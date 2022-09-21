ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

TVLine

Young Sheldon EP Reveals Why Reba Costars Have Never Shared a Scene — Will It Finally Happen in Season 6?

Young Sheldon producers are well aware of the potential sitcom reunion on their hands. For three seasons now, Reba McEntire has recurred on the Big Bang Theory spinoff as hairstylist June Ballard, ex-wife of Craig T. Nelson’s Dale. And from the beginning, fellow Reba vet Melissa Peterman (aka Barbara Jean) has recurred as next-door neighbor Brenda Sparks. June and Brenda have even appeared in the same episode — Season 4’s “A Second Prodigy and the Hottest Tips for Pouty Lips,” in which Brenda received a haircut not unlike Reba Hart — but McEntire and Peterman’s characters still did not cross...
SheKnows

Peacock Beefs Up Its Soap Lineup by Giving Days of Our Lives a Companion Soap

NBC’s former soap won’t be alone on the streaming service!. It looks like the online soap world is about to get a bit of a boost –– at least when it comes to Peacock! Our sister site, Deadline, exclusively reports that Days of Our Lives is getting a companion soap on the streaming service, now that they’ve bought the rights to the long-running online sudser, The Bay.
spoilertv.com

Walker - Episode 3.02 - Sittin' on a Rainbow - Press Release

WHATEVER IT TAKES – While Cassie (Ashley Reyes) and James (Coby Bell) lead the charge to find Walker (Jared Padalecki), the situation goes from bad to worse when Liam (Keegan Allen) also goes missing. Meanwhile, Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) pursue a lead of their own. Austin Nichols directed the episode written by Aaron Carew (#302).
