mymoinfo.com
Pevely police continues neighborhood walks
(Pevely) The Pevely Police Department will begin its neighborhood walks soon as we head into the fall. Chief Mark Glenn says the walks are a great way to increase community policing and better relationships with citizens. Chief Glenn adds his officers typically do the patrol walks when the weather is...
KMOV
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Brentwood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for an armed suspect who carjacked a car in west St. Louis County Thursday. Around 5 p.m., police said the incident happened in the1800 South Brentwood Blvd when an armed man stole a woman’s Mercedes at gunpoint at the Brentwood Villas garage. No one was injured.
Neighbors push back against proposed Herculaneum truck stop
HERCULANEUM, Mo. — Dozens of people Jefferson County are rallying against a proposed truck stop that they say would increase crime and drop property values. Since buying his Herculaneum home over 17-years-ago Mike Rose has always dreamed it would be the place he retires. “My wife and I go...
myleaderpaper.com
Pickup reported stolen from intersection near De Soto
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported theft of a 1998 Ford Ranger that had broken down near an intersection east of De Soto. The pickup was left unlocked, and there were no reports of it being towed, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The owner said...
wpsdlocal6.com
St. Louis pair accused of stealing vehicles and scooters, dumping them in parking lots
McCracken County, KY — Two Missourians have been arrested and are facing multiple charges after deputies conducted an investigation into a string of McCracken County thefts. According to a Friday release, deputies responded to Reidland Community to investigate a stolen vehicle on Sept. 20. Deputies say when they began investigating, they learned a 1998 Jeep Cherokee and two RAD electric bikes were stolen from the parking lot of a local business. The owner of that business reported a motor home had also been broken into and the ignition had been tampered with.
mymoinfo.com
City of Desloge Buys New Trash Truck
(Desloge) The Desloge City Council had to make the decision to replace a trash truck at their meeting at city hall this week. Mayor David Shaw says the old 1987 trash truck finally gave out. Also at the Desloge council meeting, Mayor Shaw was happy to present the Employee of...
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
mymoinfo.com
Shared Blessings Puts Out A Call For Help
(Bonne Terre) There was a post on the Shared Blessings Transitional Housing Ministry Facebook page this week announcing they would be closed because of a lack of volunteers. Lisa Brotherton is the director of Shared Blessings. She says the lack of volunteers has become a real problem. In addition to...
KMOV
Man shot in face in Fairgrounds neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in North City Friday. The incident occurred around 3:55 p.m. in the 4200 block of N. Grand. Police say the man was shot in the face. There are no further details of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
KMOV
Man who scammed over $300K from victims charged, St. Charles Police say
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A 54-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly scamming thousands from people in and out of the St. Louis area. Ron Johnson, 54, of St. Louis was charged with stealing over $25,000, and forgery. According to police, Johnson scammed victims out of $300,000 through various undisclosed fraudulent activities.
mymoinfo.com
Dominick J. Randazzo – Service 9/26/22 At 1 P.M.
Dominick J. Randazzo of Bismarck died died Friday at the age of 77. The funeral service is Monday afternoon at 1 at the Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Visitation for Dominick Randazzo is Monday from 10:30 until 1 at the funeral home in Park Hills.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man hurt in motorcycle crash in Hillsboro
A St. Louis man was taken to an area hospital for treatment after he was injured the afternoon of Sept. 18 in a motorcycle accident in Hillsboro, said Chief Steve Meinberg of the Hillsboro Police Department. The accident occurred at about 12:35 p.m. when Nicholas Linze, 42, of St. Louis...
mymoinfo.com
Future Jefferson County Council members taking the JCSO Citizens Academy
(Hillsboro) Two future members of the Jefferson County Council are currently going through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy. Sheriff Dave Marshak says several council members have taken the course in the past, and it helps them to better understand how things operate within the department. Sheriff Marshak...
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto man arrested for alleged DWI after accident west of Olympian Village
A 59-year-old De Soto man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle accident that happened about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Hwy. 110 and Upper Plattin Road west of Olympian Village, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The De Soto man was driving a 2007...
mymoinfo.com
Virginia (Linebarger) Schnurbusch – Service – 09/29/22 at 10 a.m.
Virginia Schnurbusch of Perryville died September 22nd at the age of 91. The funeral service will be Thursday morning, September 29th at 10 at the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville. Burial will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation for Virginia Schnurbursch is Wednesday evening the 28th...
KMOV
Police, BBB issue warning against St. Charles County fence company
WENTZVILLE (KMOV) - The Wentzville Police Department and the Better Business Bureau are warning customers about Tri County Fence & Deck after numerous people say the owners took their money and never completed the job. “It was beyond my imagination that a business could act that way,” Aaron Tighe, one...
Grab a burger, ride a go-kart! Carl’s Drive-In explores expansion in O’Fallon
Carl's Drive-In has served the St. Louis region for more than 60 years at its Route 66-inspired restaurant in Brentwood. The company is exploring expansion out west in O'Fallon, Missouri in the form of a multi-purpose, large-scale entertainment complex.
KMOV
New allegations, new action against St. Charles fence company accused of fraud
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Attorney General’s office says they have received 52 complaints against Tri County Fence and Deck over the last year. Local police departments as well as the City of Wentzville are investigating and taking action against the locally owned company. “We’re all struggling...
KSDK
St. Louis public schools shortens school day in response to bus driver shortages
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) will shorten the school day in response to the ongoing bus driver shortage issue. The district has seen a lot of transportation woes this past year, a lot of them spurred by the pandemic. SLPS suspended service to eight schools at...
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
