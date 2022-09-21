ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, TN
Hamilton County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Rates#Violent Crime#Police
WTVCFOX

Student Athlete Spotlight: Ryleigh Ledford

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 22nd, 2022 goes to Ryleigh Ledford. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVCFOX

Sideline Wrap-up: Ooltewah vs. Baylor

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Ooltewah vs. Baylor. The Red Raiders have been rolling this year under new head coach Erik Kimrey. They started the night 4-0. The Owls started the night looking for their first win of the season. Baylor keeps it rolling beating Ooltewah 35-0. Baylor will...
OOLTEWAH, TN
WTVCFOX

Mocs shut out at Big Ten's Illinois, 31-0

CHAMPAIGN, Il. — The 9th ranked Chattanooga Mocs lose their first game of the 2022 season on the road at Illinois. It was the first time the Mocs have played the Illini. The Mocs struggled to get their offense going in Champaign. First year starting quarterback Preston Hutchinson completed...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Sideline Wrap-up: Chattanooga Prep vs. Heritage

RINGGOLD, Ga. — Sideline Wrap-up: Chattanooga Prep vs. Heritage. Chatt Prep is in their first season of varsity football. The team won their first game in program history in late August against Copper Basin. Heritage beats Chattanooga Prep, 47-0.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy