Roger Waters announces UK arena shows for his "first farewell tour"
Former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters will play three UK shows next year as part of his This Is Not A Drill world tour
NME
Jessie Reyez announces ‘YESSIE’ UK tour dates for 2023
Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez has announced she’ll be touring the UK early next year – find tickets here. Named after her latest album, The YESSIE Tour will be a limited run, kicking off on Saturday January 28 at Birmingham’s O2 Institute, followed by performances at Manchester’s Academy 2 and London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.
NME
BLACKPINK become first K-pop girl group to land UK Number One album
BLACKPINK have become the first-ever K-pop girl group to achieve a Number One album in the UK. The South Korean band hit the top spot today (September 23) with their second full length record, ‘Born Pink’, which was released last Friday (September 16). BLACKPINK previously peaked at Number...
Pitchfork London Adds Final Wave of Artists
Pitchfork is delighted to announce the final wave of artists for the second edition of its London festival, taking place across the city from November 9 to 13. Kae Tempest, Danny L Harle, I. JORDAN, Lucinda Chua, LCY, and Samia all join the lineup. Previously announced artists include Animal Collective, Faye Webster, Jenny Hval, Cate Le Bon, William Basinski, and Black Country, New Road.
NME
Poppy shares new song ‘FYB’ from upcoming EP ‘Stagger’
Poppy has announced full details of new EP ‘Stagger’ and shared its first preview – listen to ‘FYB’ below. The singer has signed to Republic Records for the new release, which is set to land on October 14. Speaking to NME about ‘Stagger’ backstage at...
Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’
After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
NME
Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died
Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died, his family revealed in a statement. In a post on Facebook today (September 21), the Roy family revealed that their son, who was a regular in the clubs of Ibiza, passed away on Tuesday. “Jamie passed away yesterday,” the post began. “Jamie...
Ozzy Osbourne scores first number one album on Billboard chart with Patient Number 9
Ozzy Osbourne has landed his very first number one in the US with Patient Number 9. It's time to whack out the champagne as Ozzy Osbourne has just landed his first number one album in the US with Patient Number 9. The album made its way to the top of...
NME
Jesse Jo Stark explores “duality of love” on dramatic new single ‘Lipstick’
Jesse Jo Stark has released her debut studio album ‘Doomed’ – check out the video for her latest single, ‘Lipstick’, below. Comprising 11 tracks, the Los Angeles singer-songwriter’s first full-length record was co-produced with Jesse Rutherford (The Neighbourhood, Benny Blanco) and Michael Harris (Haim, Angel Olsen).
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’
Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
Smashing Pumpkins Announce New ‘ATUM’ LP With ‘Beguiled’ Single
The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a new album, ATUM, a "rock opera in three acts." The 33-song collection is being billed as the sequel to both 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/Machines of God. ATUM (pronounced like "autumn") will be released in segments; each act of 11 songs will come out every 11 weeks on digital streaming platforms. The ATUM vinyl box set will include 10 unreleased songs.
Hear Wet Leg Rework ‘Convincing,’ Cover Ashnikko’s ‘Daisy’ for ‘Spotify Singles’
Fresh off performing at Life Is Beautiful, Wet Leg have reworked their debut album track “Convincing” and covered Ashnikko’s “Daisy” for the British duo’s new Spotify Singles session. Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers originally recorded “Convincing” along with the rest of their acclaimed debut LP, but in the band’s non-stop touring since then, the song — the lone track featuring Chambers on vocals — has taken on another life onstage; the Spotify session captures the track’s “shapeshift.” “Most of our album was written in the depths of 2020, and right up to April 2021 when we went into the studio,” Wet...
NME
Wonho announces October comeback with sophomore single album ‘Bittersweet’
South Korean soloist Wonho has announced his sophomore single album ‘Bittersweet’, due out next month. The K-pop idol took to social media on September 21 to announce his impending return with new music through a teaser image containing the album’s title and release window of October. In the caption, it was announced the ‘Bittersweet’ will be Wonho’s second single album so far, as a follow-up to February’s ‘Obsession’ single album. That project was led by its title track, ‘Eye On You’.
Lewis Capaldi covers Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driver’s Licence’ at Abbey Road
Lewis Capaldi has covered US pop artist Olivia Rodrigo’s Number 1 single “Driver’s Licence”The 25-year-old Scottish singer was recording at Abbey Road Studios for his latest Spotify Singles session.Capaldi recorded two songs on the day: the Rodrigo cover and a stripped-down version of his recent single “Forget Me”, his first in three years and his third to reach Number 1 in the UK singles chart.The singer recorded and released the singles all in the same day. In his “Driver’s Licence” cover, Capaldi maintained the melancholy tone and pacing of Rodrigo’s original song.This is the Scottish singer’s second time recording...
NME
The Murder Capital debut new songs as they start their “new chapter” at London’s Lafayette
Last night (September 22), The Murder Capital took to London’s Lafayette to play their first headline show in over a year and launch their “new chapter”. Check out footage from the gig, its setlist and more below. After a string of festival appearances over the summer as...
Rick Wakeman to perform his classic solo albums at two London shows in 2023
Rick Wakeman & The English Rock Ensemble's The Return Of The Caped Crusader concerts at the prestigious London Palladium in February 2023 will focus on some of his best-known material
Billboard
Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Patient Number 9’ Is His Third Straight Rock Albums Chart Ruler
Ozzy Osbourne‘s Patient Number 9 launches as the rock icon’s third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, debuting atop the Sept. 24-dated survey. The set starts with 56,000 equivalent album units earned in the tracking week ending Sept. 15, according to Luminate,...
NME
Weezer share new ‘Sznz’ EP, ‘Autumn’
Weezer have shared ‘Sznz: Autumn’, the latest drop in the band’s series of seasonally-themed EPs. ‘Autumn’ marks the third installation of Weezer’s themed EP series, following the release of ‘Spring’ and ‘Summer’, which were released in March and June, respectively. Each EP of the four-part series — which will conclude with a forthcoming ‘Winter’ collection — corresponds to its namesake season, while also representing different eras in the band’s history.
NME
BFI announces 10-year strategy to advocate for the “value” of video games
The British Film Institute (BFI) has announced a 10-year strategy that will help promote the “value” of video games. Screen Culture 2033 will “advocate for the value of the full breadth of screen culture, including video games and interactive work,” according to the announcement. The program...
David Coverdale once named his 20 favourite British albums ever
Whitesnake leader David Coverdale's favourite British albums included only one released this century, one of his own, and two fronted by an American
