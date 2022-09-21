Read full article on original website
The ‘Galveston Diet’: How one Houston-area doctor is revolutionizing menopause care
HOUSTON – Ladies, if you’re in your mid-30s or older, and you’re noticing what seems to be weird symptoms, it could be perimenopause. A local doctor is gaining international fanbase for her nutrition-based plan to fight symptoms, and it all started with her own journey to lose weight in her 40s.
Houston couple said thief sold them a rental car on Craigslist for $16,000
A Houston family said a thief sold them a rental truck, using forged and fake documents to trick them out of thousands of dollars. A woman, who did not want her identity revealed, said she made two successful car purchases on Craigslist in the past. She said she was hoping...
Volunteers needed: Houston-area art organizations to begin ‘Safe Streets’ project at Gulfton intersection
HOUSTON – The intersection of High Star Road and Westward Street at Hillcroft Street, the Gulfton community’s main street corridor, are set to receive a makeover this weekend. Several organizations have had a hand in this decision: Houston Public Works, Southwest Houston Redevelopment Authority, Southwest Management District, Connect...
Houston ranks high in number of stolen vehicles; Task force fighting theft says they’re losing money
For Mallory Olson, a seemingly normal night of sleep was disrupted by a knock on her front door. ”To be woken up at four in the morning with two officers was shocking,” said Olson. Olson, a Sugar Land resident, went to bed only a few hours earlier and says...
Clutch City Cluckers rolling into Spring with new food truck 🍗
HOUSTON – Clutch City Cluckers will open its sixth location in Spring on Oct. 1. The food truck will serve its signature hot chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders and loaded fries. A grand opening event will be held 11 a.m. to midnight (or sell out) Oct. 1 and Oct. 2....
Houston tween is the star of Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay’
HOUSTON – Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ is the hugely successful live-action-comedy series that has turned Houston rapper and social media influencer Alaya High into tween superstardom!. Lay Lay is in town for a very special event, and she joined Houston Life to chat about her...
Harris County Pct. 4 Constable K9 airlifted to emergency veterinary hospital due to heat exhaustion following search for alleged suspects
HARRIS COUNTY – A Harris County Precinct 4 Constable K9 was airlifted to a nearby emergency veterinary hospital after suffering from heat exhaustion following an active search for two alleged burglary suspects at a north Harris County subdivision. According to Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman, deputies established a perimeter...
Texas Medical Center unveils plans for growth and innovation
HOUSTON – This week, the president of the Texas Medical Center unveiled plans for major growth. The newest initiative, called TMC BioPort is expected to span several hundred acres just south of NRG, about three miles down the road from the medical center. TMC BioPort plans to create over...
KPRC 2 Investigates: Harris, Waller County fire departments understaffed
An Emergency Services District that covers 600 square miles in both Harris and Waller County is substantially understaffed and unable to man four of its fire departments with paid firefighters. “We don’t staff every fire station but it is something we’re striving to do as we add more staff, more...
These Houston-area restaurants made Yelp’s list of the top 100 taco spots in the US 🌮
HOUSTON – Yelp this week identified the most-beloved and best-reviewed taco joints in the country. The crowd-sourced review website identified businesses in the restaurant category serving tacos, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. The result is a list of the 100 most-popular and well-reviewed taco spots on Yelp.
Houston Health Department says it has detected cancer-causing chemical around Fifth Ward near Kashmere Gardens
HOUSTON – The Houston Health Department said Friday that surface soil samples collected in July around the contaminated Union Pacific rail yard and tested by the department contain dioxin, a highly toxic chemical compound associated with cancer and other severe health risks. The department said it has begun notifying...
21 exciting new Houston-area restaurants to dine at this fall
HOUSTON – It’s an excellent time to try new food in Houston. Plenty of exciting new restaurant concepts are opening in our area this fall. Goode Company Restaurants will bring its Kitchen & Cantina concept to the Heights in October. Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina will occupy the space at 1801 Yale Street and will serve classic and modern Tex-Mex. Noteworthy menu items include mesquite-grilled fajitas, chicken flautas, pork tamales, Texas quail and roasted Gulf shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and cheese and wrapped in bacon.
Classes resume after 3 people hospitalized after irritant exposure inside Montgomery Co. school, officials say
HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after several people, including children, were being evaluated for exposure to a respiratory irritant at a private elementary school in Montgomery County. Firefighters in Magnolia responded to Sherwood Academy in the 32800 block of Tamina Road. According to the Montgomery County Hospital District, workers...
Woman says random car followed her from The Galleria, busted out her windows and stole 2 new designer bags worth more than $3K
HOUSTON – A woman from the Katy area expressed concern for her safety and others after she said a car followed her home from The Galleria to steal two purses she had purchased. “Who did it? Who’s organizing this, you know? Cause it’s a total violation of privacy,” she...
Have you seen him? Police seeking man wanted for attempting to rob ATM customer in SW Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police need the community’s help in finding a man who allegedly attempted to rob a customer who was withdrawing cash from an ATM machine in July. It happened in the 9100 block of Bellaire Boulevard in southwest Houston on July 18. Details on the outcome...
Houston jury awards $95.5M to family of girl who suffered brain damage after sedated, restrained by dentist, attorney says
HOUSTON – A state district court jury in Houston has awarded $95.5 million to the family of a four-year-old Houston girl left irreversibly brain damaged after a dentist improperly restrained and sedated her during treatment of decayed teeth, according to the family’s attorney James R. Moriarty and co-counsel.
Con artist scams woman searching for her missing dog near Conroe
HOUSTON – A new scam is targeting people who have lost a pet. Unfortunately, the most recent victim was Conroe’s Lisa Sousley. Sousley and her daughter Zoe love their dog, Spooky. Spooky and Zoe are only a year apart and have grown up together. “We found out when...
Houston resident, businessman, rapper 50 Cent, strikes drink deal with Houston Astros ⚾🥂
HOUSTON – The Houston Astros and rapper, philanthropist, and new Clutch City resident 50 Cent struck a partnership between the MLB franchise and his company Sire Spirits. Fifty, whose birth name is Curtis Jackson, is the owner of Sire Spirits which retails spirits and wine in stores across the nation.
Second teen suspect charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Lamar HS student in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A second teen suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old Lamar High School student in west Houston in May, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Abdon Enriquez, 17, was charged with capital murder in the death of Axel Turcios. Another suspect, who...
Stronger Houston: Woman who lost more than 100 pounds inspiring others to get ahead of high blood pressure
HOUSTON – Ebony Posada has come a long way. She’s down 125 pounds from her heaviest, but her drive to get in shape isn’t just about slimming down. “I’ve watched my mother struggle with so many health issues, high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney failure,” Posada said.
