Oshkosh, WI

wiproud.com

Spilled Milk! FedEx and milk truck collide in Wisconsin, 5.8k gallons splattered

RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash between a FedEx and a milk truck is under investigation, as an estimated 5,800 gallons of milk were spilled on County Highway P. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on September 22 around 9:45 a.m., authorities responded to a crash on County Highway P in Rubicon. A 26-year-old from Franklin was driving a FedEx delivery truck and stopped at the intersection.
RUBICON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Battery-operated disinfecting spray starts fire inside ‘large’ GB building

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning fire with capabilities of causing large-scale damage was extinguished thanks to a working sprinkler system on Monday morning. According to a Facebook post, Green Bay Metro Fire Department was sent to the east side of Green Bay around 1:00 a.m. for a fire alarm activation inside a large building.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Overnight shooting in Green Bay has police searching for suspects

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on the 1400 Block of Chicago Street, leaving one person with non-life-threatening injuries. According to a release, officers were dispatched around 1:15 a.m. on Friday for a report of a gunshot wound victim who...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 SB in Outagamie County

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 SB in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened to motorists and the crash is cleared. The crash was expected to take around one hour to clear, but...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Med Flight called to Columbia County crash

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — Officers are investigating after Med Flight responded to a crash in Columbia County Wednesday night. Dispatchers confirmed the crash happened along Haynes Road just north of Pardeeville after 5 p.m. Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the Pardeeville Fire Department, the crash involved a vehicle hitting a child. Officials said in the post that the child...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
NBC26

Green Bay PD approved to purchase license plate readers

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department has been given unanimous approval by the Green Bay Common Council to lease 40 fixed license plate readers and two quick deploy cameras for the next three years. These cameras and license plate readers are part of a strategy...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

St. Nazianz Man Killed In Manitowoc County Crash

A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was killed last evening (September 22nd) in a two-vehicle collision in the Manitowoc County Town of Liberty. According to a news release this morning from Sheriff Dan Hartwig, the unidentified victim was driving an SUV westbound on County Highway C at about 6:30 p.m., when his vehicle struck an occupied parked semi-trailer unit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

1244 North 10th Street, Manitowoc, WI, USA

A MUST SEE!! The main floor boasts of upgraded Brazilian hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms with lots of closet space and 1 full bath. There is an updated kitchen with granite countertops and appliances included. A huge living room with large windows and a gas fireplace joins to a sun-filled dining room. A wonderful 4-season room with 4 patio doors connecting to the outdoor patio wraps up the main level. The lower level includes a very large rec room for additional living space. There is an additional room for use of a den, office, playroom, or even a bedroom. Storage is abundant! Don’t forget about the full bathroom with a tiled shower and dry sauna. Even a hidden toilet below the stairs exist! Book your showing today before this one disappears off the market.
MANITOWOC, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin bicyclist dies after crash with vehicle, deputies investigate

HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 60-year-old bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle in the Village of Harrison Thursday morning. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Sept. 22 around 7:00 a.m. Deputies say the bicyclist, a 60-year-old man from Menasha, had died by the time they arrived.
HARRISON, WI
whby.com

Menasha commits $1.5 million in ARPA funds to Jefferson Park improvements

The city is committing one-point-five million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds–plus capital improvement funds and private donations–to a renovation plan for Jefferson Park. Parks Director Megan Sackett says that money will fund the first three phases of that plan………….. The second phase...
MENASHA, WI
spmetrowire.com

NEW: Human remains discovered in Belmont cornfield

Portage Co. law enforcement is investigating human remains that were discovered in Belmont on Wednesday. Sheriff Mike Lukas on Thursday said it was “an observant farm worker” who located a decomposing body in a cornfield near 15th Rd. and Lein Rd. at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 21.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

