DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 22, 2022) — We are proud to continue our partnership with Leukemia and Lymphoma Society through our “Donate & Play” promotional campaign. Guests can stop in, 11AM-7PM, on Tuesdays in September and donate $20 to receive free slot play. So far this month, we have raised $22,900 to help LLS in their fight to cure cancer thanks to the generous donations of our guests.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO