Read full article on original website
Related
rcreader.com
Lowland Block Party V, October 2
Sunday, October 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Quad Citians of all ages are invited to celebrate the arrival of fall when Rock Island venue Rozz-Tox and Laborspace host an expansive neighborhood gathering in Lowland Block Party V, the October 2 boasting art vendors, a flea market, live music, poetry readings, food and beverages, and plenty of fun for the entire family.
rcreader.com
NoogieFest/Gilda's Club
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 21, 2022) –– Gilda’s Club is hosting a FREE community-wide Halloween event called NoogieFest for the whole Quad City Area on Saturday, October 15, 2022, 2-5PM, at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse located at 1351 W Central Park Ave, Suite 200, Davenport, Iowa, 52804.
rcreader.com
Jerri Picha ('75) Funds Monmouth College's Tartan Terrace to Celebrate Her “Phenomenal Learning Experience”
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (September 23, 2022) — Monmouth College's new Tartan Terrace was funded by an alumna who wanted to acknowledge her "phenomenal" undergraduate experience at the school and provide future students an intimate setting for learning and socializing. As part of last Saturday's Family Weekend festivities, Jerri Picha ('75)...
rcreader.com
"Ravensbrück Concentration Camp: A Story of Courage and Hope" at Moline Public Library
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (September 21, 2022) — Judith Winnick presents an extraordinary lecture about the only all-women concentration camp in her talk “Ravensbrück Concentration Camp: A Story of Courage and Hope,” Wednesday, October 19, 6PM, at the Moline Public Library. This program is presented courtesy of the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities as part of the community-wide Out of Darkness Project (https://www.outofdarknessqc.com/).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rcreader.com
Monmouth College to Celebrate Homecoming, September 30-October 1
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (September 23, 2022) — The formal dedication of a new campus space and the recognition of an undefeated football team will join the traditional weekend events as Monmouth College celebrates Homecoming September 30-October 1. Other activities will include award ceremonies, a spirit shout, a parade, a football...
rcreader.com
Feel More Like You/Gilda's Club
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 22, 2022) — Gilda’s Club is hosting a FREE educational workshop entitled “Feel More Like You” for anyone impacted by cancer on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, 6-7PM, at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse located at 1351 W Central Park Ave, Suite 200, Davenport, Iowa, 52804.
rcreader.com
NEW Classes Start October 17; Still Time to Register
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 23, 2022) — It’s not too late to register for classes at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC). A new session begins October 17 with an eight-week term ending in mid-December. The old model of waiting to begin classes only at the start of a semester...
rcreader.com
Rhythm City Partners with Leukemia and Lymphoma Society
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 22, 2022) — We are proud to continue our partnership with Leukemia and Lymphoma Society through our “Donate & Play” promotional campaign. Guests can stop in, 11AM-7PM, on Tuesdays in September and donate $20 to receive free slot play. So far this month, we have raised $22,900 to help LLS in their fight to cure cancer thanks to the generous donations of our guests.
RELATED PEOPLE
rcreader.com
Ms. Pat, October 1
Saturday, October 1, 6:30 & 9 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA. Lauded by the Washington Post as "unforgiving and darkly hilarious" and the New York Times as "brutally honest and outrageous," comedian, author, and actress Patricia Williams - better known by her stage moniker Ms. Pat - will perform two standup sets at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room on October 1, the headliner beloved as the star of the Emmy-nominated The Ms. Pat Show and host of the podcast The Patdown with Ms. Pat.
rcreader.com
Free Course: Therapy Dog Orientation, September 29
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 21, 2022) — Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ Office of Continuing Education is excited to kick off its 2022-2023 “Lifelong Learning Series” with Therapy Dog Orientation, on Thursday, September 29, 6–7:30PM. Think you and your dog would make a good therapy team? Our...
rcreader.com
Nathan L Edwards of DeWitt, Iowa, Graduates from Baylor University
WACO, TEXAS (September 21, 2022) — More than 730 Baylor University graduates received their degrees during summer commencement ceremonies August 13 in the Ferrell Center. HOMETOWN, STATE; ZIP CODE, NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR, COLLEGE, HONORS (if listed) DeWitt, IA. 52742, Nathan L Edwards, Master of Social Work, Social Work, Diana...
Comments / 0