Read full article on original website
Related
Young Sheldon EP Reveals Why Reba Costars Have Never Shared a Scene — Will It Finally Happen in Season 6?
Young Sheldon producers are well aware of the potential sitcom reunion on their hands. For three seasons now, Reba McEntire has recurred on the Big Bang Theory spinoff as hairstylist June Ballard, ex-wife of Craig T. Nelson’s Dale. And from the beginning, fellow Reba vet Melissa Peterman (aka Barbara Jean) has recurred as next-door neighbor Brenda Sparks. June and Brenda have even appeared in the same episode — Season 4’s “A Second Prodigy and the Hottest Tips for Pouty Lips,” in which Brenda received a haircut not unlike Reba Hart — but McEntire and Peterman’s characters still did not cross...
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: 2 Houseguests Plan on Targeting Taylor During the Double Eviction
The first true 'Big Brother 24' double eviction takes place on Thursday, Sept. 8, and two players are planning on taking a shot at Taylor Hale during the special two-hour episode.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Preview: Why Clyde Murdered Abigail Will Be Revealed — and Brace Yourself for an Explosive Ending
One devastating loss could lead to a second. In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of September 26 – 30, the motive for Abigail’s murder will come out. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Last week, Sonny remembered smelling vanilla before he was...
The Season 7 Finale of 'Chicago Med' Was Nothing Short of Hot — Let's Revisit It
The Season 7 finale of Chicago Med had a lot going on and felt very much like a One Chicago crossover without any of the crossing. There were so many loose ends, we're not entirely sure the series will have the time to tie them all up. Thankfully Season 8...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GH’s Michael Blake Kruse Lands a Primetime Gig!
Another daytime star is headed for primetime! Michael Blake Kruse — the GENERAL HOSPITAL star who plays the PCPD’s rookie cop, Rory — announced on social media that he has landed a role in the NBC drama CHICAGO P.D.!. “It’s great to be working in the Midwest...
‘Big Brother 24’ Week 11 Spoilers: Who Did Monte Evict in Tonight’s Episode?
Monte Taylor had the sole vote to evict during tonight's live eviction episode of 'Big Brother 24.' Read on for a recap and spoilers from the hour.
SheKnows
Peacock Beefs Up Its Soap Lineup by Giving Days of Our Lives a Companion Soap
NBC’s former soap won’t be alone on the streaming service!. It looks like the online soap world is about to get a bit of a boost –– at least when it comes to Peacock! Our sister site, Deadline, exclusively reports that Days of Our Lives is getting a companion soap on the streaming service, now that they’ve bought the rights to the long-running online sudser, The Bay.
spoilertv.com
Walker - Episode 3.02 - Sittin' on a Rainbow - Press Release
WHATEVER IT TAKES – While Cassie (Ashley Reyes) and James (Coby Bell) lead the charge to find Walker (Jared Padalecki), the situation goes from bad to worse when Liam (Keegan Allen) also goes missing. Meanwhile, Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) pursue a lead of their own. Austin Nichols directed the episode written by Aaron Carew (#302).
Comments / 0