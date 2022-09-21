Read full article on original website
Ste. Genevieve High School Garners National Recognition
(Ste. Genevieve) The Ste. Genevieve School District has been given some national recognition. Bailey Otto is the spokesperson for the district. She tells us about this big achievement for Ste. Genevieve High School. Otto says everyone at the Ste. Genevieve School District is behind this program. The only other Missouri...
Farmington Routes TDW Prep In St. Louis
(St. Louis) The Farmington Knights dismantled the TDW Prep Academy Jaguars 43-0 at Sumner High School in St. Louis. The Knights scored every time they touched the football in the first half. Connor Rice reached the endzone first for the Knights in this one. And Rice wrapped a bow on...
Festus Schools 2022 Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award
(Festus) The Festus School District recently announced this year’s Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award winner. Festus R-6 spokesman Kevin Pope says this year’s recipient is Intermediate school music teacher Joshua Rhine. The Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award is presented by Emerson Electric in St. Louis. It recognizes educators...
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
Central Shines On Homecoming In 45-3 Win Over Ste. Genevieve
(Park Hills) The Central Rebels got to celebrate their homecoming night with a 45-3 victory over Ste. Genevieve in the J98 Game of the Week. Ste. Gen received the opening kickoff and burned four minutes off the clock to open up the scoring. The defenses showed out over the next...
Farmington Faces TDW Academy at Sumner
(St. Louis) On KREI, the 2-2 Farmington Knights will be in St. Louis to face the TDW Prep Academy Jaguars at Sumner High School. Last week, the Knights dominated the Sikeston Bulldogs winning 48-15. Brayden Berry and Kaeson McClain had stellar games en route to the victory, both men combined for 4 touchdowns and over 400 yards of offense. Head Coach Erik Kruppe says explosive plays led to last week’s win.
Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
Missouri Minute: Senate seeks to pass first bill that differs from Parson's proposals; Walmart to update 41 Missouri stores
In its latest move to combat high inflation, the Federal Reserve Bank increased interest rates by another 75 basis points Wednesday. The hike raises the benchmark short-term rate to the highest range since 2008. In Jefferson City, where state lawmakers continue a special session, the Senate plans to pass two bills that vary slightly from Gov. Mike Parson's tax proposals. And, Walmart plans to invest $240 million to remodel 41 stores across Missouri. Those stories and the rest of your Thursday business headlines are below.
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
Two Mo. communities without hospitals after entire staff fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.”. Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in...
Carl's Drive-In expansion, entertainment center will be presented to O'Fallon, Missouri, zoning committee
O'FALLON, Mo. — An exciting new proposal for a restaurant and family-friendly entertainment center is heading to the O'Fallon Planning and Zoning Committee next month. According to a Facebook post from 3rd Ward Councilman Nathan Bibb, the development would go in the empty lot between Missouri Rush Soccer and Barron Swim School, near Interstate 64 and Highway DD.
New Missouri State Park To Open Friday
(KTTS News) – Missouri is adding a new State Park this week. Bryant Creek State Park will open to tourists at 11 am Friday and will offer multiple trails and scenic overlooks. Park developers say the park is still in the process of being developed, and once completed will...
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
Future Jefferson County Council members taking the JCSO Citizens Academy
(Hillsboro) Two future members of the Jefferson County Council are currently going through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy. Sheriff Dave Marshak says several council members have taken the course in the past, and it helps them to better understand how things operate within the department. Sheriff Marshak...
Festus Tigers take on the Hillsboro Hawks – Friday night football on KJFF
(Jefferson County) One of the best rivalries on the high school football field will take place tonight in the KJFF Game of the Week as the Hillsboro Hawks play host to the Festus Tigers. Festus comes into the game having won their last two games, after dropping their first two...
Missouri ranked ninth unhappiest state in U.S.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to a new study, Missouri is the ninth-most unhappy state in the nation. The study comes from WalletHub, which measured several quality-of-life indicators to rank each state in terms of happiness. Those indicators were: Emotional & Physical Well-Being. Work Environment. Community & Environment. Missouri took 40th place for the best state […]
Miss Missouri hopes to wear the Miss USA sash
ST. LOUIS — Mikala McGhee is our friend at Studio STL, she used to work as a sports reporter before leaving to focus on becoming the next Miss Missouri. She succeeded and is setting her sights on winning Miss USA in over a week. Mikayla shows the prep work for the big event on October 3rd in Reno, Nevada.
Dominick J. Randazzo – Service 9/26/22 At 1 P.M.
Dominick J. Randazzo of Bismarck died died Friday at the age of 77. The funeral service is Monday afternoon at 1 at the Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Visitation for Dominick Randazzo is Monday from 10:30 until 1 at the funeral home in Park Hills.
Walmart Remodeling Missouri Stores
(Farmington) Walmart says it is investing 240 million dollars to remodel 41 stores across Missouri this year. The Arkansas-based retail giant says the renovations are geared to bring an updated experience and expanded shopping options for customers. Walmart reports all remodeled stores will offer pick up, delivery and under two-hour...
After months of falling prices, Missouri gas on the rise again
After nearly three months of steady decline, gas prices around Missouri are on the rise once again.
