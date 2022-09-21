ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio GOP Candidate's Story of Military Heroism Is Mostly BS, Report Says

By Rachel Olding
 2 days ago
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

In the course of his campaign for Ohio's ninth congressional district, Republican J.R. Majewski has described himself, among other things, as a nuclear power industry "executive" and a former "combat veteran" who fought in Afghanistan in the wake of 9/11, where he endured such treacherous conditions that he didn't shower for 40 days. But an investigation by the Associated Press has found that story to be wildly exaggerated. Military records show that the closest Majewski got to Afghanistan was the U.S. ally nation of Qatar, where he loaded planes for six months. A since-deleted resume and inquiries to his former employers also debunked his claims of being an "executive" and a "senior consultant" in the power industry. Majewski, a former MAGA-themed hip-hop artist who once painted a Trump mural on his front lawn, did not answer the AP's questions about the apparent lies.

Speed Racer
2d ago

Richard Blumenthal DEMOCRAT Misrepresented himself. COUNTER WITH THIS. ClaimSenator Richard Blumenthal misrepresented his record of military service during the Vietnam War.RatingMostly TrueAbout this ratingWhat's TrueBlumenthal made a handful of false and misleading statements about having served in Vietnam during the period of American involvement in the war there.What's FalseBlumenthal insisted that those misrepresentations were "totally unintentional," as he has also more accurately and modestly represented his military service at other times.

