and whose personal actions were directly responsible for the lifesaving act,” Evansville Fire-EMS said on Thursday. The four Silver Life Saving Medals were given to:
oilcity.news
Community invited to ‘Walk the Block’ for Evansville sidewalk, trail study
CASPER, Wyo. — The community is being invited to attend a “Walk the Block” event to learn about and provide input on a sidewalk and trail study in Evansville. The study is looking at options for sidewalks and tails in the eastern portion of Evansville, according to the Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. The Casper Area MPO, the Town of Evansville and consulting firm CEPI are hosting the “Walk the Block” event along with a public workshop from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Evansville Community Center, 71 Curtis St.
Comments / 0