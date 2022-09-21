HOUSTON – It’s an excellent time to try new food in Houston. Plenty of exciting new restaurant concepts are opening in our area this fall. Goode Company Restaurants will bring its Kitchen & Cantina concept to the Heights in October. Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina will occupy the space at 1801 Yale Street and will serve classic and modern Tex-Mex. Noteworthy menu items include mesquite-grilled fajitas, chicken flautas, pork tamales, Texas quail and roasted Gulf shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and cheese and wrapped in bacon.

