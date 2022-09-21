Read full article on original website
December calendar
1-31 – Hike the Holiday Story Trail – Follow the illustrated signs that tell a tale along the trail at Boothbay Region Land Trust’s (BRLT) Oak Point Farm, 60 Samoset Road, Boothbay Harbor. Easy one-mile loop. Suitable for children of all ages. Free. FMI: Environmental Educator Tracey Hall at thall@bbrlt.org or 633-4818.
Blessing of the Animals events in Newcastle, Boothbay Harbor
In celebration of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, known for his love of all of God's creatures, over 20 churches around Maine will hold Blessing of the Animals prayer services. St. Patrick Church, 380 Academy Hill Road, Newcastle will hold its service Saturday, Oct. 1 from 2...
TONIGHT’S CHEF SPECIALS AT OCEAN POINT INN
OCEAN POINT INN CHEF MICHAEL WHITNEY’S SPECIALS FOR THIS EVENING, SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24th. D. inner is served from 5:00 to 9:00PM. The Restaurant is closed Monday and Tuesday evenings. For more information call 207-633-4200. www.OceanPointInn.com. Seared Scallops with Sweet Potato and Chorizo Hash and Sauteed Baby Spinach. 36. Baked...
Southport Planning Board
The Southport Planning Board will be holding its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, October 5th, at 5pm at the Southport Town Hall. There are no applications for building permits to be considered, so the Board will hold a workshop. The agenda is:. 1. Call to order. 2. Approval of previous...
Preservation Party meets two goals at once for Lincoln County Historical Association
While rain poured down in other parts of Lincoln County, the grounds of the Pownalborough Court House remained dry for Lincoln County Historical Association’s (LCHA’s) annual fundraiser on Sept. 18. But there was more good news for the party planners. Lively bidding during the after-dinner auction had already ensured that the organization would meet its goal for the event when one of the guests made a surprise announcement that changed the course of the evening.
It’s the centennial celebration year for Schooner Ladona
It was a picture perfect warm and sunny day in early September when the 100-year-old schooner Ladona was rafted to the schooner Ernestina-Morrissey at Hodgdon Marina in Boothbay Harbor. Ladona, an 82-foot, two-masted, gaff-rigged, topsail schooner, was built to be a private yacht at Hodgdon Boatyard in East Boothbay and...
From pickle barrels to the ‘Spillings gentleman’
Among the treasures of the Boothbay peninsula are its three general stores, offering warmth, sustenance and a gathering place for the communities they have served for more than a century. These stores on Southport and in Trevett and East Boothbay have seen better and worse times and two have been...
BEC communication subcommittee to meet Sept. 22
The Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District Building Exploratory Committee’s communication subcommittee will meet 5:15 p.m. Sept. 22. The subcommittee’s purpose is to engage the community with information about the campus development project. The meeting will be held in the Boothbay Region High School library and via Zoom. CSD...
Marks-Murray wedding
Jeremy Marks and Leanne Murray grew up in the same town in New Jersey and attended the same schools from early childhood through high school. After graduation they both left New Jersey to attend college. Fast forward many years when they reconnected in the San Francisco Bay Area where each...
Sue Mello honored as a Maine Clean Water Champion
Susan “Sue” Mello, Natural Resources Program Manager for the Boothbay Region Water District, is among the broad range of volunteers and professionals who have been honored as “Clean Water Champions” in Maine as part of a year-long celebration for the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act. The 100 Clean Water Champions will be celebrated at a Sept. 29 event on the banks of the Androscoggin River in Lewiston.
Castlebay to perform at Popham Chapel
On Sunday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m, Maine folk duo Castlebay will present a concert “Songs of the the Sea and the Season” at the lovely historic Popham Chapel. Castlebay will present these musical stories of romance, ramblers and rogues, woven with history and humor. Suggested $12 donation.
Over $1,000 raised at Schmid Preserve fundraiser
The Charles & Constance Schmid Land Preserve located in Edgecomb held a raffle and fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Blanchard’s Creamery. The purpose of this was to raise money for the newly established Schmid Preserve Endowment Fund and to educate people about the 766-acre preserve in the middle of Edgecomb. Blanchard’s Creamery, located on Route 27, created a special flavor of ice cream – Mount Hunger Mudslide - for the event which was a deliciously big hit and sold out.
Robert E. Hussey
Robert Earl Hussey of Wiscasset passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 15, 2022. He was only 58. His family is both shocked and devastated by his death. Robert was born Jan. 24, 1964 in Liberty, Maine to James F. Hussey and Roberta A. (Hatch) Hussey. He is survived by his loving...
BRHS Homecoming: Parade, bonfire and dance on tap
Boothbay Region High School’s Homecoming week will continue on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22, 23 and 24. The Homecoming Parade will be held Thursday at 6:15 p.m. when the four classes will be showing off their decorated floats. The parade starts at the Boothbay Harbor Municipal Building and continues up Townsend Avenue to the high school.
Selectmen to meet Sept. 26
Boothbay Harbor selectmen will meet 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at the 11 Howard St. town office meeting room. The agenda includes licenses, a public hearing for the Maine Municipal Association’s General Assistance Ordinance and Appendices, a presentation from Boothbay Regional Development Corporation and approval for a special town meeting warrant for a fluoride referendum question.
AOS 98 board gets central office updates
The Alternative Organizational Structure (AOS) 98 board met for the first time Sept. 20 since the February annual budget meeting. The board welcomed new members George Chase from Edgecomb Eddy and Jennifer Dobransky from Georgetown Central School and new AOS 98 Director of Technology Paul McGovern. Superintendent Robert Kahler said...
BRHS parade, bonfire and cross-country meet canceled
Due to today’s rainstorm, the Boothbay Region High School homecoming parade and bonfire scheduled for this evening have been canceled, according to BRHS Athletic Director Allan Crocker. Also, the cross-country meet scheduled for today has been canceled.
Fall marine ecology field research opportunity for high school students
This fall high school students of all grades have an opportunity to learn about marine ecology while getting muddy in the Damariscotta River estuary. The Darling Marine Center based research team is inviting high school students to apply to participate in green crab surveys as part of an ongoing community science research program in the Damariscotta River estuary.
Edgecomb maintaining Highland Cemetery for one year
Edgecomb selectmen agreed to provide mowing and cleanup in 2023 for Highland Cemetery on Dodge Road. On Sept. 19, selectmen voted unanimously to serve as a stop-gap measure for the defunct Highland Cemetery Association. “They need a better plan than having the town taking over the association. In the meantime, I’m willing to do it for one year, so they can re-establish their association,” Selectman Mike Smith said.
Restorative Justice program seeks county funding
Restorative Justice Maine already has a foothold in two neighboring coastal counties and is looking to make a third in Lincoln. On Sept. 20, Director Kathy Durbin-Leighton and her team sought funding for the new Lincoln County Community Justice Hub. Since 2005, Restorative Justice Maine has diverted juvenile defendants out of the criminal justice program, in favor of a process stressing reform over punishment.
