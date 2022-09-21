Diesel spill closes I-79 on-ramp in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The entrance ramp onto Interstate 79 northbound at the 139-mile marker is closed due to a diesel fuel spill, according to the Marion County 911 center.
Drivers are advised by the Marion County Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Management to use an alternate route.How much longer will the I-79 divide last?
The comm center said the Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Winfield District Fire Department are responding to clean up the spill. The comm center could not provide an estimate as to when the on-ramp will reopen.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
