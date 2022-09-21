While rain poured down in other parts of Lincoln County, the grounds of the Pownalborough Court House remained dry for Lincoln County Historical Association’s (LCHA’s) annual fundraiser on Sept. 18. But there was more good news for the party planners. Lively bidding during the after-dinner auction had already ensured that the organization would meet its goal for the event when one of the guests made a surprise announcement that changed the course of the evening.

LINCOLN COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO