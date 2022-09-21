Read full article on original website
rrspin.com
Interest shown in theater as city plans second bidding round
Before Roanoke Rapids City Council voted Tuesday to conduct a second round of sealed bids for the theater, the panel heard from two parties interested in buying the venue during a public comment section of the meeting. On a 3-2 vote council agreed to begin the sealed bid process again...
rrspin.com
Radiant Rays continue to shine and serve
Learn, explore, energize and shine, words that describe a youthful community of discipline and service. Student ambassadors and former summer 2022 interns for the Center for Energy Education, the self-named Radiant Rays, continue to beam about their renewable energy studies and program experiences. Together they power clean energy innovation, strive...
rrspin.com
Ferdy Warner
Mrs. Ferdy Warner, 84, of Smyrna, GA, and previously of Darlington, NC passed away September 21, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.
rrspin.com
Michael Herman Vaughan
Michael Herman Vaughan, 70, of Wilson, NC passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. He was born in Halifax County on July 15, 1952 to the late Herman Otis Vaughan and Lucille Ann Tanner Vaughan and was preceded in death by his brother, Pat Vaughan, niece Sherry King and his brother-in-law, Earl Nowell.
rrspin.com
Maude Evelyn Brake Mitchell
Maude Evelyn Brake Mitchell, born March 29, 1935 went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 22, 2022. She was born to the late Robert and Ruby Thompson Brake and was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-eight years, John Mitchell, Jr. Maude is survived by her...
rrspin.com
With a nod to canal's history, half marathon and 5K return
On October 1 runners will get a chance to traverse the Roanoke Canal Trail and walkers and casual runners can enjoy a leisurely half-mile jaunt around the Roanoke Rapids Lake park. The Roanoke Canal Half Marathon and 5K return on that date. (On the evening before the race ⏤Friday, September...
WITN
State audit slams Robersonville for money mismanagement
ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A state audit shows an Eastern Carolina town lacked necessary safeguards for cash kept at town hall, gave improper loans to employees, and had questionable credit card purchases. State Auditor Beth Wood released the investigative audit for Robersonville this morning. In the 29-page report, the audit...
rrspin.com
Fire department receives FEMA grant for new engine
The Roanoke Rapids Fire Department has been awarded a $476,000 Assistance to Firefighters grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, City Manager Kelly Traynham told the council Tuesday night. Earlier this year the city council approved part of its American Rescue Plan funds to purchase a fire engine for the...
cbs17
Nash County man buys dream car after $200K lottery win
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County man is now able to buy his dream car after winning $200,000. Aaron Alston of Spring Hope spent $5 on a Carolina jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on South Barnes Street in Nashville. He took the scratch-off ticket home and won $200,000.
rrspin.com
Ethan Brian Spence
Ethan Brian Spence, 59, of Roanoke Rapids, died Thursday, September 22, 2022 at ECU North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids. Ethan was born in Pensacola, Florida on April 13, 1963, the son of Edward Beryl Spence, Sr. and Sylvia Jean Walker Spence, both of whom preceded him in death. He was also predeceased by his wife, Jeannie Cousins Spence.
Gizmodo
America’s Oldest Black Town Is Trapped Between Rebuilding and Retreating
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. This story is part of the Grist series Flood. Retreat. Repeat, an exploration of how communities are changing before, during, and after managed retreat. Linda Worsley had been trying to get back to her hometown...
South Hill woman wins $300k from Virginia Lottery scratch-off
According to VaLottery.com, the chances of winning the scratch-off game' $300K top prize is one in 734,000. Cross' ticket was the first with the top prize to be purchased, meaning there are still two $300,000 tickets out there.
rrspin.com
Lady Jackets runners finished 1st at meet
Wednesday, the Roanoke Rapids High School Yellow Jackets Cross Country teams traveled to Owens Park in Louisburg for a meet. The boys , led by Camden Gray with a time of 22:41, finished 6th overall. The girls team finished first with a total of 43 points. Savannah Medlin led the...
warrenrecord.com
Celebrate ribbon cutting
A ribbon cutting earlier this month celebrated the opening of Rendi’s Barber Beauty & Wellness Studio located at 518 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton. Watch for a Small Business Spotlight article on the new business in an upcoming edition of The Warren Record.
WITN
Man killed in daytime shooting in Tarboro
Beaufort County register of deeds announces retirement. Beaufort County register of deeds announces retirement. WHO DID IT? Men wanted in theft from Roanoke Rapids Lowe’s. WHO DID IT? Men wanted in theft from Roanoke Rapids Lowe’s.
WITN
WHO DID IT? Men wanted in theft from Roanoke Rapids Lowe’s
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town need your help in tracking down three men wanted in a theft at a home improvement store. Roanoke Rapids police today released surveillance photos of the men wanted in the case. The theft happened around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, September...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Fire guts school bus
AHOSKIE – Hertford County Public School officials are praising the quick action by one of their bus drivers as well as a prompt response by local fire and police personnel after a bus caught on fire here Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured when the fire broke out on...
FOX Carolina
Police search for missing endangered man in North Carolina
HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man. Police say 48-year-old Mark Anthony Allen is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Allen was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt and tan shorts....
wcti12.com
Bears destroying acres of crops in Bertie County
BERTIE COUNTY, North Carolina — North Carolina farmers grew more than 452 million pounds of peanuts in 2021. According to N.C. State University, Martin and Bertie Counties in Eastern North Carolina were among the top peanut producers. Peanut farmers face a problem that impacts their production: bears. Peanut farmers...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Chowan student struck by deputy’s patrol car while crossing Union Street
MURFREESBORO – A Chowan University student was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 21. NC Highway Patrol Trooper Z. Mize reported that the incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Union Street in Murfreesboro. “The pedestrian was crossing from Parker Hall towards...
