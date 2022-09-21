Executive Chef Carlos Morales grew up within a food culture, that soulful environment where meals meant much more than getting fed. As a child, his parents instilled him with the Caribbean and South American social culinary spirit, the idea that fresh, thoughtfully prepared ingredients transcend their origins to create an ambience where celebration flows from the plate to the diners across the dining room. Not surprisingly, he’s a natural fit in his role as Executive Chef with the Naschmarkt Campbell and the recently opened Naschmarkt Palo Alto.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO