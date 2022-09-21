Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sfstandard.com
SF Parents Say Richmond Is Unsafe, Cancel High School Football Game
San Francisco parents have forced the forfeit of a high school football game over safety concerns in Richmond. Seven Galileo football players have been pulled out of the Friday game by their parents — much to the disappointment of Richmond’s head coach, Bryan Fisher. Low roster numbers and...
SFGate
Revolutionary Black portrait exhibition opens at UVa
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — During the Jim Crow era, when minstrel shows and racist caricatures accounted for nearly all visual representations of Black people, hundreds of Black Virginians from Charlottesville, Albemarle County and Nelson County commissioned distinguished self-portraits that shattered stereotypes. The Holsinger Collection exhibit, titled Visions of Progress:...
Bay Area kayaker finishes historic, 'transformative' voyage across Pacific
Cyril Derreumaux’s 2,400-mile journey across the Pacific Ocean was entirely human powered, making him the first kayaker ever to travel solo from California to Hawaii under only his own strength.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman seen on video taking down Latin American country flags at Oakland school
A video on social media is getting a lot of attention that appears to show a woman taking down four flags representing Latin American countries from outside a school in Oakland. It’s unclear if the case will be investigated for possible trespassing or vandalism.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These three California pizzerias are among the best in the world, 50 Top Pizza says
Three of the top pizza restaurants in the world are in California, according to 50 Top Pizza’s annual “Guide to the best pizzerias in the world.”. Judges from 50 Top Pizza visited pizzerias around the world then ranked and reviewed them for a free online guidebook. Two restaurants...
stanford.edu
Charging cars at home at night is not the way to go, Stanford study finds
The move to electric vehicles will result in large costs for generating, transmitting, and storing more power. Shifting current EV charging from home to work and night to day could cut costs and help the grid, according to a new Stanford study. The vast majority of electric vehicle owners charge...
Oakland woman who took down Latin American flags blasted for ‘racism’ by superintendent
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – In a lengthy statement, the acting superintendent of the Oakland Unified School District condemned the woman who removed the flags of four Latin American countries from a school for racism. At the same time, she confirmed that the Oakland Police Department is investigating the Saturday incident. “Combating racism and healing as […]
The Daily 09-23-22 How a routine open ocean swim in SF ended in death
The weather was stunning in San Francisco on the evening of Sept. 16, with clear skies and the sun blazing overhead. Conditions seemed perfect for members of the city’s open-water swimming community who had gathered informally at China Beach for a workout. Below the surface, though, the sea was turbulent, and cold enough to kill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Bay Area companies are announcing layoffs, but it's not all bad, researcher says
With the news of many companies cutting back, many are worried about a possible recession. One researcher says that while it is concerning the economy has slowed, California's "labor market as a whole is still really healthy."
news24-680.com
East Bay Flyover Honors Air Warrior Thursday
An echelon of fighter jets flying a memorial pass for a U.S. Navy pilot who died in Walnut Creek last month sparked a flurry of inquiries from locals when they roared overhead Thursday. The jets, two F18s and a pair of F35’s believed to have lifted off from the Naval...
SFGate
Exceptional Naschmarkt Brings Chef Morales’ Nuanced Cuisine to Campbell and Palo Alto
Executive Chef Carlos Morales grew up within a food culture, that soulful environment where meals meant much more than getting fed. As a child, his parents instilled him with the Caribbean and South American social culinary spirit, the idea that fresh, thoughtfully prepared ingredients transcend their origins to create an ambience where celebration flows from the plate to the diners across the dining room. Not surprisingly, he’s a natural fit in his role as Executive Chef with the Naschmarkt Campbell and the recently opened Naschmarkt Palo Alto.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Home buyers fleeing two California cities, report finds. Here’s where they are going
Home buyers are leaving two California coastal cities in flocks, according to a Sept. 20 report by Redfin. And these cities might not be too surprising. San Francisco and Los Angeles are the top cities that home buyers are moving from as they head to Sacramento and San Diego. Both...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BEAT OF HAWAII
Today’s Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently
United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
New report shows more people are leaving San Francisco than any other metro
San Francisco still leads the country in home buyers setting their sights elsewhere.
Julia Morgan Berkeley Arts and Crafts home hits the market for $2.5M
Morgan built this home in 1905, just one year into her solo career.
San Francisco German store saved by loyal customer, will reopen this fall in Noe Valley
"It was very clear that I wanted to keep the name, keep the location."
The TV Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 1970's Liberal Heyday
“The streets of San Francisco” was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.
The 22 Best Concerts Coming to San Francisco in Fall 2022
It’s finally, officially, fall, which is supposed to be the pinnacle of concert season. These 22 shows prove that theory right. From legacy act anniversary tours to up-and-comers, and legends that rarely perform to legends vowing to retire after one last stadium tour (really!), there’s something for everyone willing to wear earplugs.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Grapples With Influx of Asylum-Seekers: ‘It’s Never Been This Busy’
Their days start around sunup, in a cramped room with an expansive view of the Bay. Vanessa Puris, 37, and husband Cesar Pisfil, 32, crammed their entire lives into the small space after fleeing shakedowns from a deadly gang in Peru, they said. Since arriving in San Francisco in mid-July,...
oaklandside.org
Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Comments / 0