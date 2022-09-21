Puppies found dumped in zipped suitcase

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A good Samaritan potentially saved the lives of a pack of puppies that had been in a zipped suitcase.

A person saw the suitcase moving on the side of a road over the weekend and stopped to look. It was almost fully zipped up except for a small space, WGHP reported.

When the person unzipped the suitcase, they found four puppies inside.

Officials with the Guilford County Animal Services wrote on Facebook that the person immediately took the dogs, which were all females, to the shelter.

Veterinarians checked them out and gave them a clean bill of health.

They were placed in foster-to-adopt homes with people who have worked with dogs that have been under-socialized to get the love and patience the dogs need, WGHP reported.

