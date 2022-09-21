ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston, TX
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Click2Houston.com

Clutch City Cluckers rolling into Spring with new food truck 🍗

HOUSTON – Clutch City Cluckers will open its sixth location in Spring on Oct. 1. The food truck will serve its signature hot chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders and loaded fries. A grand opening event will be held 11 a.m. to midnight (or sell out) Oct. 1 and Oct. 2....
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston tween is the star of Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay’

HOUSTON – Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ is the hugely successful live-action-comedy series that has turned Houston rapper and social media influencer Alaya High into tween superstardom!. Lay Lay is in town for a very special event, and she joined Houston Life to chat about her...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable K9 airlifted to emergency veterinary hospital due to heat exhaustion following search for alleged suspects

HARRIS COUNTY – A Harris County Precinct 4 Constable K9 was airlifted to a nearby emergency veterinary hospital after suffering from heat exhaustion following an active search for two alleged burglary suspects at a north Harris County subdivision. According to Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman, deputies established a perimeter...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas Medical Center unveils plans for growth and innovation

HOUSTON – This week, the president of the Texas Medical Center unveiled plans for major growth. The newest initiative, called TMC BioPort is expected to span several hundred acres just south of NRG, about three miles down the road from the medical center. TMC BioPort plans to create over...
HOUSTON, TX
Trae Tha Truth
Click2Houston.com

These Houston-area restaurants made Yelp’s list of the top 100 taco spots in the US 🌮

HOUSTON – Yelp this week identified the most-beloved and best-reviewed taco joints in the country. The crowd-sourced review website identified businesses in the restaurant category serving tacos, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. The result is a list of the 100 most-popular and well-reviewed taco spots on Yelp.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

21 exciting new Houston-area restaurants to dine at this fall

HOUSTON – It’s an excellent time to try new food in Houston. Plenty of exciting new restaurant concepts are opening in our area this fall. Goode Company Restaurants will bring its Kitchen & Cantina concept to the Heights in October. Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina will occupy the space at 1801 Yale Street and will serve classic and modern Tex-Mex. Noteworthy menu items include mesquite-grilled fajitas, chicken flautas, pork tamales, Texas quail and roasted Gulf shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and cheese and wrapped in bacon.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Classes resume after 3 people hospitalized after irritant exposure inside Montgomery Co. school, officials say

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after several people, including children, were being evaluated for exposure to a respiratory irritant at a private elementary school in Montgomery County. Firefighters in Magnolia responded to Sherwood Academy in the 32800 block of Tamina Road. According to the Montgomery County Hospital District, workers...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Con artist scams woman searching for her missing dog near Conroe

HOUSTON – A new scam is targeting people who have lost a pet. Unfortunately, the most recent victim was Conroe’s Lisa Sousley. Sousley and her daughter Zoe love their dog, Spooky. Spooky and Zoe are only a year apart and have grown up together. “We found out when...
CONROE, TX

