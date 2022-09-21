ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out at least two weeks with MCL sprain

By Luke Adams
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cLVus_0i4hezli00
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won’t be available for the start of training camp and the preseason, the team announced Wednesday.

According to the Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Oklahoma City’s preseason schedule will tip off in 12 days.

Gilgeous-Alexander, 24, has been the Thunder’s leading scorer over the last two seasons, averaging 23.7 points per game in 2020-21 and 24.5 PPG in ’21-22. However, he has missed 63 games due to injuries over those two years and is now battling another health issue this fall. A right ankle ailment ended Gilgeous-Alexander’s season early in the spring.

Given that the Thunder have been firmly in rebuilding mode since 2020, it’s fair to wonder if the team is being overly cautious when it comes to Gilgeous-Alexander’s injuries and whether he would’ve played in more than 91 games over the last two seasons if the club was vying for a playoff spot. Still, with 2022-23 expected to be another lottery-bound year in Oklahoma City, it seems safe to assume that cautious approach will continue.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Kostas Antetokounmpo joining Bulls on training camp deal

The Bulls will sign Kostas Antetokounmpo to a training camp contract, tweets Shams Charania of The Athletic. Antetokounmpo will be given a chance to compete for a two-way roster spot, sources tell Charania. Those slots are currently filled by Justin Lewis, who recently suffered a torn ACL, and Malcolm Hill.
CHICAGO, IL
Hoops Rumors

Bucks Sign, Waive Alex Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo, was recently acquired by the organization in a G League trade, and presumably is on his way to the Wisconsin Herd. Antetokounmpo, of course, is the brother of Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo and forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo. The Herd are the Bucks’ G League affiliate. Alex Antetokounmpo, 21, is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Pistons acquire Bojan Bogdanovic in deal with Jazz

The Utah Jazz are trading Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday. The deal reunites current Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge with Olynyk, whom Ainge selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft -- two spots ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo -- as general manager of the Boston Celtics. Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons in Boston, and now he'll be on an Ainge-led team again after averaging 9.1 points per game for Detroit last season.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news

Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

LeBron James slams NBA’s punishment for Suns owner Robert Sarver: ‘Our league definitely got this wrong’

NBA megastar LeBron James is using his reach and mass appeal to let basketball fans know that the NBA failed in its punishment for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. The biggest story in the association this week was the NBA handing down a notable suspension and fine against Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. The 60-year-old NBA boss will be banned from the league for the next year and was hit with a $10 million fine — the maximum the league can levy. He must also, “Complete a training program focused on respect and appropriate conduct in the workplace.” The punishment comes following an investigation that started late last year following an ESPN expose on allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct by Sarver during his nearly 20-year tenure as the Suns’ owner.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcl Sprain#Mcl
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder says he 'won't be there' for Suns' training camp

Last week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst mentioned that the Phoenix Suns have been "very active" in trade talks and "a lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder." One of the Suns' trade targets was Bojan Bogdanovic, but the Utah Jazz ultimately traded him to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. (Talks between Phoenix and Utah broke down because the Suns insisted on Jarred Vanderbilt being part of the deal, per Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro).
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Hoops Rumors

Jazz Sign Paris Bass To Exhibit 10 Deal

SEPTEMBER 14: The contract with Bass is official, the Jazz announced in a press release. AUGUST 7: 10:02pm: Utah’s agreement with Bass is an Exhibit 10 deal, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports (via Twitter). Bass will compete for a roster spot in training camp. 6:51pm: The Jazz have...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Hoops Rumors

Tom Brady blasts NFL over Mike Evans suspension

Tom Brady will be without at least one of his best wide receivers when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and the star quarterback is not happy about it. Mike Evans has been suspended one game for his role in a fight that broke out...
TAMPA, FL
Hoops Rumors

Keaton Wallace Signing Exhibit 10 Deal With Clippers

Free agent guard Keaton Wallace is signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Clippers, sources tell our JD Shaw (Twitter link). Wallace spent four years at the University of Texas at San Antonio prior to going undrafted in 2021. He spent his first professional season playing for the Clippers’ G League affiliate in 2021/22 (now known as the Ontario Clippers).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Dennis Schroder signs one-year deal with Lakers worth $2.64 million

Free-agent point guard Dennis Schröder is signing a one-year contract with the Lakers, his agent Mark Bartelstein tells Marc Stein. The Lakers don’t have any cap space available and used their taxpayer mid-level exception to sign Lonnie Walker, so Schröder will receive a minimum-salary deal, which Shams Charania of The Athletic confirms. Schröder will earn $2.64M for the upcoming season as a nine-year veteran, while the Lakers’ cap hit will be $1.84M.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
885K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy