Los Angeles, CA

KTLA.com

Legacy Magnet Academy raising awareness for childhood cancer

Megan Telles was live at Legacy Magnet Academy in Tustin where its students helped raise over 10 thousand dollars for childhood cancer. The school teamed up with Create A Smile in hopes to raise awareness and teachers from the school also shaved their hair in solidarity. Megan Telles reports for...
TUSTIN, CA
KTLA.com

These California speakeasies are among the top in the US

SAN DIEGO — Ten bars in California have made Yelp’s list of the top speakeasies in the United States. Speakeasies are a holdover from the elicit drinking parlors of the Prohibition era. Yelp considers a modern Speakeasy a subset of the regular bar scene where customers can enjoy a cocktail in an inconspicuous location that may require a secret code for entry.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Preview of Pacific Wine & Food Classic 2022

The countdown to the 2022 Pacific Wine & Food Classic is on. The award-winning event returns to Newport Beach on Oct. 1, and three participants joined us live with a preview. Visit the event’s website for more information. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept....
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

KTLA’s Cher Calvin’s L.A. story by way of New York City

KTLA 5 evening anchor Cher Calvin may not have grown up in Los Angeles, but her connection to Southern California predates KTLA. She was Cher’s Catholic Youth Organization teacher on Roosevelt Island in New York City, and the pair have kept in touch for years. Sister Regina grew up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

A preview inside Betty White’s auction

Gayle Anderson previews this weekend’s Julien’s Auctions of Property from the Life and Career of Betty White. Available is an exclusive collection of more than 1,500 lots featuring the Hollywood icon’s awards, scripts, wardrobe and memorabilia from her iconic television shows and films, as well as furnishings, artwork, fine jewelry, household and personal items from her beloved homes in Brentwood and Carmel, California.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTLA.com

Randy’s Donuts collaborates with Inglewood-based sunglass company

Donuts and sunglasses. Name a better duo. Randy’s Donuts and Goodr Sunglasses, an active shades company based in Inglewood, collaborated to make a custom pair of sunglasses inspired by the iconic donut shop. The sunglasses featured the Randy’s Donuts logo across the Circle G frames and comes with a...
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA.com

Huntington Beach hosts Olympic hopefuls for surfing competition

Teams of surfers from 51 countries have gathered in Huntington Beach this week, competing with a berth in the 2024 Olympics on the line. When it’s over, the teams that gets first place in the men’s and women’s divisions will be able to choose one person each from their country to send to the 2024 games.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Amid rise in overdoses, Los Angeles Unified School District to make naloxone available at all K-12 schools

With several fentanyl-related overdoses recently, including a fatal overdose at Bernstein High School in Hollywood, the Los Angeles Unified School District is taking action. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced Thursday that naloxone, also known as Narcan, will be made available at all K-12 schools in the coming weeks, LAUSD said in a press release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Bass, Caruso return to campaigning after mayoral debate

One day after a contentious debate, Los Angeles mayoral candidates Rick Caruso and U.S. Rep. Karen Bass were back on the campaign trail. “I wake up every morning energized. I just love meeting different people in different communities,” said Caruso, a developer. On Olvera Street, Caruso also reflected on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Torrance hospital seeks help identifying unknown patient

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center staff are asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient who was found in Torrance. The man was found by paramedics near 1858 Del Amo Blvd. on Sept. 13. He is currently alert, but is “unable to communicate any information which will help the hospital identify him.”
TORRANCE, CA
KTLA.com

Viral thefts of Kias, Hyundais prompt Orange County lawsuit

Last month, the Los Angeles Police Department alerted the community to a viral TikTok challenge that encourages the theft of Kia and Hyundai vehicles. One in five vehicle thefts this year is a Kia or Hyundai, police said, and officials believe that is in part due to the lack of an “immobilizer,” an anti-theft device that’s absent from key-started Kias and Hyundais manufactured between 2011 and 2021.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Forecast calls for more extreme heat in Southern California

A significant warming trend is settling over the Southland as a high-pressure system expands into the southwestern states, bringing a considerable risk for heat-related illnesses the National Weather Service reports. Friday, temperatures are expected to increase in most areas of Southern California with just a light offshore wind blowing and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Manzanita Fire closes SR 330 in San Bernardino County

Firefighters are battling a 50-acre blaze in San Bernardino County Friday afternoon. The Manzanita Fire is burning close to State Route 330 near Middle Passing Lane, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said. The fire began at about 3:35 p.m., according to San Bernardino National Forest officials. The highway is...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

2 killed in fiery Wilmington crash

Two people died in a collision involving two vehicles in Wilmington Thursday night, officials said. The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Avalon and Lomita boulevards. By the time Los Angeles fire crews arrived, a vehicle that had been on fire was extinguished, but one person was...
LOS ANGELES, CA

