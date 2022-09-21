ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

Jessie Reyez announces ‘YESSIE’ UK tour dates for 2023

Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez has announced she’ll be touring the UK early next year – find tickets here. Named after her latest album, The YESSIE Tour will be a limited run, kicking off on Saturday January 28 at Birmingham’s O2 Institute, followed by performances at Manchester’s Academy 2 and London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.
NME

BLACKPINK become first K-pop girl group to land UK Number One album

BLACKPINK have become the first-ever K-pop girl group to achieve a Number One album in the UK. The South Korean band hit the top spot today (September 23) with their second full length record, ‘Born Pink’, which was released last Friday (September 16). BLACKPINK previously peaked at Number...
Pitchfork

Pitchfork London Adds Final Wave of Artists

Pitchfork is delighted to announce the final wave of artists for the second edition of its London festival, taking place across the city from November 9 to 13. Kae Tempest, Danny L Harle, I. JORDAN, Lucinda Chua, LCY, and Samia all join the lineup. Previously announced artists include Animal Collective, Faye Webster, Jenny Hval, Cate Le Bon, William Basinski, and Black Country, New Road.
NME

Poppy shares new song ‘FYB’ from upcoming EP ‘Stagger’

Poppy has announced full details of new EP ‘Stagger’ and shared its first preview – listen to ‘FYB’ below. The singer has signed to Republic Records for the new release, which is set to land on October 14. Speaking to NME about ‘Stagger’ backstage at...
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
NME

Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died

Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died, his family revealed in a statement. In a post on Facebook today (September 21), the Roy family revealed that their son, who was a regular in the clubs of Ibiza, passed away on Tuesday. “Jamie passed away yesterday,” the post began. “Jamie...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’

Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Smashing Pumpkins Announce New ‘ATUM’ LP With ‘Beguiled’ Single

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a new album, ATUM, a "rock opera in three acts." The 33-song collection is being billed as the sequel to both 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/Machines of God. ATUM (pronounced like "autumn") will be released in segments; each act of 11 songs will come out every 11 weeks on digital streaming platforms. The ATUM vinyl box set will include 10 unreleased songs.
Rolling Stone

Hear Wet Leg Rework ‘Convincing,’ Cover Ashnikko’s ‘Daisy’ for ‘Spotify Singles’

Fresh off performing at Life Is Beautiful, Wet Leg have reworked their debut album track “Convincing” and covered Ashnikko’s “Daisy” for the British duo’s new Spotify Singles session. Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers originally recorded “Convincing” along with the rest of their acclaimed debut LP, but in the band’s non-stop touring since then, the song — the lone track featuring Chambers on vocals — has taken on another life onstage; the Spotify session captures the track’s “shapeshift.” “Most of our album was written in the depths of 2020, and right up to April 2021 when we went into the studio,” Wet...
NME

Wonho announces October comeback with sophomore single album ‘Bittersweet’

South Korean soloist Wonho has announced his sophomore single album ‘Bittersweet’, due out next month. The K-pop idol took to social media on September 21 to announce his impending return with new music through a teaser image containing the album’s title and release window of October. In the caption, it was announced the ‘Bittersweet’ will be Wonho’s second single album so far, as a follow-up to February’s ‘Obsession’ single album. That project was led by its title track, ‘Eye On You’.
The Independent

Lewis Capaldi covers Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driver’s Licence’ at Abbey Road

Lewis Capaldi has covered US pop artist Olivia Rodrigo’s Number 1 single “Driver’s Licence”The 25-year-old Scottish singer was recording at Abbey Road Studios for his latest Spotify Singles session.Capaldi recorded two songs on the day: the Rodrigo cover and a stripped-down version of his recent single “Forget Me”, his first in three years and his third to reach Number 1 in the UK singles chart.The singer recorded and released the singles all in the same day. In his “Driver’s Licence” cover, Capaldi maintained the melancholy tone and pacing of Rodrigo’s original song.This is the Scottish singer’s second time recording...
NME

Weezer share new ‘Sznz’ EP, ‘Autumn’

Weezer have shared ‘Sznz: Autumn’, the latest drop in the band’s series of seasonally-themed EPs. ‘Autumn’ marks the third installation of Weezer’s themed EP series, following the release of ‘Spring’ and ‘Summer’, which were released in March and June, respectively. Each EP of the four-part series — which will conclude with a forthcoming ‘Winter’ collection — corresponds to its namesake season, while also representing different eras in the band’s history.
