3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How Does Albert Pujols Compare to Hank Aaron?Eric SentellSaint Louis, MO
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
City of Desloge Buys New Trash Truck
(Desloge) The Desloge City Council had to make the decision to replace a trash truck at their meeting at city hall this week. Mayor David Shaw says the old 1987 trash truck finally gave out. Also at the Desloge council meeting, Mayor Shaw was happy to present the Employee of...
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Brentwood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for an armed suspect who carjacked a car in west St. Louis County Thursday. Around 5 p.m., police said the incident happened in the1800 South Brentwood Blvd when an armed man stole a woman’s Mercedes at gunpoint at the Brentwood Villas garage. No one was injured.
Jeffco Shop with a Cop motorcycle show
(Herculaneum) The 2nd annual AMVETs Post 42 Motorcycle Show will be held this Sunday at their location in Herculaneum. The show will also be a benefit for the Jeffco Shop With A Cop program. Corporal Jessica Griffaw with the Festus Police Department is one of the board members for Jeffco Shop With A Cop. She says the event is free to attend and includes a lot of things, so bring the motorcycles.
Police are investigating a pair of incidents in Troy
The Troy Police Department and other first responders are investigating a pair of incidents that took place on the same street.
Man shot in face in Fairgrounds neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in North City Friday. The incident occurred around 3:55 p.m. in the 4200 block of N. Grand. Police say the man was shot in the face. There are no further details of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
Woman found dead in Madison County home after officers called for domestic disturbance and discover fire
TROY, Ill. (KMOV) – A 69-year-old woman was pronounced dead after a fire in Troy, Illinois Thursday. Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn reported that officers with the Troy Police Department were called to the 500 block of Wood Thrush Street for a domestic disturbance around 2:20 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a fire inside the home.
1 dead after car runs into Metro bus
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A person died after crashing into a Metro Transit Bus on Lucas and Hunt Road Friday afternoon, police said. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the accident happened just north of Interstate 70. Some who were on the bus were taken to the hospital, but it is not known how many people or the severity of their injuries.
Bus drivers report people not stopping cars for kids getting onto school bus
Alan Hucke is the Chief of Police in Millstadt and told KMOX that they recently recieved complaints from staff at the public school about drivers ignoring the stop sign that swings out from the side of the bus.
Shared Blessings Puts Out A Call For Help
(Bonne Terre) There was a post on the Shared Blessings Transitional Housing Ministry Facebook page this week announcing they would be closed because of a lack of volunteers. Lisa Brotherton is the director of Shared Blessings. She says the lack of volunteers has become a real problem. In addition to...
DWI crash in St. Peters kills one, injures two
ST. PETERS, Mo. – One person was killed and two others were injured when a woman driving while intoxicated crashed in St. Peters. According to a court document, the crash happened on April 25, 2022 on Veterans Memorial Parkway just east of Spencer Loop South. Madeline Christian was driving...
Man who scammed over $300K from victims charged, St. Charles Police say
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A 54-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly scamming thousands from people in and out of the St. Louis area. Ron Johnson, 54, of St. Louis was charged with stealing over $25,000, and forgery. According to police, Johnson scammed victims out of $300,000 through various undisclosed fraudulent activities.
De Soto man arrested for alleged DWI after accident west of Olympian Village
A 59-year-old De Soto man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle accident that happened about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Hwy. 110 and Upper Plattin Road west of Olympian Village, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The De Soto man was driving a 2007...
Virginia (Linebarger) Schnurbusch – Service – 09/29/22 at 10 a.m.
Virginia Schnurbusch of Perryville died September 22nd at the age of 91. The funeral service will be Thursday morning, September 29th at 10 at the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville. Burial will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation for Virginia Schnurbursch is Wednesday evening the 28th...
New allegations, new action against St. Charles fence company accused of fraud
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Attorney General’s office says they have received 52 complaints against Tri County Fence and Deck over the last year. Local police departments as well as the City of Wentzville are investigating and taking action against the locally owned company. “We’re all struggling...
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
3 vehicle crash closes Highway 100 in Wildwood
WILDWOOD, Mo. – A three vehicle crash in Wildwood sent multiple people to the hospital Friday morning. The crash happened before 6:45 a.m. on Highway 100 at Meadow Forest Drive. Everyone involved was taken to the hospital. One of the cars involved flipped. Both directions of Highway 100 are blocked off in this area. Traffic […]
Extremely rare dog: Owners locate 115-pound missing otterhound after weeks-long search
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A frantic search was underway in the St. Louis area for an extremely rare dog. KMOV reports that dog owners Mason and Samantha Miller went to Ohio to pick up a 115-pound otterhound last month. The dog went missing after they let the animal out in their backyard when they returned home.
Future Jefferson County Council members taking the JCSO Citizens Academy
(Hillsboro) Two future members of the Jefferson County Council are currently going through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy. Sheriff Dave Marshak says several council members have taken the course in the past, and it helps them to better understand how things operate within the department. Sheriff Marshak...
Police search for 4 suspects in shooting at Courtesy Diner on Hampton
A group of people dined and dashed early Thursday, and an employee chased them. When the employee went back inside, someone fired gunshots that struck a customer.
Dominick J. Randazzo – Service 9/26/22 At 1 P.M.
Dominick J. Randazzo of Bismarck died died Friday at the age of 77. The funeral service is Monday afternoon at 1 at the Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Visitation for Dominick Randazzo is Monday from 10:30 until 1 at the funeral home in Park Hills.
