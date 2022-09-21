Read full article on original website
Legacy Magnet Academy raising awareness for childhood cancer
Megan Telles was live at Legacy Magnet Academy in Tustin where its students helped raise over 10 thousand dollars for childhood cancer. The school teamed up with Create A Smile in hopes to raise awareness and teachers from the school also shaved their hair in solidarity. Megan Telles reports for...
These California speakeasies are among the top in the US
SAN DIEGO — Ten bars in California have made Yelp’s list of the top speakeasies in the United States. Speakeasies are a holdover from the elicit drinking parlors of the Prohibition era. Yelp considers a modern Speakeasy a subset of the regular bar scene where customers can enjoy a cocktail in an inconspicuous location that may require a secret code for entry.
Preview of Pacific Wine & Food Classic 2022
The countdown to the 2022 Pacific Wine & Food Classic is on. The award-winning event returns to Newport Beach on Oct. 1, and three participants joined us live with a preview. Visit the event’s website for more information. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept....
KTLA’s Cher Calvin’s L.A. story by way of New York City
KTLA 5 evening anchor Cher Calvin may not have grown up in Los Angeles, but her connection to Southern California predates KTLA. She was Cher’s Catholic Youth Organization teacher on Roosevelt Island in New York City, and the pair have kept in touch for years. Sister Regina grew up...
A preview inside Betty White’s auction
Gayle Anderson previews this weekend’s Julien’s Auctions of Property from the Life and Career of Betty White. Available is an exclusive collection of more than 1,500 lots featuring the Hollywood icon’s awards, scripts, wardrobe and memorabilia from her iconic television shows and films, as well as furnishings, artwork, fine jewelry, household and personal items from her beloved homes in Brentwood and Carmel, California.
Randy’s Donuts collaborates with Inglewood-based sunglass company
Donuts and sunglasses. Name a better duo. Randy’s Donuts and Goodr Sunglasses, an active shades company based in Inglewood, collaborated to make a custom pair of sunglasses inspired by the iconic donut shop. The sunglasses featured the Randy’s Donuts logo across the Circle G frames and comes with a...
Huntington Beach hosts Olympic hopefuls for surfing competition
Teams of surfers from 51 countries have gathered in Huntington Beach this week, competing with a berth in the 2024 Olympics on the line. When it’s over, the teams that gets first place in the men’s and women’s divisions will be able to choose one person each from their country to send to the 2024 games.
‘Frightening’: Palos Verdes Peninsula fault could produce 7.8 quake, study finds
Beneath the beauty of the Palos Verdes Peninsula lies a newly discovered danger: a fault zone capable of producing an earthquake 45 times stronger than the devastating 1994 Northridge quake. To be clear, scientists already knew of the existence of the Palos Verdes fault zone, which stretches almost 70 miles...
Amid rise in overdoses, Los Angeles Unified School District to make naloxone available at all K-12 schools
With several fentanyl-related overdoses recently, including a fatal overdose at Bernstein High School in Hollywood, the Los Angeles Unified School District is taking action. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced Thursday that naloxone, also known as Narcan, will be made available at all K-12 schools in the coming weeks, LAUSD said in a press release.
Music Fest Fridays: Pixies perform ‘Vault of Heaven’ ahead of new album
The legendary alternative rock band Pixies joined us live ahead of their two SoCal shows to share details on their newest album “Doggerel.”. This album, the group’s eighth, will be released on Sept. 30. The band is set to perform at the House of Blues Anaheim on Oct....
Bass, Caruso return to campaigning after mayoral debate
One day after a contentious debate, Los Angeles mayoral candidates Rick Caruso and U.S. Rep. Karen Bass were back on the campaign trail. “I wake up every morning energized. I just love meeting different people in different communities,” said Caruso, a developer. On Olvera Street, Caruso also reflected on...
Torrance hospital seeks help identifying unknown patient
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center staff are asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient who was found in Torrance. The man was found by paramedics near 1858 Del Amo Blvd. on Sept. 13. He is currently alert, but is “unable to communicate any information which will help the hospital identify him.”
Hit-and-run in downtown L.A. leaves woman on life support; Police searching for distinctive car
A 45-year-old woman is on life support after she was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver in downtown Los Angeles, and her family and the Los Angeles Police Department are looking for the driver. Veronica Lugo was walking just outside of a crosswalk at San Pedro and 9th streets before...
Viral thefts of Kias, Hyundais prompt Orange County lawsuit
Last month, the Los Angeles Police Department alerted the community to a viral TikTok challenge that encourages the theft of Kia and Hyundai vehicles. One in five vehicle thefts this year is a Kia or Hyundai, police said, and officials believe that is in part due to the lack of an “immobilizer,” an anti-theft device that’s absent from key-started Kias and Hyundais manufactured between 2011 and 2021.
Forecast calls for more extreme heat in Southern California
A significant warming trend is settling over the Southland as a high-pressure system expands into the southwestern states, bringing a considerable risk for heat-related illnesses the National Weather Service reports. Friday, temperatures are expected to increase in most areas of Southern California with just a light offshore wind blowing and...
Manzanita Fire closes SR 330 in San Bernardino County
Firefighters are battling a 50-acre blaze in San Bernardino County Friday afternoon. The Manzanita Fire is burning close to State Route 330 near Middle Passing Lane, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said. The fire began at about 3:35 p.m., according to San Bernardino National Forest officials. The highway is...
‘It has never been this bad, ever’: woman robbed at gunpoint near jewelry store in downtown Los Angeles
A woman was robbed at gunpoint in a downtown Los Angeles parking garage in broad daylight Tuesday morning – the latest in a series of robberies and thefts at and near jewelry stores. The robbery took place just before 11 a.m. at a garage at 639 S. Broadway, which...
Orange County man charged for allegedly punching flight attendant in the head
An Orange County man is facing criminal charges for allegedly punching a flight attendant in the back of the head on a flight from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday. The suspect, 33-year-old Alexander Tung Cuu Le from Westminster, is facing a felony charge of...
2 killed in fiery Wilmington crash
Two people died in a collision involving two vehicles in Wilmington Thursday night, officials said. The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Avalon and Lomita boulevards. By the time Los Angeles fire crews arrived, a vehicle that had been on fire was extinguished, but one person was...
Liquor store clerk mourned by friends and regular customers after fatal shooting in San Bernardino
A 46-year-old liquor store clerk in San Bernardino was fatally shot on Tuesday, leaving regular customers and friends reeling from the loss. Nader Alkouli, who immigrated to the U.S. from Syria, worked at P&J Liquor in San Bernardino for years, but at about 8 p.m., he was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk outside the store.
