Amherst, MA

sfstandard.com

SF Parents Say Richmond Is Unsafe, Cancel High School Football Game

San Francisco parents have forced the forfeit of a high school football game over safety concerns in Richmond. Seven Galileo football players have been pulled out of the Friday game by their parents — much to the disappointment of Richmond’s head coach, Bryan Fisher. Low roster numbers and...
RICHMOND, CA
SFGate

Revolutionary Black portrait exhibition opens at UVa

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — During the Jim Crow era, when minstrel shows and racist caricatures accounted for nearly all visual representations of Black people, hundreds of Black Virginians from Charlottesville, Albemarle County and Nelson County commissioned distinguished self-portraits that shattered stereotypes. The Holsinger Collection exhibit, titled Visions of Progress:...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
SFGate

The Daily 09-23-22 How a routine open ocean swim in SF ended in death

The weather was stunning in San Francisco on the evening of Sept. 16, with clear skies and the sun blazing overhead. Conditions seemed perfect for members of the city’s open-water swimming community who had gathered informally at China Beach for a workout. Below the surface, though, the sea was turbulent, and cold enough to kill.    
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
news24-680.com

East Bay Flyover Honors Air Warrior Thursday

An echelon of fighter jets flying a memorial pass for a U.S. Navy pilot who died in Walnut Creek last month sparked a flurry of inquiries from locals when they roared overhead Thursday. The jets, two F18s and a pair of F35’s believed to have lifted off from the Naval...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
SFGate

Exceptional Naschmarkt Brings Chef Morales’ Nuanced Cuisine to Campbell and Palo Alto

Executive Chef Carlos Morales grew up within a food culture, that soulful environment where meals meant much more than getting fed. As a child, his parents instilled him with the Caribbean and South American social culinary spirit, the idea that fresh, thoughtfully prepared ingredients transcend their origins to create an ambience where celebration flows from the plate to the diners across the dining room. Not surprisingly, he’s a natural fit in his role as Executive Chef with the Naschmarkt Campbell and the recently opened Naschmarkt Palo Alto.
PALO ALTO, CA
BEAT OF HAWAII

Today’s Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently

United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
HONOLULU, HI
Amancay Tapia

The TV Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 1970's Liberal Heyday

“The streets of San Francisco” was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
InsideHook

The 22 Best Concerts Coming to San Francisco in Fall 2022

It’s finally, officially, fall, which is supposed to be the pinnacle of concert season. These 22 shows prove that theory right. From legacy act anniversary tours to up-and-comers, and legends that rarely perform to legends vowing to retire after one last stadium tour (really!), there’s something for everyone willing to wear earplugs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA

