Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Corn chopper catches fire in Winnebago Co., firefighters use 5k gallons of water to extinguish
CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – 5,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish a corn chopper that caught fire in a field on Wednesday in the Town of Clayton. According to a Facebook post, Clayton Fire Rescue was dispatched for a report of a corn chopper on fire out in a field. Heavy black smoke was visible as crews were en route.
wiproud.com
Spilled Milk! FedEx and milk truck collide in Wisconsin, 5.8k gallons splattered
RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash between a FedEx and a milk truck is under investigation, as an estimated 5,800 gallons of milk were spilled on County Highway P. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on September 22 around 9:45 a.m., authorities responded to a crash on County Highway P in Rubicon. A 26-year-old from Franklin was driving a FedEx delivery truck and stopped at the intersection.
WBAY Green Bay
License to Cruise and crowds return to downtown Appleton
2 major fall events return to downtown Appleton after 3 years. The UW-Green Bay student was 19 when she disappeared. that was 24 years ago.
wearegreenbay.com
Driver dies after crashing into partially parked semi-tanker in Manitowoc County
LIBERTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from St. Nazianz died after a crash with a semi-tanker unit on CTH C in Manitowoc County. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, a 48-year-old man from St. Nazianz died after a crash with a parked semi-tanker unit on CTH C. The incident happened on September 22 around 6:30 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
Battery-operated disinfecting spray starts fire inside ‘large’ GB building
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning fire with capabilities of causing large-scale damage was extinguished thanks to a working sprinkler system on Monday morning. According to a Facebook post, Green Bay Metro Fire Department was sent to the east side of Green Bay around 1:00 a.m. for a fire alarm activation inside a large building.
wearegreenbay.com
Overnight shooting in Green Bay has police searching for suspects
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on the 1400 Block of Chicago Street, leaving one person with non-life-threatening injuries. According to a release, officers were dispatched around 1:15 a.m. on Friday for a report of a gunshot wound victim who...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Police searching for “armed and dangerous” robbery suspect
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery in Oshkosh. Police say suspect Albert Smith should be considered armed and dangerous. Police were called to the report of a robbery in the 800 block of N. Main Street. At about 10:33 p.m. on Thursday,...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 SB in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 SB in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened to motorists and the crash is cleared. The crash was expected to take around one hour to clear, but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Med Flight called to Columbia County crash
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — Officers are investigating after Med Flight responded to a crash in Columbia County Wednesday night. Dispatchers confirmed the crash happened along Haynes Road just north of Pardeeville after 5 p.m. Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the Pardeeville Fire Department, the crash involved a vehicle hitting a child. Officials said in the post that the child...
NBC26
Green Bay PD approved to purchase license plate readers
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department has been given unanimous approval by the Green Bay Common Council to lease 40 fixed license plate readers and two quick deploy cameras for the next three years. These cameras and license plate readers are part of a strategy...
seehafernews.com
St. Nazianz Man Killed In Manitowoc County Crash
A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was killed last evening (September 22nd) in a two-vehicle collision in the Manitowoc County Town of Liberty. According to a news release this morning from Sheriff Dan Hartwig, the unidentified victim was driving an SUV westbound on County Highway C at about 6:30 p.m., when his vehicle struck an occupied parked semi-trailer unit.
pleasantviewrealty.com
1244 North 10th Street, Manitowoc, WI, USA
A MUST SEE!! The main floor boasts of upgraded Brazilian hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms with lots of closet space and 1 full bath. There is an updated kitchen with granite countertops and appliances included. A huge living room with large windows and a gas fireplace joins to a sun-filled dining room. A wonderful 4-season room with 4 patio doors connecting to the outdoor patio wraps up the main level. The lower level includes a very large rec room for additional living space. There is an additional room for use of a den, office, playroom, or even a bedroom. Storage is abundant! Don’t forget about the full bathroom with a tiled shower and dry sauna. Even a hidden toilet below the stairs exist! Book your showing today before this one disappears off the market.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wiproud.com
Wisconsin bicyclist dies after crash with vehicle, deputies investigate
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 60-year-old bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle in the Village of Harrison Thursday morning. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Sept. 22 around 7:00 a.m. Deputies say the bicyclist, a 60-year-old man from Menasha, had died by the time they arrived.
whby.com
Menasha commits $1.5 million in ARPA funds to Jefferson Park improvements
The city is committing one-point-five million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds–plus capital improvement funds and private donations–to a renovation plan for Jefferson Park. Parks Director Megan Sackett says that money will fund the first three phases of that plan………….. The second phase...
spmetrowire.com
NEW: Human remains discovered in Belmont cornfield
Portage Co. law enforcement is investigating human remains that were discovered in Belmont on Wednesday. Sheriff Mike Lukas on Thursday said it was “an observant farm worker” who located a decomposing body in a cornfield near 15th Rd. and Lein Rd. at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 21.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
News briefs: Settlement Bar to close; Green Bay revaluations cause sticker shock
GREEN BAY – After more than 44 years serving old-fashioned fried food and cold drinks to locals, tourists and travelers along Hwy. 57, The Settlement Bar, 3254 Bay Settlement Road, announced this week it will close its doors on Oct. 1. The turn-of-the-last-century building was listed for sale Monday...
Police warn of alligator sighting in Wisconsin park
Police in a Wisconsin town are warning residents to use caution in a local park after reports of an alligator sighting in a pond.
Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field
Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County residents hit with rate increase by WE Energies starting January 2023
September 22, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – As neighbors in Washington County, WI face a November 8 referendum question to permanently raise their taxes about 10% for an anti-crime proposal, WE Energies is now piling on with a proposed 8.4% increase as well. In August neighbors received...
Animal shelter staffing shortages: Wisconsin facilities at 'breaking point'
Many animal shelters around the country are in crisis. Some in our area are struggling to find more workers, and care for more pets in need.
Comments / 1